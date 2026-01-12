2025’s cinematic output really was about holding the United States under a microscope and seeing just how cancerous, cracked-out, depraved, and limping far past its expiration date the failed state that is the US is.

I didn’t see many movies in 2025 (new releases, that is, as always, I continued to consume schlock at home), but the ones I did see (Sinners, Eddington, One Battle After Another, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, and Amazon Prime’s Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds on Amazon Prime) all took different paths to reach the same basic conclusion— America is completely cooked.

I loved all of these pictures except for one, which I found to be incredibly sophomoric, trite, and preachy.

Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme is the freshest in my memory. If you haven’t seen it, it boils down to a narcissistic young man who has to cheat, steal, betray, get people killed, manipulate, and burn bridges with every single person in his life just to achieve his goal.

Anyone whose actions or ideals aren’t one hundred percent aligned with his own is a nuisance, and an obstacle, someone who can be used and inevitably be disposed of. Does Marty ever stop to consider how his actions affect others? Not for a second. Why should he? Doesn’t his ambition and talent supersede any inconvenience he may cause others? Isn’t he entitled to it? He’s put in the work, after all, and isn’t putting in the work and nonstop hustling all that matters at the end of the day?

Marty goes to the UK to play in an international table tennis tournament. He’s placed in an athletes’ village, not dissimilar to what Olympic athletes stay in. It’s a big, inelegant shared space with no privacy and small cots for beds. He immediately demands to be placed in a hotel with his own room.

I’m not even saying Marty is wrong here. Who doesn’t value comfort? The fact is, though, that Marty, the sole American, is the only one complaining about it. The rest of the athletes treat it as business as usual. It probably never even occurred to them to file a complaint and demand an upgrade.

Marty embodies American entitlement and exceptionalism. The type of person who travels abroad, runs into something they don’t like, and says “You can’t do that! I’m an American.”

Marty also can’t comprehend the idea that anyone could be better than him. If he loses a match, it was due to an outside factor (a custom paddle), not because he was bested by someone with greater ability.

How about the mere fact that he’s gone all in on ping pong? I’m not saying one pursuit of passion has more merit than another, but as the film points out multiple times, the US is completely indifferent to the sport. People belittle it as his “little hobby”. What does it say about Marty that he chose a sport his country isn’t particularly interested in and goes to foreign tournaments to show people on their turf that he is better than them at their own game?

This film represents the "if-you-just-pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps-and-hustle-nonstop" mentality: you can achieve anything. Failure, poverty, losing—that’s all on you. Being poor is a choice. If you’re sad you can’t pay rent, just get a third job you stupid loser. Don’t you know billionaires became billionaires by working hard? If you’re not willing to work overtime, have three side jobs, and create a startup to get passive income, then you deserve your eviction notice you piece of shit.

Marty embodies this American mentality in textbook fashion. By the end of the movie, he technically achieves his goals, but at what cost? What is he left with? Did America fulfill its promise to Marty by being a loyal American who fully embraces its own exceptionalism and live-to-work lifestyle?

Gen Z has recently taken to Instagram and TikTok to record videos about how that Marty guy wasn’t a very good person and his behavior was deplorable. Therefore, movie bad. Did you know a protagonist could be morally gray? What is this? Since when?



Anyway, this was my second favorite release of the year.

Bugonia

Bugonia masterfully depicts just how estranged the realities of people living in the same country can become.

On the one hand, you have Stone’s Michelle, a badass girl boss embodying contemporary American corporate culture. The type of person who probably says “synergy” and uses buzzwords like “diversity, “inclusion,” and “mental health” often and publicly, but both she and her employees know that it’s all secondary compared to employees being peer pressured into coming in early, staying late, and taking their work home with them.

Americans love pageantry. They love the idea of being seen as making an impact rather than putting in the actual work to make the impact. It’s Disney patting themselves on the back for inserting a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it lesbian kiss in Star Wor while simultaneously shrinking Finn down to such a small size on the Chinese version of the poster that he’s barely visible.

The problem with this performative giving a shit is that it’s made everyone so cynical and given way to the belief that actually caring about things is cringe. Being sincere? How embarrassing. My personal connection to Ukraine (having lived there, having friends and loved ones there, and generally not liking the idea of authoritarian fascists invading other countries) is more often than not by those who don’t know me chalked up to me just being performative. I’ll move on to the next psyop once Ukraine, or Palestine, or hating ICE is no longer trendy.

