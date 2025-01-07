Part One and Part Two

Avril and I brought out the best in one another. She brought me into her inner circle and even asked me to help in writing some of her songs. What a welcome relief it was to leave the world of politics and ethnic cleansing behind. I knew from the beginning it would be temporary, and one day, my duties would come knocking, and I'd be called away, but for the time being, life was good.

Doctor Bogosian was surprised when I informed him I no longer needed his services. Avril was the only therapist I needed.

In between helping her with her songwriting, I developed a love for storytelling. I had the idea for a musical in my head. I’d never sung out loud a day in my life, at least not before a live audience, but the story bursting forth from me had to be told in the form of a musical. I had to do it alone, without Avril’s input, as I wanted to surprise her with the finished result.

"I need to tell you something," she said, indicating that I should sit on the couch backstage. She had just finished one of the most epic concerts of her career in Osaka. The Japanese loved her.

"What is it, my darling?" I said.

“I don’t know how to say it, so I’ll just come out and say it. I think I’m pretty crazy about you.”

"I'm very fond of you, too, my dear."

“Please, just listen. You know I’m a very complex person, so declaring my love isn’t enough. I need something from you.”

"Yes, dear, anything."

“I can give you something of mine, but it comes at a price. I can give you my heart, or I can give you my body, but not both.”

“I want both,” I said.

“I know, but that’s not how it works. You have to choose one, and once the choice is made, nothing can be done about it.”

“I choose your heart.”

In truth, there was no debate. Of all the hundreds of women who had given me their bodies, they had never given me their hearts. I wasn't thinking of what I'd be losing but what I had gained.

Avril smiled at me. I went to take her small white hand in my large black one. She pulled back.

“I’m sorry, but no. We can’t hold hands. You have my heart, but no touching. I love you, Yoweri.”

With the love of Avril as my muse, I went home, locked myself in my study, and from dusk till dawn, I wrote my musical. The songs came to me without needing to think about them, as if they had already existed, fully written, and I was simply transferring the complete musical numbers to paper. The lyrics that haunted me, so profound in their raw emotion, were:

On the outside, always looking in

Will I ever be more than I've always been?

'Cause I'm tap, tap, tapping on the glass

I'm waving through a window

For the first time in three decades, I went to bed completely free of thought. My head hit pillow, and sleep took me. I didn't see any skeletons.

“Avril! Avril! It’s me! Open up, quick!”

I was knocking on the door so frantically I was afraid my big hands would break it.

"The door is open; come in," came her faint voice.

I let myself in. Avril was on her couch, snuggled under several layers of blankets. White women were always cold. It was not my place to judge. Despite that, she looked exasperated. I saw perspiration on her brow.

"Avril, I have such news," I said, sitting on the chair opposite the couch.

"Tell me, baby," she said, panting.

“This is the plot. The setting, naturally, is Uganda. But, I want the story to be universal, not something that appeals only to audience members in Uganda, but at the same time, I want wider audiences to know a thing or two about Uganda.”

“Oh, fuck yeah. That’s so good,” she pants.

"It is. So anyway, here it goes. I'm a bit nervous sharing with you, but I wanted you to be the first to know. It’s about a seventeen-year-old boy named Evan Hansen. He’s bullied and suffers from social anxiety, depression, loneliness, and on top of all that, he’s recently suffered a broken arm.”

“Ohhhhhh shit,” she says.

"His therapist suggests that he writes letters to himself. In these letters, he should focus on the good things about life and what positivity each new day will bring."

I tell her the story, how each act brings new twists and turns, and I sing out every single song for her. By the climax, she is screaming and sweating, yelling about how she's going to come. My euphoria at thinking she would come to my musical was short-lived. She was literally coming. While I was giving her the story beats of the musical, Doctor Bogosian was under the sheets eating her pussy.

Avril explained that besides me, Doctor Bogosian was the most important man in her life. After agreeing to give me her heart, she gave him her body. We had a long talk about our relationships. While getting ready to leave Avril’s and get into my car, Doctor Bogosian caught up to me.

