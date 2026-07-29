I’m going back to Türkiye much sooner than expected because I got boiling beans poured over my head and I have to get another surgery.

While waiting for my flight, I figured I’d watch some movies. I started with 2026’s Mortal Kombat Eleven.



I must make a disclaimer here: the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie is one I cannot separate from nostalgia and my childhood memories. I was just the right age for that movie. Is it schlock? Yes. Does it follow the source material? I don’t give a shit. It’s fun! It was made in a pre-irony age in which every single actor was playing the whole thing with the utmost sincerity. The music was phenomenal, and the movie is short enough and fast-paced enough that even the most cynical of critics could leave the movie only mildly agitated.

I played the games a couple of times, but couldn’t care less about the “lore” or adaptations being true to the source material. I think a ninja that wears blue and a ninja that wears yellow is the extent of lore knowledge I need with this franchise. It’s cool enough.

2021’s Mortal Kombat reboot didn’t suck because it deviated from the source material, it sucked because it was fucking boring. Great fight choreography with cool-looking characters can do much of the heavy lifting, but the movie took every wrong turn. The set design and lighting were ugly, the visual effects piss poor, the acting laughable, and the fight scenes completely unremarkable. It was the ultimate display of “going through the motions”.

Fool me once, shame on you. For some reason people were actually optimistic about the sequel. The writer and director promised they listened to the feedback regarding the first film and that the sequel would deliver. It would feature the actual tournament that this franchise is about. It wouldn’t waste your time with movie-only characters whose sole purpose is to be the fish-out-of-water audience surrogate. It would dive into the mortal combat of Mortal Kombat.

This movie is even worse than the first one. It’s ugly, boring, and without any spark of life. It reminded me of Dragonball Evolution, the infamous liveaction Dragonball movie that was dumb as hell.

When a mindbogglingly dull action scene isn’t taking place, it’s a bunch of characters awkwardly standing before a greenscreen, not quite sure what they’re meant to be looking at, getting their dialogue out as quickly as possible before the next action scene starts.

On paper, Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage as a washed out, Steven Seagal type action star, sounds great. Karl Urban is great at schlocking it up, but even he can’t elevate the piss poor writing here. It’s a one-note joke without any punchline. Exacerbating things is that every single actor he interacts with is a void of personality.

Was white boy Christopher Lambert an odd choice to play Raiden? Probably, but did he inject the role with charisma and charm and cheese? Yassss. Raiden here is played by Tadanobu Asano. He’s a wonderful actor in his own right (when allowed to speak his native language), but giving him dialogue in English that is meant to sound powerful and commanding comes off as silly. He can’t speak English, so don’t make him do it!

Every fight scene looks and feels the same. It’s all ugly. It’s all CGI-heavy, and painfully uninteresting. Nobody is interacting with the environment around them in a tangible way. All of the best fight scenes I can recall use geography as a major part of the action, either as a means of restricting the characters or providing unique advantages for them. Here? People just punch until one of them dies.

The one bright spot of the movie was Josh Lawson as Kano. His only direction was “Be Australian in every scene” and it worked. His lines are all genuinely funny, but it makes me angry that the people responsible for this picture couldn’t see the night-and-day difference between his presence and that of every other character in the movie.

This movie was boring as shit.

Another martial arts movie I watched was the recently released The Furious. Unlike MKII, this movie featured very good fight choreography. Unfortunately, I was left bored by this one.

I don’t believe I’m being too demanding. I can enjoy a wide range of martial arts flicks. I enjoy the pure schlock and insanity of a movie like Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky, the pure cheese but utter sincerity of a movie like Righting Wrongs, the Looney Tunes level of insane stunt work and ingenuity in Jackie Chan’s Police Story movies, but I also enjoyed the exhausting, hyper-violent style of fighting popularized by The Raid movies.

The Raid and its sequel took fighting and fight choreography to such exhausting, over the top degrees that it became art. It was almost like watching ballet. The reason those movies worked for me (where so many of their imitators did not) is they always add enough variety (whether its in location, style of fighting, or number of assailants involved) that the movie switches things up just enough so you don’t get bored or feel like you yourself were beat into submission.

Similar to how Nolan’s movies are almost more interesting for the behind-the-scenes scale and practical effects involved than the actual finished product, the Raid movies force me to think “How the hell did real people achieve this? How time consuming this must have been!”.

Once a movie sets the new standard, the copy cats come out of the woodwork. Everyone wanted to copy bullet time and wire-fu after The Matrix. Dozens of post-Raid action movies came out, and while they were technically impressive, each consecutive one left me feeling colder and colder. This all brings me to The Furious—a movie with genuinely impressive fight choreography that left me exhausted and waiting for the movie to end.

Is this style of action simply not effective anymore? I don’t know, but the entire time I was watching these scenes, all I could think about was how there’s a huge difference between someone who’s a naturally good dancer and they can get out on the floor, feel the music, and strut their stuff like it ain’t no thang, and then a dancer who took a bunch of dance lessons, technically knows the moves and steps, but when you watch them dance, you can see them counting the moves in their head. It’s stiff and forced.



Anyway, what’s everyone’s favorite Weezer song?