It’s easy to be performative when you’re obscenely wealthy. You’re allowed to make a fool of yourself and rebrand.

Plemmons’ Teddy, on the other hand, is living on the margins. Life has not been kind to him. He’s a conspiracy theorist who’s completely convinced Michelle is an alien with ulterior motives.

I was so relieved when this movie didn’t make Plemmons a stock “insane” conspiracy nutjob. We have enough of those in real life. Yes, it’s easy to dismiss them, but let’s step back for a second and remember that for many, life is really fucking hard. You can do everything right (go to school, get a job, buy a house) and still come up short due to no fault of your own. Life keeps throwing you down each time you bother to try. Eventually, it doesn’t even seem worth it, and some asshole says, “You’re pretty negative, have you ever considered having a positive attitude?” as if being happy and fulfilled means just switching a setting inside yourself. When you have nothing and have lost everything, and none of your efforts pay off, one might be compelled to think there are agents actively working against you.

As the movie goes on, you realize that while Plemmons’ conclusion may sound insane, a lot of what he says starts to make sense. He isn’t stupid. I can see why this might rub some viewers the wrong way, because they might see this as excusing or justifying the actions of QAnon types or Flat Earthers, but that’s the wrong approach to view this film.

I think what I’m trying to say is when you have nothing, everything is going wrong, and there is little to no hope on the horizon, it’s appealing to believe “It’s not my fault and it never was. There are sinister forces at play.” Believing in a conspiracy theory, no matter how silly, gives these people a sense of power, some semblance of control in a reality in which they have none.

What the movie says is that if you’re rich and believe in really wild and absurd shit, you’re eccentric. If you’re poor and believe in wild, absurd shit, you’re a creepy, low life, weirdo, loser, idiot.

The divide between rich and poor will only expand. Inequality will get worse, and jobs that those in poverty could rely on will be overtaken by AI. The rich won’t give a fuck. They don’t care that their AI data centers are huge environmental drains and are destroying communities. If they can make an additional five billion dollars a year instead of just three, who cares if the planet won’t be inhabitable in ten years’ time?

This movie also shows that belief matters more than truth. How timely! Is there anything more American than that? Certain demographics can watch a video from five different angles of an ICE thug deliberately and brutally murdering an innocent woman, but their belief that “my side is always right” will overpower any logic, rationale, evidence, or appeal to human decency. Murder is bad for thee but not for me. Rights apply to me but not for thee.

The current administration has endorsed this mentality. This same mentality enables these people to simultaneously say “January 6 wasn’t a violent insurrection, it was a patriotic protest” and “It wasn’t Trump supporters, it was paid leftist agitators trying to make us look bad.” So which one is it? A patriotic protest or outside agitators? Further confounding things is that these same people, who believe the criminals were leftist agitators, will tell you Trump was right to pardon all of those who were sentenced. Let me get this straight: the protest that took place didn’t actually take place, but if it did, it was peaceful, and if it wasn’t, it wasn’t us, it was them, but if it was them and not us, doesn’t that mean you’re supporting the president pardoning leftist agitators? It doesn’t matter. The cult of Trump has an answer for everything. Cognitive dissonance be damned.

The last thing I want to say about this movie is that tech, the internet, and unlimited access to information have only divided and isolated people. It’s turned people into lonely shut-ins. It’s allowed misinformation to spread like a disease. Seriously, how many people in YouTube or social media comment sections are actually real people? Whenever you see a comment saying how Renee Good deserved to die for not following an officer’s instructions, is it coming from a real idiot, or a bot farm whose goal is to incentivize anger and dissent? Here’s a depressing thought: even if only one out of every one hundred such comments is coming from an actual American, isn’t that still far too many people to be that bloodthirsty and so easily susceptible to kowtowing to authoritarianism? Where does this stem from? Do people think that by supporting the fascist thugs, it makes them part of the “in” group and somehow the power and wealth will trickle down to them?

Sinners

Sinners explores the idea that violence is directly baked into the foundation of American history, and therefore, it permeates the culture, beliefs, and mentality. Whether it’s racial violence, frontier justice, or state-sanctioned brutality, Coogler’s film shows that America’s unresolved sins are just as prominent, if not more so, than the supernatural evil of the movie.

The film, set in the Jim Crow-era South, shows that prejudice and segregation are alive and well. The legacy of slavery is a very recent memory.

