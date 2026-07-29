David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R.B. Lamb's avatar
R.B. Lamb
1d

That gods awful sweater song.

Reply
Share
Bobby Miller's avatar
Bobby Miller
13h

say it aint so

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture