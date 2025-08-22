What movies do you find scary, if any? When I think back to the films that genuinely frightened me, very few of them fall under the horror genre. I have a problem—I aint afraid of no ghosts. A large portion of the genre is reliant on the viewer finding ghosts or demons scary. I’m terrified of space. 2001 scares the shit out of me every time I watch it. Space is more fantastical, dreadful, and existentially more terrifying than any story about a ghoul or goblin could ever be. In terms of books, the third book in the Three-body trilogy kept me up for weeks, thinking about all the implications of space, physics, the cosmos, and different dimensions. I can watch a movie like The Shining and be mesmerized by the craft, the acting, the atmosphere, and the music, and can appreciate the idea that your own father trying to kill you is a scary thought, but the movie isn’t scary to me. All those Paranormal Activity movies? The entire time, I just think to myself, “Why the fuck are ghosts so determined to slam cabinet doors and move chairs? Surely they have something better to do?” Anyone who’s ever used a public toilet in Kazakhstan knows ghosts aren’t that scary.

In terms of recent movies, Under the Skin certainly got under my skin. The black void I-don’t-even-know-where-we-are-trance-murder room mixed with the incredibly effective and eerie score did a good job in giving me the heebie-jeebies.

I was about thirteen when I asked my parents what they thought the scariest movie of all time was. To avoid people trying to guess when I was 13, it was 2003. My mother answered with The Exorcist. It was one of those films I felt I already knew without actually having seen it. It was a part of world culture.

What did 13-year-old me think of the film? I was underwhelmed. Perhaps I fell victim to the movie’s hype I set up in my own head, or perhaps I wasn’t old enough to understand all of the film’s themes and nuances, or perhaps, seminal or not, the movie just didn’t stand up to the test of time.

In subsequent years, prequels and spin-offs and derivatives and remakes would come out, further diminishing the effect of the seminal film. The established tropes had become so overblown that they’d lost all meaning.

When watching a film with such a reputation, I always try to ignore what came after and put myself in the mindset of the audience watching it for the first time. Despite the endless sequels and prequels, the first Alien movie still remains incredibly special to me. I imagine an audience member who doesn’t have decades of the franchise’s iconography in their head, witnessing the chestburster come out of poor Jon Hurt for the first time. I’m able to tune out everything that came after and appreciate the movie as an individual piece of art, while also recognizing its status as a highly influential work.

I have similar feelings about 2001. The movie remains just as remarkable to me today as I imagine it was to late-60s audiences.

I watched The Exorcist again as part of a horror movie marathon on Halloween around 2020. Despite respecting it for the mark it left on cinema and the horror genre, it simply didn’t do much for me. For one, I don’t believe in ghosts or demons or anything of the like, so a film that relies on that for the effectiveness of its scares just won’t work on me. Before you yell at me, YES, I get that the purpose of the Exorcist is that Chris is an agnostic character who tries every possible option to find out what’s wrong with her daughter, before resorting to religion.

I’m scared of aliens, not demons. I saw Fire in the Sky on television when I was around five, and that movie scarred me for life.

Despite being William Friedkin’s most famous film, it’s among my least favorite of his catalogue. I love the man. The Sorcerer is an underrated masterpiece, and The French Connection deserves all the praise it gets. To Live and Die in LA is a weird piece of 80s cheese. I can go on. Watch any of his interviews or Q&As. He is unfiltered and absolutely hilarious. We shall never see his likes again.

This is all preamble to say that when my friend asked me to please watch The Exorcist III, I wasn’t overly enthused. The first movie left me feeling guilty for not loving it, despite knowing I was supposed to. The second film is hilariously bad schlock (with an overly qualified Ennio Morricone providing the soundtrack). Regarding part three, my friend simply said, “Trust me, it’s one of the best movies ever made.”

He was completely right. Trying to describe why Part Three is such a masterful film is difficult, not because of trying to find its positive qualities, but because nearly every part of it is phenomenal.

I realize it’s hard to take me at my word, so if you need more convincing, understand there will be some minor spoilers throughout.

Part three was directed by William Peter Blatty, the author of the first book. Several years after the first novel, he wrote a book called Legion. A character or two from The Exorcist are in it, but it was always intended as a stand-alone story. When he set out to adapt his own novel into a film, he fully intended to keep its title. He shot an entire movie under the assumption it would be a faithful adaptation of his novel. This is where the studio got involved and said, “That’s great and all, but let’s capitalize on The Exorcist brand name.”

That’s why the character of the Exorcist, who shows up out of nowhere and seems so disconnected from the rest of the plot, is so disconnected from the rest of the plot. He was shoe-horned in at the behest of the studio, and the title was changed to The Exorcist III. Interestingly enough, despite how out of place this character seems from everything else happening (and once you’re aware this was the case of studio interference, it sticks out like a sore thumb), the rest of the movie is so good that this glaring blemish isn’t enough to detract from all the good will the film had already established.

A director’s cut of the film exists, incorporating alternate scenes as well as scenes of very poor visual quality. It’s an interesting watch, but it’s incomplete. The theatrical cut is the way to go in my mind.

Tonally, this movie couldn’t look or feel more different from the first film. George C. Scott (in his best performance, yes, even better than his turn at Patton and his work in Doctor Strangelove) plays Detective Kinderman. He’s old, tired, and getting worn down by the evils and injustices of the world. He is perpetually in a state of frustration with everyone he works with and loses his shit throughout the movie. No one has ever done a better job depicting irate.

In Georgetown, there are a series of incredibly brutal murders, each one connected with religious symbolism or happening in a place of worship, or involving religious figures. The movie, wisely, never actually shows the deaths. What we see, instead, are Kinderman’s reactions to them. It’s much more impactful this way. His face is incredibly expressive in this movie. He’s a very funny character, and he’s so good at making the audience and other characters laugh that when we see how deeply troubled he is by these grisly murders, the atmosphere is all the more unsettling for it.

So many modern horror movies suck because they’re too aware they are horror movies. They are filmed like horror movies, and the characters behave like stupid idiots because they’re in a horror movie, and that’s what they’re meant to do. This movie doesn’t have that problem. It’s filmed like a police procedural with top-tier actors we simply don’t get to see in these types of movies anymore. It’s like watching a solid episode of The Wire with (possibly) supernatural elements.

The heart of this movie is Kindermann’s relationship with Father Dyer, the cheerful Catholic priest. They’re a case of opposites attract. Kinderman is a Jewish, agnostic cynic, whereas Dyer is a cheerful man of faith. The two are best friends. One of the early scenes in the film is Kindermann explaining how he’s going to meet Dyer and see a movie with him to cheer him up. The next scene is Dyer talking to an altar boy, explaining how he’s on his way to meet Kinderman to cheer him up.

Their scenes together are so effective that each time I watch the movie, I forget they only amount to about ten minutes of screentime. I would happily watch an entire season of television of just these two drinking coffee and arguing with one another. One of the funniest and most endearing scenes I’ve ever witnessed in a movie is Kinderman explaining the carp situation to Father Dyer.

The Carp Scene (Pure kino)

Another favorite scene of mine is the following exchange between the two:

Kinderman: The whole world is a homicide victim, Father. Would a God who is good invent something like that? Plainly speaking, it's a lousy idea. It's not popular. It's not a winner.

Father Dyer: There you go, Blaming God.

Kinderman: Who should I blame? Phil Rizzuto?

Father Dyer: You wouldn't want to live forever.

Kinderman: Yes, I would.

Father Dyer: No, you wouldn't. You'd get bored.

Kinderman: I have hobbies.

I mentioned earlier, spoilers incoming.

………………………

…………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………..

………………………………………………………………………………………….

Kinderman eventually gets a phone call during the night. Father Dyer has become one of the victims.

Dyer, who was in the hospital for something not overly serious, was killed in his bed. It isn’t just the fact that he was murdered, but the circumstances around it are bizarre and horrific. We don’t see what was done to him. What we do see is Kinderman’s reaction to seeing his dead friend, and it’s heartbreaking.

I don’t want to give away too many of the plot details, as there would be no fun in that, so all I’ll say is it seems the grizzly murders are somehow connected with the Gemini Killer (this universe’s version of the Zodiac), except that doesn’t make sense as the Gemini Killer is meant to be dead.

For most of the movie, it’s never made explicitly clear that anything supernatural is going on. Yes, the occurrences are bizarre, but nothing outside the realm of possibility.

The Gemini Killer, the man supposedly responsible for all these happenings (while locked inside a padded cell, no less), is played by Brad Dourif in what, without being hyperbolic, is the best acting performance I have ever seen. I could show a clip of one of his masterful monologues, but the joy of his performance is experiencing it in relation to the rest of the movie. Just watch the movie. Aren’t you convinced yet? As a matter of fact, this movie contains two of the best acting performances I’ve ever seen.

Similar to Father Dyer, Brad Dourif has minimal screentime in this movie, but his performance is so impactful that you feel his presence throughout the rest of the picture. Chalking up his performance to “he effectively portrayed a creepy psychopath” does not do what Dourif does in this movie justice. He isn’t just playing a psychopath; he is playing someone inhabiting a body of flesh and bone while his essence, his soul, is currently somewhere in a far-off dimension. If that description didn’t make any sense, it’s only because neither does Dourif’s performance, and I mean that in the best possible way.

His scenes contain extended monologues where, in one breath, his voice, cadence, accent, and emotion morph, change, and slide in and out of conflicting personalities. It’s off-putting and alien. It’s like watching a Lovecraftian description come to life. You’re witnessing colors human eyes weren’t meant to behold. I’ve always believed Brad Dourif was an unfathomably talented actor, but the fact that this performance isn’t heralded as one of the all-time bests is truly criminal.

Throughout the movie, Kinderman is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The cruelty humans are capable of dishing out to one another has broken him, yet when he meets the Gemini Killer and his (possibly) supernatural abilities, it’s just too much for the old rascal to comprehend. What does one do when the institutions we’re meant to put our trust in (medicine, law enforcement, and religion) all fall to provide satisfactory answers for the horrors taking place?

Dourif and Scott are the highlights of the movie, but every single character in this film is memorable. There are no small parts. Moments and characters are given time to breathe and shine in ways other movies either wouldn’t allow, or wouldn’t consider allotting time for.

Take, for instance, the scene where a pompous psychiatrist has to deliver some information to Kinderman. In another movie, the scene would simply be “Doctor delivers exposition to detective”, but here, we see the psychiatrist pacing in his room, smoking himself silly, reading a script he wrote on his legal pad just to make sure he lands his speech dramatically for the detective, and when we see him finally deliver what he’d been rehearsing, he does land it.

This movie features the best dream sequence I’ve seen outside of The Sopranos. Yes, I’m one of those guys who likes the Tony dream sequences. You see, dream sequences are often a cheap gimmick horror movies use to get an unearned scare without actually committing to something dramatic. Often, the best visual gags in horror movies are from dream sequences, but once you realize none of it matters, it just makes the whole thing feel like a big lie.

The dream sequence in this movie feels like all the worst nightmares I’ve ever had. Nobody behaves rationally or responds to questions in a way that makes sense. Various people throughout your life are there, wearing strange clothes, in an even stranger setting. I hate it. I love it.

In addition to having the best dream sequence in a movie, this movie, hands down, features the best, most effective jump scare of all time. Shitting on modern horror once more, jump scares are cheap gimmicks to trick dummies into believing they're watching something scary. A loud noise on its own may be startling, but it isn’t scary.

I dare not say when or how the jump scare appears in this movie, but everything from the setting, the quiet, the anticipation, to the execution, is without peer. If you know, you know.

Even if you’re someone like me, who doesn’t give a crap about ghouls or ghosts, you may find this movie to be up your alley. Something this movie does better than just about any other film I’ve seen is capture the essence of evil and cruelty. While ghosts might not scare me, the human propensity for cruelty certainly does. Kinderman is faced with the most horrific shit a person can possibly conjure up. How is one supposed to ever take comfort in decency ever again after witnessing such horrors? The (possibly) supernatural element to it all is almost incidental.

If you want to watch a horror movie whose mission was to simply be a great movie first and foremost, then watch this. It’s hilarious, it’s sad, it’s genuinely scary, and it features phenomenal acting. This movie deserves much more acclaim than its reputation suggests.

If one of you were to say, “Hey Dave, I like your writing, I’m considering checking out one of your books,” I’d say, “Have you seen The Exorcist III?” and if you were to say no, I’d say fuck my books, go and watch The Exorcist III right away.