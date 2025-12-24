Greetings! While my new book isn’t due for a couple of months, advanced reader copies are currently available. You can find the book here: The American Brain



Timothee Chalamet has been getting on people’s nerves recently with all his talk about how he wants to be the best there is and how is performance in Marty Supreme is the best work he’s ever put in. I don’t see it as arrogance, but as an artist who is motivated and wants their future efforts to improve upon their past efforts. I think The American Brain is the best thing I’ve ever written. It’s also the angriest and most blatantly political of my works.



Here’s what the good folks who received early copies are saying:





One review compared it to the movie Idiocracy. Fair enough. I would suggest that if you enjoyed the movie Eddington, you’ll like this book. If you absolutely hated the movie Eddington, you’ll like this book.



When the world looks at Americans they often think: “Are these people stupid, psychotic, or evil?”



This book answers that question.