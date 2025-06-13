David’s Substack

2d

Absolutely. It’s one hell of a reckoning, guns, health care, deep hypocrisy on display. We celebrate individual freedom while stomping out collective care.

2d

For me one of the most shocking things about America is prison and the security industrial complex. We lock more people up than almost anywhere else in the world. What does that tell you about our society?

Another thing: we claim to be a nation that values accountability, yet our teachers are harassed by parents and blamed for their kids’ problems and underperformance. Surely if my mom or dad went home with a bad grade or a detention, my grandparents would initially side with the teacher or principal, the adult, the authority, until proven otherwise. Or take guns and kid suicide: Parents don’t pay enough attention to their clearly sick kids, they don’t parent (somehow they never saw it coming), or can’t be bothered to lock up their guns, or both. But let’s blame social media, etc

