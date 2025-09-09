David’s Substack

Vasudha Shankar
14h

I'm skipping episode 5 and wait for 6. Maybe it's a vain hope. But this recap gave me more than watching the episode would.

ChilliMouse
20h

I quite enjoyed the first four episodes in a ‘switch your brain off’ sort of way. But episode 5 just blew my mind with its stupidity and ineptness. All the way through I was asking myself “WTF?” I want to see how it all ends so I’ll keep watching. But I’m worried they’ll end it on a cliffhanger as a setup for a second season. I’ll be p***ed off if they do. This show is now reminding me of the later seasons of The Walking Dead where characters were really stupid, doing illogical things, in stories that made no sense and went nowhere.

