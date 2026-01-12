David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nav Rao's avatar
Nav Rao
4m

There are too many lines in this post worth restacking that I fear I will be seen as cringe and I'm much too low income to be considered eccentric for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture