The Bride is the movie Janice Soprano would have made. Think about it, she’d just shot poor Richie Aprile (honestly, one of the healthier romances on The Sopranos) and before meeting her next love interest she plunged into her “bad bitch” edgy phase. Christopher wasn’t the only creative auteur in the family.

I had no desire to see this movie until reviews started calling it “embarrassing”, “cringe”, “a huge mess” and “a disaster.” After that, it piqued my curiosity. If anything, it couldn’t possibly be worse than Guillermo del Toro’s tepid and interminably dull Frankenstein adaptation that had the same exact visual palette of the latest Stranger Things season (and the same emotional integrity in its writing).

This movie is a feminist modern retelling of The Bride of Frankenstein, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhal (whom I only know as the lady that got blowed up in one of those Zack Snyder Spider-man movies).

The movie is loud, unsubtle, embarrassing, and deeply juvenile. I loved it. I was never bored (I don’t think).

The movie was likely inspired by an edgy 13-year old who had just seen Joker and decided to go to school the next day and show his classmates how dark and unhinged he was, but the result was just Jared Leto’s Joker and THAT is what this movie decided to lift.



The main thesis of this movie is “What if women also had opinions?”



The movie wastes no time making its obnoxious personality known. It opens with Mary Shelly (from inside a void) talking about something. I don’t really remember what she was even talking about. I fell asleep a couple times (but that’s a testament to this movie’s appeal, as even with missing significant runtime, I don’t feel like I missed anything).

Jessie Buckley plays the ghost of Mary Shelly (with a hilariously cartoonish British accent) and Ida, a 1930’s American flapper type character who dies and is re-animated to be Christian Bale’s bride.

This is where things get incredibly confusing. In the universe of this movie, Mary Shelly exists, but so does Victor Frankenstein and his monster, and the movie makes no attempt to offer any explanation for this (I am very okay with this).



Christian Bale (Frankenstein’s monster) shows up at a mad scientist’s (Annette Bening) begging her to dig up a corpse and bring it back to life for him so he can have a companion.



In a movie full of baffling decisions and moments, Annette Bening’s character is right at the top. This is a confused grandma who has no idea what movie she’s in and it borders on elderly abuse. She does not give the impression of a mad scientist at all (my go to is Herbert West from Re-animator). She’s in a different movie from everyone else, has no comprehension of the lines she’s saying, and comes off more as a grandma who was forced to watch Game of Thrones by the rest of her family and four seasons in she’s too embarrassed to ask who is related to whom and what they are fighting for, so she just smiles and watches it or else she’ll never have anything to talk about with her grandchildren.

Bening brings Ida back to life, but Ida is also possessed by the soul of Mary Shelly. It’s established Bening’s character is aware of Frankenstein’s work and his monster, meaning Shelly’s book is an actual part of history in this world, but so is Mary Shelly the writer. I don’t know. It’s not that weird, because I remembered in season 8 of Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin appeared as a character within the show. Each time the story picked up gear towards a revelation, it was sabotaged because Martin kept possessing characters to stop and eat pancakes and twinkies and it led to a lot of dead ends and unresolved plot points.

Never let anyone accuse Buckley of being anything other than an absolute master of the craft. A lesser actor would have looked at the terrible script and worse characterization and would have phoned it in, but she fully committed. It’s not a good character at all, but it’s a very fun and terrible performance. The whole movie she is switching accents as Mary keeps interrupting and tacks hold of Ida’s body and voice. Honestly, it feels like a character Dee from It’s Always Sunny would have come up with. As a matter of fact, the whole movie I couldn’t stop thinking about how much funnier this movie would have been if Dee or Artemis had played the role instead of Buckley.

It was then that I realized that even Dee would have come up with something less silly, that’s when it hit me that this was a Janice Soprano picture. Janice should have played this part. Think how much more unhinged, yet believable it would have been.

There isn’t much plot to speak of. It seems Gyllenhal had specific images in mind, but no story to surround it. Bale and Buckley basically watch movies, go to clubs, and get in situations where they aren’t welcome and someone ends up dead. In between they walk down the sidewalk screaming because they’re CRAZY. They even scream while driving, because the movie doesn’t know any other way to convey how insane they are other than have them just screaming. It’s like a 72 year-old screenwriter in the late seventies tasked with writing a script about those dang punk rockers. They probably have no regard for societal norms, with their crazy hair and makeup. And look at them just screaming and bothering the public.

I laughed out loud when out of nowhere, the movie decided its whole thesis was a girl-power uprising. Joker in Joker inspired a bunch of other jokers to become jokers after he shot Ray Liotta on live TV, and this movie decided to do something similar, but it happens so abruptly and is so shoddily done it’s borderline experimental.

Ida/Shelly is at some high society event and starts pointing the gun at powerful men and starts talking about the transgressions they’ve done as terrible men, and out of nowhere we see this scene somehow inspired other women to mimic Ida’s stained mouth look and style. The women have taken to the streets because they’re all edgy bad bitches now too! The montage is so quick and out of nowhere and this aspect of Ida starting some kind of feminist uprising is never mentioned again. It’s hilarious. It’s almost like this scene was included just to incentivize all the grifters like The Critical Drinker to make terrible response videos about this movie.

There’s a scene in a club with the worst strobe effects I’ve ever seen. I was certain to have a seizure, so I closed my eyes, waiting for it to finish, but I was too comfortable I fell asleep. When I awoke, I was very confused. Suddenly Stellan Skarsgard and Salma Hayek were in the movie, as detectives doing detective shit. Their plot barely connects with the Ida and Bale plot and was unnecessary.

Skarsgard’s detective is recently divorced and uses that as an excuse to focus on his career. He is also estranged from his daughters. His daughters grew to resent him, which is fine and all (and standard stuff for a detective character), but it was so out of place here. While being a detective, he tries to finance a script he wrote, inspired by his mother he was part of the resistance against the Nazis (but this takes place before WWII, so I don’t know what Gyllenhal was smoking here), but then again Mary Shelly exists so it’s fine.

When the movie gets to the end, I had no idea there was only five minutes left. Scenes just happen with little in the way of connecting tissue. Nothing substantial happened to invoke the idea that the climax was about to occur.

The movie ends with the most hilariously juvenile messaging about how girls should be allowed to be detectives and edgy, badass psycho bitches too, just like men.

I mentioned the Critical Drinker earlier, because he’s guaranteed to hyper focus on those aspects, as proof of the movie’s quality. For me, those aspects only enhanced the viewing experience. This movie was so much funnier and more interesting than Del Toro’s white-people food take on the story. This movie swung big and missed nearly every attempt, but it never bored me or made me angry.

There are far bigger culprits to exhaust your energy on when it comes to terrible, bloated movies. I dug it.