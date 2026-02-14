“Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?” Dumbledore asked calmly.

One of the more striking scenes from Dune Part One is when we see the Sardaukar for the first time. Selusa Secundus is a grim, gray planet. We’re introduced to the Emperor’s army by seeing them in harsh weather conditions, as naked men are hanged upside down and bled dry, their blood being used to mark the soldiers preparing for battle. Are these men captives? Are they recruits who failed to be tough enough for their training? The movie never says. Meanwhile, a priest is throat singing, adding an eerie, otherworldly quality to an already otherworldly ritual.

Remember when Game of Thrones was still good? I bet when you recall moments from the early seasons that exemplified the show’s quality, high on the list are the scenes between Varys and Littlefinger, two scheming characters oozing charisma, acting chops, and juicy dialogue.

Lastly, think of all the epic moments from Return of the King. One that stands out is Theoden’s riders, who just delivered the best cavalry charge in movie history, delivering the second best when they reform the lines to square up against giant elephants.

What do these scenes have in common? None of them are from the books they adapted, but they could have been.

The Lord of the Rings has consistently been a favorite of mine since first seeing Fellowship in theaters. I’ve read all the books multiple times. For the most part, the changes or additions Peter Jackson made don’t bother me. I know there are purists who resent and lambast any and every change, but that’s not what we’re doing here.

Yes, 13-year-old me was sad to see Beregond not included in the adaptation, but Jackson used that as an opportunity to build upon Faramir and Pippin’s relationship, providing the audience with the same sense of tone, dialogue, character moments, and worldbuilding that took place between Beregond and Pippin, but now were given over to Faramir. So while we lose one character, another is strengthened (as is his dynamic with Pippin), while maintaining the core ideas and values of the book relationship.

This is the type of change an adaptation can make while still honoring the source material, even if it’s presented in a different way or by a different character. Jackson’s trilogy is full of such changes.

In Fellowship, there is no name given to any commander of the Uruk Hai that attacks the Fellowship and kills Boromor. Lurts is a movie construction. Why is this not egregious? Because it’s likely the Uruk Hai had a commander, most military units tend to. Jackson, knowing there was no proper main villain of the film, created Lurts. Lurts very well could have been in the events of the book but was simply never named. This doesn’t violate any booklore of themes.

In Return of the King, Theoden gives a speech to his men before riding into battle. Funnily enough, the most famous, rousing, and goose-pimple-inducing part of the speech, when Theoden yells “Death!!!” and his riders respond, is not in the book.

This scene is considered by many to be the best in the trilogy. There’s a reason there are reaction compilations on YouTube of just this scene. Theoden knows the battle is a lost cause. He has less than half the strength he hoped for. If Gondor, a more powerful kingdom can’t keep the forces of Mordor at bay, what chance does he have?

When his army arrives over the horizon, they immediately fall into despair. They see the odds they are up against, and they’re even worse than they could have imagined.

Theoden knows he’s leading his people into certain death. His pre-battle speech is not meant to trick his men into thinking they will win; it is to hype them up on the idea of their own death. This will be the battle of battles, and win or lose, Rohan did not run away. With death a certainty and accepted, Theoden must now convince his entire army not just to die, but to be excited about it. Die for a tomorrow they will never see.

The speech he delivers is mostly present in the book, all except the climax, the chanting of death. Death is what sells this entire moment.

It’s not entirely not from the book. The death chant comes during the battle, but is started by Eomer, after he sees his sister, seemingly slain on the battlefield. Completely unaware his sister had even joined them, Eomer begins the chant of death.

Jackson and co. smartly took that moment of Eomer’s and transported it to Theoden, making it even more impactful.

The scene of the Rohirrim then charging the oliphants is not in the book. Tolkien didn’t spend a lot of time describing the minutiae of battle scenes. It wasn’t of interest to him. In the books, Helm’s Deep and Pelennor Field are quite quick chapters. The oliphants are mentioned, but their exact placement, role in the battle, and tactics are never specified.

So while it’s likely there was a significant clash between the cavalry of Theoden and the oliphants, the book didn’t make it a “moment” that the movie does. This change is completely fine, as it streamlines content that exists in the book already, but in a way more digestible for audiences.

By the way, this post is itself an adaptation of my video I originally made for YouTube. Look at it as a novelization. it features more prose in place of what was represented visually in the video. The video also features visual gags and several funnies that you won’t get from just reading. I’d ask you to check the video out, but I’ve seen the “open link” rate in my analytics from you cocksuckers, so i won’t bother.

ANYWAY

The Ice and Fire books are written in third-person-limited POV, This means we only know as much as our character we’re following does. Littlefinger and Varys are not POV characters in the books. We only see them when a POV character does. This helps make their motivations unclear. They’re sneaky and cunning.

The first couple of seasons were able to honor this but also showed us things the books couldn’t—conversations between just the two of them. This gave us new dynamics we couldn’t get in the books, but it’s not lore-breaking. Of course, the two must speak to each other without Tyrion or Sansa present, and now we get glimpses of it. It doesn’t break any lore or reveal secrets we shouldn’t know, but it adds to the intrigue and is regarded by many as some of the best scenes of the show.

The Dune books mention no such Sardaukar rituals, such as draining prisoners of blood, nor do they mention throat-singing priests. Dune is full of rituals and ceremony, so the idea of Sardaukar , bred and trained on a prison planet, would have bloody, brutish rituals rings true. There’s something inherently otherworldly and masculine about throat singing, so incorporating that into the Sardaukar culture works. It doesn’t ruin any established book lore and serves to bring this culture to life in an audiovisual medium. This is how an adaptation can invent things that end up being positive additions to the universe.



I PROMISE I START TALKING ABOUT DUNK AND EGG EVENTUALLY

In Dune Part Two, there is a fun sequence that introduces Feyd Rautha during a gladiatorial spectacle. We find out that Giedi Prime audiences don’t clap. The book never states this. Instead, these bald albino freaks have headbanging cheers and chants that they do in unison.

Let’s look at some additions The Hobbit made and why those were so egregious, whereas Lord of the Rings’ weren’t.

Tauriel. This character doesn’t exist in the books. Her inclusion in this movie is for no other reason than for there to be a shoehorned love triangle between her, Legolas (also not in the book written by JRR Tolkien called The Hobbit), and the hunky dwarf. Not only does this take away from the story of a Hobbit named Bilbo who goes on an adventure with a wacky crew to take gold from a dragon but now, in addition to the story of Gandalf and the White Council, the Necromancer, Raddagast the Brown, the Elf King of Mirkwood, Thorin’s dragon sickness, the story of Bard and Laketown, we now have a movie- only character and a not-in-the-book character taking valuable screentime and focus away from poor Bilbo, for something so trite and cliched as a love triangle.

Love triangles keep returning because they’re easy. A quick, easy, and manipulative tactic to pull on viewers' heartstrings, because even if they aren’t good, you’ll still get some sort of emotional response.

All of the additions The Hobbit made sucked because they went farther and farther from Bilbo's story. The Lord of the Rings changes added to the core themes and moments; The Hobbit’s diluted them.

The latter seasons of Game of Thrones are maligned because the changes were almost never in line with the tone, characters, or lore of the source material.

People aren’t angry that the show made changes to characters like Tryion, Littlefinger, and Varys. They are angry that those people on screen are no longer Tyrion, Littlefinger, and Varys. Littlefinger and Varys are meant to be incredibly clever and cunning. Kings rise, fall, and die, yet they remain. They didn’t do this by being idiots. The problem with smart characters, though, is you have to be smart to write them/ Once D&D ran out of material or chose to ignore it, they showed they didn’t know how to write smart characters. That’s why Littlefinger and Varys died so stupidly. Neither character would do anything half as reckless as they do in the shows. It’s like they’re wearing giant signs and holding red flags while shouting, “I’m going to betray you”.

Samwell Tarly is meant to be bookish, well read, if not well spoken. He’s soft and timid, but he’s not stupid. Until the show has him forget his older brother is actually his younger brother.

Season one of House of the Dragon made good changes. Viserys became a much stronger character than his book counterpart. Making Rhaenyra and Alicent friends adds to the tragedy of the war.

But then HOTD made some stupid changes. Mainly, Rhaenys exploding out of the dragon pit, killing hundreds of small folk, and having the entire enemy faction high command in her sights, defenseless, only to ultimately do nothing. She doesn’t kill them. She stares at them for the epic YouTube channel reaction moment, but this scene is unforgivable.