"Hey there, big fella. I could really use your help. I have nobody else to talk to, and I'm afraid you're the only person on Earth who'd be willing to understand. Can I book an appointment with you?"

I penciled him in for an appointment the following Monday. From that moment on, the skeletons never gave me a moment's rest.

Doctor Bogosian came into my office looking scraggly and fragile. His thick black hair was now tainted with patches of grey. His beard had grown unruly, and his clothing, while designer and expensive, was in desperate need of an iron. His fingers tapped everything in sight, desperate to grab a cigarette.

“Who knew sex could be so depressing, Mr. President,” he said.

“Please call me Doctor.”

"Sorry, you're right. I thought I knew what I was doing when I made the agreement with Avril, but I didn't know what I'd be missing. She doesn't love me at all. Sure, she loves when I eat her pussy and fuck her stupid, and I love it too, but after sucking on sweet titties for the fifth night in a row, knowing there's no love in the heart between those sweet ass titties, it's depressing."

“I see,” I said.

“Do you? Do you know what it’s like to have the sexiest woman alive, the girl of your dreams, slobber all over your knob so you shoot your load so hard with the recoil of a shotgun it sends you into an epileptic fit? It’s incredible. I tell all of my friends about what amazing sex I’m having because I know they’ll never have anything that compares, but goddamn am I sad. Just for once, I’d like to know what it feels like to possess her heart. There has to be a loophole to the contract the three of us made, hasn’t there?”

Bogosian touched on things I had tried to turn a blind eye to. Yes, as much as I would never admit it, I very much desired Avril’s body. That was why I understood Bogosian’s plight, and I came up with a plan.

Years ago, I learned the art of makeup and prosthetics from the master of the craft, Richard Taylor of New Zealand. Taylor was the creative director of Weta Workshop. His work on the Lord of the Rings film trilogy brought him four Academy Award wins, making him one of the most in-demand Kiwis in the tiny island nation. The film's makeup effects and costumes impressed me so much that I decided Taylor was the only person from whom I could study the craft.

Initially, the Kiwi was hesitant, not wanting to get involved in Ugandan politics, but I offered him a lump sum of five million dollars.

I hadn't spoken to him in several years, but after calling Taylor and sharing the dilemma plaguing Bogosian and me, he got on the first plane to Los Angeles.

Reacting so positively to Richard Taylor's work was a huge surprise. I didn't give a damn about no nerd shit. I liked hood movies like New Jack City and King of New York, but the detail and care put into all the different cultures and locations, all the chainmail and gauntlets, the embroidery and symbols, turned me into half a nerd.

Taylor and Bogosian didn't initially get on; that's what happens when two larger-than-life personalities interact, but after watching all three Lord of the Rings extended editions in a row together (not to mention watching the twelve-hour-long making-of features), Bogosian was convinced that Taylor was just the Kiwi to help him gain access to Avril’s heart.

When Taylor was done molding his suits, neither of us knew who we were anymore. Bogosian looked just like me, Yoweri, and Taylor made me a suit that made me look uncannily like Bogosian. Bogosian set out to spend the week as me with Avril, learning about her heart, whereas I would live the life of an Armenian doctor for the following seven days and I would plow Avril’s minge.

Bogosian and I agreed to report back to one another after a fortnight of living in each other's skin. The sad reality is we were both underwhelmed. Both of us agreed that while it was nice to experience what we had been deprived of, being unable to do it as ourselves left a gaping hole inside us. I wanted Avril to please me as me and not me as Bogosian.

The two of us scheduled an appointment with Richard Taylor, who sat us down, wrote down our concerns on his legal pad, and then sketched out a plan. He told us to trust him and ask no questions.

He took us to his L.A. warehouse and instructed us to close our eyes. After seven hours of work, we opened our eyes. There were four Avrils in the room. It was hard to make sense of what was happening. There were actually only two Avrils, but the mirror made it look like there were four. The makeup work Taylor had applied to us was the most sophisticated work he had ever done. I couldn’t believe I was anyone else but Avril, and Bogosian was also Avril.

The plan was simple—both Bogosian and I were lacking something that only Avril could provide, but due to our circumstances, we could never get. If we could both be Avril for each other while still being ourselves on the inside, we could give the other what we had been lacking.

Bogosian Avril and me Avril made ferocious love to one another. It was the first time in my entire life I had ever achieved orgasm. All of my life goals and ambitions disappeared. All I wanted to do was make love. Three times a day, four times a day, our appetites were insatiable.

Around this time, I started to write music as Avril. I felt I understood her voice, and due to my advanced age and worldly experience, I could actually write songs in her voice better than she could. She was, after all, barely in the early stages of adulthood. The lyrics that came to me were:

Hey hey, you you, I don’t like your girlfriend

No way, no way, I think you need a new one

Hey hey, you you, I could be your girlfriend

What I never could have predicted in a million lifetimes was how short-lived the bliss was. That Armenian rat bastard Bogosian, bitter that the orgasms I was achieving were more intense than the orgasms he was achieving, revealed our secret to Avril. If that wasn’t enough of a betrayal, he stole my notebook of song lyrics, giving Avril one of her greatest hits with “Girlfriend”.

I hadn't felt that devastated since I was eight years old. My life had no meaning, and I considered taking one of the many weapons I'd invented and using it on myself, but that just exacerbated my depression because I knew that none of those weapons would turn me into a skeleton.

I booked an appointment with Bogosian because, despite being a rat bastard, he was the only therapist I knew, and I didn't have the strength to begin the search from zero.

He asked me how I was feeling. I decided not to conceal a single detail from him.

“Doctor,” I said. “I need to stop lying to myself. The past decade has been nothing but a clown show, but not in the way I needed it to be. I’ve been distracting myself because I have the weapons-manufacturing version of writer's block. But writer's block is bullshit. If a writer can't write, it's because he's a shit writer, not because he lacks inspiration. I'm afraid of my own ambition, so I've been putting off making the weapon that will give meaning to my life. Do you know what I've concluded?"

“No, tell me.”

“I’ve concluded I’m too sane to make a weapon that is, by its nature, insane. I need to stop playing by the rules that were written within the confines of the sane. I’ve dabbled with insanity, but I was only ever pretending. I need to stop pretending to be insane and actually become insane. It’s the only way.”

That was when I set out to become an insane person. Only when fully committed to my role would I be able to fulfill my destiny and create the most important weapon in human history.

I didn’t want to fall for the obvious traps that those who are sane pretending to be insane commit to. It had to be the real deal.

I set up a new workstation in which I would work at my computer standing up. The computer was set close to an open ledge with a ten-foot fall below to a vat of chemicals: eleven percent sodium hydroxide, thirty-four percent sulfuric acid, five percent chromium solution, and zinc sulfide doped with copper. I couldn't just jump into it; it had to be an accident. Therefore, I had one of my assistants set my computer to blow a fuse at an unspecified time. I couldn't be allowed to know when. The fuse would zap me and send me tumbling down into the vat of chemicals, which would hopefully make me insane.

My assistant had done such a good job at picking a time for the blown fuse that I had completely forgotten that I had come up with the scheme in the first place. I was getting as close to fulfilling my dream and creating my dream weapon when the mainframe began to freak out and sent violent electric sparks at me (a full year after I'd given the command!). I hurled head-first into the vat of chemicals.

I was feared dead when my assistants pulled me out. My skin had been bleached a sickly white color, and my hair was a gross green. While I was lucky to be alive, I was no longer me, not really. I had fully transformed into a psychopath. I immediately murdered my two assistants because my mind was not a rational one.

When I walked down the streets, people avoided me because they knew what a psycho I was.

I went to multiple diners and coffee shops, switching the labels on the decaf coffee with those of the regular brew. I walked into five consecutive shops and schools and pulled the fire alarm in each one even though there weren't any fires. By far, the most insane thing I did was my public bathroom specialty.