The price the black community has to pay for wanting just one night of joy, partying, drinking, and music is their lives. The country they live in wasn’t built for their benefit, and the circumstances in this movie are a grim reminder.

A bad horror movie makes you impatient when the monster or killer isn’t on screen. You’re waiting through interminable dialogue and dull exposition until a spook happens. A good one, which Sinners very much is, establishes so much goodwill and likability in its characters that you don’t want the dread to happen. For a moment, you get a false sense of comfort that the entire movie will be about people letting loose and having a good time inside the club. The music is phenomenal throughout, and everything that can be said has already been said about the music-transcending time scene. It’s fantastic. I didn’t care for the Black Panther films at all, so it’s nice to see what Coogler can do when not beholden to Disney.

I like how the vampires were used to show what little choice at actual peace and acceptance the black community trying to survive in the US has. The movie’s version of vampires present a pretty compelling case—join us for real peace, where racial and culturally differences are no longer of any relevance; everyone is equal and loved. The other option is live in poverty, fear, and oppression. The KKK controls the town and can do as they please. Honestly, it’s not unappealing. It’s kind of like the whole “I’d choose a bear over a man” argument. Life in the Jim Crow South was so intolerable that being a fucking vampire looked pretty good by comparison.

A lot of film critic grifter types were sour on this movie because it’s unpleasant to be reminded of America’s racist past. Didn’t you know racism ended during Obama? It’s over. At least, back then, certain Americans used the argument of “there is no more racism” anymore as an excuse for their racist behavior and beliefs, but now people don’t even need the excuse anymore—racist attitudes are completely condoned and encouraged from the very top. People are proud and open about their racism now.

Eddington vs. One Battle After Another

I can’t separate One Battle After Another from Eddington. They’re like a package deal to me. Both are pandemic- or post-pandemic-era films that focus on the growing political divide in the US. The presentation, however, could not be more different. One film I find to be brilliant, biting, blunt, and hilarious, while the other is an embarrassing, trite, milquetoast piece of shite.

Check out a Rottentomatoes comparison:

Here are some critics’ thoughts on Eddington:

Meanwhile, critics said the following about One Battle After Another:

If you scroll through both pages, the common conclusions you’ll find is that One Battle is timely, essential viewing, bold, and political, whereas Eddington is smug, purposefully divisive, and has muddled messaging.

One Battle After Another is a boomer-uncle-or-auntie-who-watches-Rachel-Maddow’s idea of a “bold, revolutionary, and political” movie. I was dumbfounded at how little this movie had to say. It’s like PTA genuinely thought that claiming white supremacy bad was somehow a radical move. No shit. Do you actually have anything meaningful to say or do though?

This movie cosplays as revolutionary. it’s about revolutionaries, but the movie makes no attempt to actually make clear what they want or believe in. Yes, I’m very aware the movie is relying on your own prior knowledge of ICE being despicable so therefore, writing characters who are going up against them are easy to root for, but this movie is more obsessed with the image or aesthetic of revolution than actually going into what it means.

Before anyone accuses me of siding with that embarrassing midget Ben Shapiro, the reason I disliked the movie is completely different from his.

Ben Shapiro’s review of the movie is hilarious. Either his lack of media literacy is so severe it requires medical treatment, or he’s gone into Andy Kaufman levels of commitment to his bit. In any case, he didn’t like the movie because it’s a movie that doesn’t affirm his worldview, it challenges it, therefore it’s bad. In short, he didn’t like the movie because it was woke and had black women in it.

I don’t like the movie because it had nothing to say. It reminded me of 2024’s Civil War. I generally like Alex Garland, but that movie was hilariously stupid. He thought he was making some statement by not giving any insight into the politics of the situation at all. *Takes a bong hit “It’s not about politics man, it’s about people. Man killing his fellow man. What if an American asked ‘what kind of American are you?’ and depending on how he answered, it would be life or death. Whoa, I just blew my own mind.”

You might think you’re making some bold statement about the human condition by making a movie about a modern American civil war apolitical, but in actuality it’s cowardice. Having a war without politics is like having a war without weapons. Politics is EVERYTHING in war. I mean I get the practical reason, people are afraid to alienate audiences too deliberately, so you can’t make a movie where one political side is blatantly the deplorable one, but a director who was based and not a little bitch would make that movie.

So, One Battle presents us with revolutionaries who are revolutionary because the movie says so, but we don’t know what they want, what their ideology is, and what they’re fighting for beyond “the bad guys are bad”.