The entire conflict of this show is about the family being split in half, competing for the throne. Blood fighting blood. They added this scene because they felt the first season didn’t have enough big moments people at bars could react to, but this is what happens when you don’t think beyond a moment looking cool and good for reaction content. What implications does your change have for the world and story?

This change explicitly shows Rhaeneys having an opportunity to alter the outcome of the entire war, but does nothing, because these characters can’t die here, and the story has to happen…but this was avoidable, YOU, the writers, inserted this scene. It never had to happen, but because it does, the entire audience thinks, “Wait, that was stupid; she could have ended everything right then and there.’

It’s like in the Obi-Wan show, how after defeating Vader, Obi-Wan just walks away and lets him live, AGAIN. This is so hilarious. You’d think he would have learned his lesson about showing mercy to this man once. But twice? All the deaths on Alderaan and in Rogue One and of Luke’s X-wing pilot friends are on Obi-Wan’s hands now.

What’s so annoying about scenes like this, that aren’t plot holes, but do create glaring questions and strain your limits of suspending disbelief; they easily could have been avoided.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is full of such stupid decision-making.

This all leads me to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and how this show is doing adaptation the right way.

Ice and Fire fans have been burnt so many times. Waiting for Winds of Winter, hoping for a solid ending to Game of Thrones, being given hope with season one of House of the Dragon, only for the second to deflate all that.

Early rumblings were very positive for the show’s first episode. I thought the first episode was fine, if not playing things overly safe. The episode was so short that I had no praise or criticism to offer. There wasn’t much to comment on. It’d be like watching only the first thirty minutes of The Deer Hunter and trying to write a review based on that.

Now that we’re four episodes in, unless they somehow find a way to butcher the landing, I think the show is in safe hands. It’s a faithful adaptation that still features changes, yet none of them have bothered me. It’s because they are in line with the changes that serve as additions to the lore and universal, rather than the lore-breaking or head-scratching kind.

The books are exclusively from Dunk’s POV, and the show mostly is too, except for the brief moment in episode three, where it follows Egg. The book never showed this, but it never said Egg didn’t do it. It works because we can imagine this being from the book. Egg isn’t going off chasing Sauron, or in some convoluted love triangle; he’s trying to be a better squire to Dunk. Book Egg would very much do this.

Lyonel Baratheon has become a favorite this season. He’s barely a character in the book. He’s mentioned a couple of times, but his standout scene, where he interrogates Dunk, gets shitfaced with him, dances lezginka with him, and then has a heart-to-heart, none of that is in the book. Neither is the scene of him making Dunk join the tug-of-war match while he dips out to get hammered.

Why are none of these additions a bad thing? Because none of them would have been out of place in the book the story is based on. What do we know about Baratheons? They’re often loud, boisterous, not the most tactful, but often charming and endearing. So even if the book never explicitly states it, Lyonel Baratheon would more likely than not get shitfaced at tourneys, sing some spicy songs, and start chatting up anyone and everyone.

Robyn Rhysling has even less written about him in the source material. One small passage mentions that he was praying. It doesn’t go into further detail. So, what does the show do? They show he is devoted to the warrior.

Raymun Fassoway, while friendly and mostly serving the same function, has also been given a meatier role. In the book, he’s one of the few people who doesn’t immediately dismiss Dunk. The show takes things further and uses Raymun to be the voice of the disillusioned youth, the woke, if you will, who see knights and lords and royalty for what they are: pompous, arrogant, law-breaking hypocrites who can do as they please. The laws of men only apply to those who don’t have a copper to their name. This contrasts with Dunk’s naivety, a man so idealistic he can’t comprehend a world in which a knight or lord would deliberately do something dishonorable or malicious.

Who better to voice these things than Raymun, who has an absolute shithead cunt knight for a cousin.

These additions make the moment when Lyonel, Rhsyling, and the others pledge to fight for Dunk all the more impactful. They didn’t try to subvert the source material, ignore it, disrespect it, or mock it; they leaned it. They took small tidbits of info that were already there and watered the seeds.