I would go to various public restrooms and take a dump (this only works when the toilet paper roll is full). I'd unravel the roll without removing any tissues until I got to nearly the beginning. I'd wipe my ass, then roll it back up, wipe again, and roll it back up, wipe again, and so on and so forth, then I’d roll it back to its original position so that it looked like an ordinary, fresh roll of toilet paper. People wouldn’t know that half of it was covered in shit until it was too late.

I was devious, deceitful, and had no regard for the rule of law. I would call 9-1-1 all the time on unsuspecting neighbors, saying I heard screams or gunshots or saying someone was being held hostage. Even more fun was ordering several dozen pizzas for neighbors who annoyed me.

Around that time, "Girlfriend" was released by Avril and became her biggest hit to date. I was devastated when I received no writing credit. Besides her, the only other person who knew about the song was Bogosian. The song was supposedly co-written by her and a Dr. Luke, but I knew this Luke persona was nothing more than a pseudonym for that Armenian liar. My desire for vengeance was a strong motivator for getting my weapons research back up and running.

As 2012 approached, I started receiving visits from various spirits. One of them spoke to me in Chinese and claimed to be a phantom. It told me the key to unlocking the mystery of my weapon would come about only from the union with the prophet Joseph Kony.

As if further proof was needed, on 5 March, the documentary Kony 2012 was released. It was nothing more than a vile smear campaign to besmirch the name of a spiritual man. We’re not so different, you and I, I thought.

I set up my laboratory on a secluded island in the Bermuda Triangle. I invited over five thousand clowns to an all-inclusive clown retreat.

One of the highlights was when the headlining act for day five of the retreat, the Insane Clown Posse, was playing their classic "To Catch a Predator" and the clowns in the crowd were losing their minds. I would have preferred for groups of three to four clowns to be separated with five meters in between them, but with the level of excitement and mayhem from the performance, I knew that was a big ask.

To all the clowns dancing and moshing and losing their minds to ICP, I was just another clown living his best life with orange, spherical objects in its hands. There was no reason for this to be of interest to the clowns dancing below me. I was on a raised platform about twenty feet in the air. I lobbed the first grenade at the clowns below me. The size of the explosion was more than I bargained for. In an instant, nearly half of the five thousand clowns were vaporized. While an impressive sight, it was complete overkill. It even caused the Insane Clown Posse to cease their performance to look at the devastation.

The problem with a bomb that utilizes high-energy radiation bursts is that it's nearly impossible to remain within a small, contained area. It did what I wanted (mostly) in destroying organic matter and leaving inorganic matter relatively untouched. Bones, as everyone knows (except for that liar Bogosian), are sixty percent inorganic material.

The explosion was too big. After my disappointment, Violent J and his boys tried to cheer me up, but it was futile.

That night, as I was drinking a glass of warm milk before bed, the Chinese phantom returned to me and said it was time to go to Africa and form my union with Kony.

Part IV

“That is my story,” said the clown who used to be Yoweri who used to be a little blonde boy named Jimmy Oswin.

“The Chinese phantom told me a word, a word that you have spoken to yourself but nobody else in your entourage knows, a word that, once I reveal it to you, you will know your spirits have convened with me.”

Oswin approached Kony. Kony’s soldiers, shocked at the audacity of a clown to approach their leader, did nothing and only stared slack-jawed Oswin stared Kony in the eye and uttered a single word, audible only enough for the warlord to hear:

“Based.”

Kony stood atop a table, and as if the heavens had opened up above him and penetrated the club, he spoke:

“God speaks through this clown! The clown and I will conduct a sacred ceremony in the privacy of my own office. We are not to be disturbed under any circumstance.”

Daudi Opiyo knew that when the two closed the door, it would be no mere meeting in Kony's office but that the two were entering the spirit world.

The spirits in attendance were Mama Silindi, Jim Brickey Who Are You, Ing Chu (the Chinaman), Hawa, Owora, Major Bianca, and King Bruce. The chairman of the spirits was none other than Juma Oris. Mr. Oris had been able to possess the body of Kony since even before he had passed away, proving the power of his spirit and connection to the spiritual realm.