This movie appeals to the type of mainstream liberal who looks at George W. Bush painting portraits of fallen soldiers and think “I might not have agreed with his politics, but at least he’s a decent man. Look at how Bush and Obama can respectfully sit next to one another at events.”

As a leftist, libs are just as deplorable and responsible for the US’ degeneracy as conservatives. After all, the US has no true leftist party, only two right wing parties.

The point I’m trying to make is on paper, I agree with the movie’s politics, but that’s not enough to make me think the movie is good. It was trite, too proud of itself, and way too long.

While DiCaprio was funny in the movie, I found the dialog pretty poor overall. I know PTA is a critical darling, but beyond Boogie Nights, he just isn’t doing it for me.

For fuck’s sake, fucking Andor a goddamn Star War had so much more to say about fascism, authoritarianism, people being arrested and deported without due process, weaponizing racial and ethnic tension, and using misinformation to incentivize your base than One Battle did.

I think PTA needs to stay away from adapting Pynchon novels. For one, Pynchon novels shouldn’t be adapted, but if they must, then the person adapting them needs to be as unhinged as the books. PTA is too stiff. His a talented director, but I’m not a fan of his writing. Pynchon adaptations ought to be unwieldy, borderline nonsensical, and messy. Honestly, HBO’s The Chair Company captured the paranoid conspiracy-laden mania of a Pynchon novel better than any of PTA’s adaptations.

The people who think this movie is bold also probably think Trump is the problem with the Republican party, rather than its logical destination its been leading towards for decades. They look at Mitt Romney as “one of the good ones”.

This movie thinks it’s punk and anti-establishment, but this movie is the Green Day of the punk world.

The car chase scene was pretty cool and I’m always happy to see Benicio del Toro in things.

I don’t have much to say about Eddington other than i really liked it. It wasn’t subtle at all, but sometimes that’s okay. The movie was loud, big, often obnoxious, blunt, often juvenile, and tasteless. But you know what, aren’t Americans all those things? Do Americans of the 2020s deserve a subtle satire, or a giant sledgehammer to the brain?

I don’t think this movie is anti-mask, pro-MAGA. I also don’t think it’s doing an enlightened centrist bullshit wishy washy thing. It’s quite simple, it' shows that Americans, a people who weren’t particularly high on the intellectual scale to begin with, completely lost their fucking minds during the pandemic and have only continued to get worse.

I honestly do think to some extant the people who take issue with this movie do so because it pokes fun at things they believe in. Look, I masked up and supported wearing masks. You can debate all you want about how effective they actually were, but even if it meant a one percent chance in improving some grandmother’s odds, then being an anti-mask warrior wasn’t the hill I was going to die on.

The American Right is far and away a bigger threat to stability and peace not just in the US, but to the world in general, but to say libs didn’t also become particularly stupid and tribal during the pandemic simply isn’t true.

If you can’t enjoy the movie because it doesn’t align with your personal beliefs, then that’s on you.

This movie kind of reminding me of a live action episode of South Park focusing exclusively on the adult characters.

I like that Aster is seemingly making movies that make him laugh and he truly doesn’t give a shit if other people vibe with it or not. As I said, the movie isn’t even particularly clever, but it’s incredibly well made and I laughed a lot. Is the messaging muddled? I don’t know. Does a movie need a message to be worthwhile?

Amazon Prime’s Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds

No movie this year has brought me more joy than this one. There’s something mesmerizing about watching Ice Cube sit down for the entire film, and reacting to the craziest shit ever happening on his computer screen and his only reaction is, “aww dayum.” It’s seriously exhilarating.

To this day I’ve yet to publish something on substack that’s received the view count my War of the Worlds review received. For some inexplicable reason, my review of that movie has over 50,000 views. Who the hell are you freaks? I post chapters of my book and the response is a wet fart. Not a single comment. I write about Ice Cube and the war loses its mind. It’s both an honor and a deep horror knowing that that was my peak. I will never write something that had that big of an audience ever again.

Review Here

At my funeral in the likely near future the two people in attendance will be rendered speechless when my list of achievements is read off and the number one is my Ice Cube review.

What makes this movie so American? The movie, produced by and released on Amazon, depicts Amazon delivery drivers and Amazon Prime drones stopping the evil alien threat by ordering flash drives to download and deliver the precious, alien-defeating data off of Amazon.

It wasn’t the military or the citizens that saved humanity from the aliens. It was Jeff Bezos.