When an adaptation gets the critical aspects right, you can look past the petty changes or omissions. Dunk is supposed to be 16, not a 58-year-old man like me. Yes, it would have been cool to see Aerion with his weird colorful shield as described in the book, instead of a mostly generic, unremarkable one. Here’s why none of these bothers me. What’s the one thing the show really needed to get right? The relationship between Dunk and Egg. If they could get that right, then a lot can be forgiven. Luckily, there have been no egregious omissions or changes, but because the show nailed the main thing, everything else is really of so little concern it isn’t worth commenting on.

The fact that they also succeeded in making Lyonel and crew more outstanding characters enhances the story overall. It’s like how Andor enhances A New Hope, whereas Prometheus, Alien Covenant, Alien Earth, and so on shit on the universe they’re trying to expand and explain.

I can’t bring myself to hate House of the Dragon. The first season established a lot of goodwill. Despite some questionable changes or additions, they mostly got the characters right. Alicent, Otto, Corlys, Larys, Daemon, Aemond, Criston, and especially Viserys were all perfectly realized.

I can’t even bring myself to hate the second season. It makes some boneheaded decisions, and each change is mostly for the worse, but not to the point that I think it’s ruined beyond recovery. As season 1 improved upon Viserys, I think season 2 did a great job in making Aegon a truly sympathetic character. Unfortunately, this season also made both Alicent and Rhaenyra essentially NPCs and egregiously indecisive. Having Alicent and Rhaenyra try to reach peace doesn’t make them “moral” or “wise,” as the showrunners think it does. It makes them passive, as if they themselves weren’t prime movers with a stake in this conflict. I guess Condal kind of forgot how Rhaenyra at the end of season 1 was completely ready and determined to kill all the Greens, just as Alicent is completely determined to kill all the bl—

Any time George opens his mouth, people make 40 videos and think pieces about it. He hasn’t been shy about talking shit about the direction House of the Dragon is going. From his point of view, the showrunners are deliberately ignoring him and not being receptive to his input. Nobody likes a micromanager, but it does beg the question: if you’re given the responsibility to adapt a beloved work from a beloved author, then shouldn’t you at least give even a semblance of a shit about honoring that author?

All too often, the wrong type of grifter critics will attribute any new product being bad because it’s “woke”, but that’s not it. That’s a crutch and ragebaiting. New Trek or Rings of Power don’t suck because they’re woke, they suck because they are corporate, soulless products. They don’t understand what made the originals beloved. There’s a trend among modern writers to use known IP not to bring it to life, but as a means to insert their own ideas.

Is Tolkien really the fucking place to allude to “they took our jobs?” No, it isn’t. Especially not with Numenoreans. First of all, Numenor never had this type of “Oh, we can’t let elves on our island and replace us” sentiment, so it just rings so hollow. It’s the writers hoping normie viewers will see that, make the real-world connection in the head, and conclude the show is saying…something?

Is Condal and team having Rhaenyra and Alicent deliberately trying to prevent the war they started some kind of “girls get it done” messaging, you know, the whole “see, if girls were in power, there’d be no war, it’s the stupid, smelly, aggressive men pushing for violence”? I don’t know. The grifters seem to think so. It’s possible that wasn’t the intent at all, and in his mind, he genuinely thought he was improving upon the source material by making the two leads struggle with violence being done in their name. It’s like Oppenheimer making the bomb, then not wanting to use it, and being horrified by its consequences.

I’m not even saying it isn’t worthwhile to explore these themes, but the intent doesn’t matter; whether it was a girl-power message or just a showrunner’s ego, it isn’t right for this story, especially at this time. It wasn’t only inconsistent with either of their characters, but it also slowed the story to a halt at a time when it really ought to have been revving up.

So when George expresses his fears about the direction of season 3, I’m inclined to take his side. What else do the writing team think they’re improving? What will change? Unpopular opinion, but Fire and Blood is my favorite George RR Martin book.

The Dance of Dragons section is about 300 pages long. It’s a big chunk of the book, but not all of it. It’s a complete story. Unlike Game of Thrones or Dunk and Egg, it’s done. What a godsend to Condal and the rest of the writers. The notion that they’re making so many unnecessary changes screams of nothing but ego to me.

Take not of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This is the right way to do adaptation.