I finally saw Weapons. I quite liked it. In particular, I enjoyed its usage of limited third-person POV. The film was divided into roughly a half dozen chapters, with each chapter focusing on an individual character. We follow said character and only know as much about the events as they know. When a new chapter begins, we pick up the story from a different character’s perspective. Often, we look back in time, and seeing a situation unfold from a different angle sheds new light on the bigger picture. It’s a technique many of my favorite books utilize (A Song of Ice and Fire).

I bring this up in relation to Alien Earth because the newest episode (episode five) is a flashback episode. Unlike Weapons, where going back in time was either used to reveal new information or to compel us to reconceptualize what we thought we knew, this flashback episode adds nothing at all. We caught glimpses of these characters and their demise in the first episode. So what do we learn by seeing it all play out? Nothing. Why have this as the fifth episode and not the first? The characters we knew died still die, but instead of it being a quick flashback we watch the most painfully stupid characters I’ve seen in a very long time make boneheaded decision and behave as if they’ve never interacted with another human being before.

In an eight-episode season, why bother doing a flashback episode that doesn’t expand upon anything we already know? I like nonlinear storytelling at much as the next guy, but clever this ain’t. In episode one we already knew that all the aliens on the ship got loose, the crew (with the exception of the cyborg) were all killed, and the ship crash landed on Earth. There is zero new insight, no new revelations. Nothing makes us see the events in a new light.

There would be remarkably little to talk about if it weren’t for the fact that this episode takes the idea of stupid characters making brain-dead decisions for the sake of the plot to work to insane new heights.

One of the major complaints surrounding Prometheus was that characters who were supposed to be scientists were acting like absolute morons with no regard to safety on an alien planet. What does the biologist do when he sees a weird, snake-like alien? He sticks his hand out to touch it and immediately gets killed by it. Not something a smart person would do. In Covenant the crew takes it a step further and doesn’t even bother wearing their helmets while landing on an alien world. Within seconds, the crew is infected with airborne pathogens.

Now I understand that characters acting like idiots in horror movies is a trope, but that doesn’t excuse bad writing.

The cyborg character is awoken to learn that several of the crew members have died. The rest of the crew is incredibly nonchalant about all this, acting like they’re sharing their thoughts on memes rather than mourning the death of colleagues. It’s really bizarre. After watching the scene twice to make sure I wasn’t crazy, it appears that none of the actors were given any direction. They were given the script a minute before filming and just told to wing it. This results in performances that don’t convey any emotion whatsoever. Normally, when someone dies, people have some sort of response to it. Not here. It’s almost treated like it’s a big joke.

Further exacerbating the stupidity is that the crew’s biologist is eating a sandwich and drinking water in a room where all the alien specimens are being kept. Why is she doing this? Because the script requires the aliens to get out and get into her water. You might be thinking no self-respecting scientist would be so reckless, to be in a room with multiple alien species and fucking have a meal in there. Naturally, the aliens do get loose, and they do infest her water bottle.

Worse, the biologist and the doctor attempt to remove “ticks” from a crewmember’s lungs. It’s reminiscent of the scene in the first film where Ash and Dallas attempt to remove the facehugger from Kane’s face. Keep in mind here, neither of these people is wearing a mask. Why aren’t they wearing masks? Because the plot requires them not to so they can get infected by the aliens.

See how Ash and Dallas are wearing masks? It’s almost like they aren’t absolute morons.

There’s a running gag throughout the episode of one crew member who’s meant to be the dumb one, but when everyone is the dumb one, it’s kind of hard to distinguish why we should treat this guy any differently. They tell us he’s dumb because he doesn’t know the difference between geography and biology. Why would a person like this be sent on a mission to collect valuable specimens?

It doesn’t take someone with an MFA to see that this is lazy scriptwriting pure and simple. The writers demand X to happen, and they take the easiest route to get there, meaning all these characters, who are meant to be scientists, make the dumbest decisions you’ve ever seen anyone make. This isn’t nitpicking. Nitpicking would be getting bent out of shape over a continuity error. Case in point, in The Fellowship of the Ring, during the climactic battle in the woods where Boromir dies, the primary orc antagonist throws Aragorn against a tree. On impact, Aragorn loses his sword. The orc then throws his shield at Aragorn, and Aragorn loses his sword a second time. While watching, you probably don’t even register this error. It stands out once you see it, but it’s a minor human error in an overall spectacular movie. It’s not something that makes you question the quality of the movie itself. Characters consistently acting like idiots in situations where nobody would ever act that way is bad writing, pure and simple. Alien Earth is nothing but scene after scene of idiots being stupid.

We get a scene of the eyeball alien inside one of the crew members having a fistfight with the xenomorph. It looks just as stupid as it sounds.

I lied somewhat. I said this episode doesn’t deliver any new information we didn’t already know from the first episode. That’s not entirely true; we learn there was a saboteur on board, but the way it’s revealed is really stupid. The saboteur isn’t any of the crew members we know or have been following. It’s just some guy. Some crew member who’d been in cryosleep. He’s a nonentity. Imagine if you were watching Murder on the Orient Express, and Poirot interviews all the various suspects, only for there to be five minutes left in the movie, and the twist is a character named Jim, who wasn’t given any prior introduction, shows up and is like, “Yeah, I did it.” You’d be thinking, “Who the fuck is Jim?” Better yet, imagine if in the first Alien, it wasn’t Ash who was secretly an android, but five minutes before the movie ends, Jim shows up, and it’s Jim who’s the android.

Only three episodes remain in this show, and I have to ask: what is it even about? It’s all plot and no story. We have all the nonsense with the children’s brains in robot bodies, we have the “conflict” of Weyland Yutani vs. Prodigy, and we have corporations wanting to use alien specimens for their own means. To what end? What creativity has been brought to the table? How has this show enhanced the franchise in any way? Five episodes in, and nothing has happened. I don’t know or care how any of this will be resolved.