“Fellow spirits,” said Oris. “We are gathered here today because this clown is the only other who can summon us the way our dear Kony can. He has been searching his entire life for the answer to the question that has been plaguing him: ‘How can a grenade turn people into skeletons?’. Moreover, how can that grenade eliminate clothing and flesh and leave just the skeleton intact? This question has also been haunting me, even here in the spirit realm. Tell me, Oswin. Are you Christian?”

“I turned away from that path long ago,” said Oswin.

“That is why you have gone astray. All the science in the world cannot provide the answers you seek. Are you willing to do whatever it takes to get the results you desire?”

Oswin nodded.

“Are you willing to put your faith completely in the hands of Jesus Christ, who speaks through us in the committee of spirits?”

“I am,” said Oswin.

“Are you willing to do anything we order you to do without question or hesitation?”

“I am.”

“Then let the ritual commence. Once it has been completed, you will have your bomb,” said Oris.

Oris started removing the pieces of his military uniform. Underneath, his body was large and supple. One by one, the spirits removed their clothing. Finally, Kony gave Oswin a knowing look and removed his clothing as well.

Oswin had never been naked in front of others in his new clown body. His skin was so white it was almost translucent. However, his nakedness did not offend the spirits. He felt a calm he hadn’t felt since before going to the circus with his father.

They all got on their knees and formed a circle. Kony inserted his penis inside Oswin, Oswin inserted his penis inside Jim Brickey Who Are You, who inserted his own inside Ing Chu, and so on until the circle was complete.

When the spiritual orgy had been accomplished, Oris stood at the center and said, “You will have your bomb, child of God.”

Wad An Nora in Southern Sudan (not to be confused with the village of the same name in Central Sudan) lay close to the Ugandan border, and for this reason, its three thousand inhabitants always erred on the side of caution.

Abdul, being only eight years old, was primarily concerned with playing as much football as possible. He had recently gotten in a fight with some of the other boys, so they had exiled him from their matches, but he didn't care. He had just as much fun kicking the ball against the wall. He was so consumed with beating his record of receiving the ball and kicking it back against the wall with no misses that he didn't register the platoon of Ugandan clowns moving into position behind him.

The platoon leader, Opiyo in a rainbow-colored wig, removed the spherical orange grenade from his satchel. He understood the importance of this moment. All the eyes of his platoon waited with bated breath. He lobbed the grenade at a table of three elders playing an ancient, traditional tabletop game. The bomb went off, vaporizing their flesh and clothing, leaving behind perfectly intact skeletons.

Child clown soldiers lobbed grenades from rooftops, turning people in the village below into perfectly intact skeletons.

Epilogue

Kony was never caught. Even with the widespread distribution of the sham documentary film, the warlord remained at large. However, Daudi Opiyo was eventually captured and charged with war crimes in Sudan. Along with twenty of the child soldiers under his command, it was the largest hanging of clowns in Sudanese history.

In 2012, Richard Taylor was named New Zealander of the Year.

Avril's third album, The Best Damn Thing, reached number one in seven countries. "Girlfriend" became her first song to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. In 2014, she was confronted by members of the L.R.A., but she remained steadfast in denying that the lyrics had been stolen. Nobody knows what became of Doctor Bogosian, her collaborator.

That would not be the only betrayal in Oswin's life. In 2016, the musical Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway. After completing the bomb, Oswin had his first one-on-one conversation with Ing Chu, the Chinese phantom. Ing Chu confided in Oswin that he was a fan of musical theater, but was sometimes embarrassed to share these thoughts with the other spirits. Excited by this, Oswin recited the entire performance of the musical he had written for Ing Chu. Oswin never could have imagined in his darkest dreams that Ing Chu would steal the material and deliver it to the writing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Other than changing the setting from Uganda to the United States, the story, dialogue, and musical numbers were identical.

The desire to take legal action took a back seat to something more important. For the first time in half a century, Oswin returned to Detroit. There, he found his mother, now elderly and frail, alone inside her church, saying her prayers. He sat next to her and prayed.

The End





