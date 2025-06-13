More Americans today believe the Earth is flat than people in the Middle Ages did.

Umair's "Are Americans Psychopaths?"

I am not familiar with the author, Umair Haque, and have not read any of his other works. I do not take credit for the work I’ll be referencing. I merely plan to provide commentary and analysis of this paper. Beyond analysis, I will add thoughts of my own. Anything in quotes are taken from Umair or other sources. The rest is my own. From the outset, it’s an extremely evocative title. Everyone is already familiar with the adage of Americans being stupid, but why not take it a step further? I used to think Americans were either stupid or evil, with a third option not being possible, but them being psychopaths adds a new layer of intrigue to what the author says, to their “bizarre, shocking indifference to everything that matters.”

This piece was written five years ago. I can’t even imagine what Umair would have to say now, or if the American propensity for the insane has grown beyond words.

This was written at the height of the COVID pandemic, when Americans collectively lost their minds, rejected sound medical advice because they did their own research, and decided wearing a mask was the biggest form of oppression that a state could place upon its people. Umair asserts that 300,000 Americans died from a preventable disease, more than were killed in WWII. This is factually incorrect. I don’t know if it was a simple mistake or him stretching the truth to fit his conclusion, but roughly 405,000 Americans died in that war. It’s not an egregious error, and I will give the author the benefit of the doubt. This error doesn’t really change the point he’s making. This many Americans died out of their own selfishness and lack of understanding of basic science.

I will be sharing direct quotes from the author’s article, but I implore people to read the article in full before reading my comments. I am not monetizing this or trying to take credit for someone else’s work. The parts where I share large portions of his text are because he already stated his argument better than I could, or to provide context for additional points I am making.

“When the world looks at Americans, it sees people who are really, really different. Weird. Strange. Not right. Something, the world thinks, went badly wrong with these people. Americans creep the entire world out by now, make it shudder, give it the chills. The world knows that there is nobody — and I mean nobody — else in it quite like them. I don’t mean that in a good way. It’s important to say that I’m not being negative — I’m just making a set of observations.

Americans are renowned the entire world over by now for what can only be described as incredible levels of cruelty, brutality, violence, stupidity, and indifference. Again — that’s just an observation, not my opinion. If you don’t believe me, ask your friends. Go from one corner to the other of the globe, and you will hear much the same perspective, whether it’s in France, Canada, China, or Chile. Americans tend to be seen as bullies and fanatics and maniacs. They are laughingstocks now because they have made fools of themselves. They have too many guns and don’t read enough books. They don’t seem to care about anything but money, power, sex, and fame. Certainly not the world, certainly not anything that matters, like science, literature, art, love, truth, beauty, goodness…not even each other, and by now, not even themselves. Something is not right with Americans. Something is wrong with them.”

To me nothing illustrates American insanity more than the gun crisis. In 2024, the US experienced 488 mass shootings. A 2023 poll showed the US far and away in the lead of mass shootings, with 101, with Russia being in second place at 21. That’s an insane discrepancy. I know the definition of what counts as a mass shooting and how many victims there have to be for it to qualify may be debatable, but let’s simplify things and talk just about school shootings.

Let’s go back a mere decade. 2015 saw 22 school shootings in the US, 20 the next year, 18 in 2017 (that was a good year, it doesn’t drop that low again), 43 in 2018, fucking 61 in 2019, 21 in 2020, 36 in 2021, 53 in 2022, 60 in 2023, and 56 last year. Since the year 2000, there have been 574 mass shootings and 462 deaths. At school. Children, teenagers, adults, teachers. If anyone looks at those numbers and thinks guns aren’t the problem, you’re a sick, twisted fuck, also known as an American.

Leave it to America to lay the blame on literally everything but the guns. It’s video games, music, violent movies, a lack of religion, too many immigrants, lack of pussy, but not guns. Can someone explain the American obsession with guns? It’s real convenient Americans are so quick to jump to it being a “right” because it’s in the Second Amendment of the Constitution, when these same people don’t give a damn about rights such as due process or using the US military against its own population and using said military as a police force. It’s convenient to be so selective about which rights are considered sacred and which aren’t. Let’s not forget that in 1776, it took a skilled individual up to a full minute just to load one bullet into his rifle. The founding fathers never could have predicted the weapons of today, and likely would have had a thing or two to say if they could see they’d mostly be used for shooting people at school, concerts, and movie theaters.

Americans are both sex-obsessed and sexually repressed at the same time. What at the end of the day, is a simple biological necessity has been put on this wild pedestal that’s at once treated like perverse titillation and an absolute taboo, worse than violence or corruption. Every single republican candidate, congressman, or lawmaker preaches chastity and abstinence on the one hand, while being a complete sexual deviant on the other. The right-wingers seem obsessed with “exposing” pedophiles and making claims that the left defends such people, alluding to the Clintons and their connection to Epstein and the whole Pizza Gate thing. What about the Roy Moores and Matt Gaetzs of the world? What about Donald Trump, who can be seen in pictures and in footage with Jefferey Epstein, whom Epstein himself said was his best friend? You know, the same Donald Trump who admitted to sexual assault in the Access Hollywood tapes? The same one who paid off a pornstar with hush money? There’s no way he’s a pedophile, can’t be, that’s a democrat thing. The same annoying reactionary twats who posted Epstein-didn’t-kill-himself memes for the better part of a decade have nothing to say about Trump’s connection with him. How convenient.

Americans are fucking terrified of sex. Thank the fucking puritans and protestants for that shit. Is there anyone worse than a fucking protestant? Watch this based clip of Siskel and Ebert, a Jew and a Catholic coming together to shit on protestants. I miss those guys.

Siskel & Ebert being absolutely based shitting on protestants

If Australians became a thing because a bunch of British prisoners went to a continent full of dinosaurs and demons and evolved into bogans, then Americans are a direct result of the weird, gross, cringe religious freaks that the UK wanted to get rid of.

It’s this insane anti-sex, anti-immigrant mentality bullshit which enabled people to think gays being allowed to live destroys society, but shooting children at school doesn’t.

“Neither side in America wants to give everyone much of anything. The question which dominates American politics is: how much should we deny people? An extreme amount, or a less extreme amount? How much do we let people suffer intense harm and a stunted life — a massive amount, or a slightly less massive amount.”

The average American pays approximately $477 per month for health insurance. Let that sink in. Remember when based and sexy Italian Luigi Mangione (allegedly) shot down the tyrannical mass murderer Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare's chief executive? A 2010 book titled “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.” explains the disgusting practices of American health insurance companies. “An insurance company’s greatest expense is what it pays out in claims,” wrote the book’s author, Jay Feinman. “If it pays out less in claims, it keeps more in profits.”

Taken from a 2024 New York Times article: “UnitedHealthcare, part of the giant conglomerate UnitedHealth Group, reported more than $16 billion in operating profits last year and employed roughly 140,000 people. The company is a frequent lightning rod for criticism over how it handles claims.”

“Journalists have also scrutinized United’s denial practices. In January, the health news outlet Stat published a detailed investigation into how a UnitedHealthcare subsidiary, NaviHealth, used algorithms to deny care for seniors enrolled in the company’s Medicare advantage plan.

The Stat investigation noted specific instances that troubled United employees, like when an older woman who had a stroke was only covered for half the nursing days typically required for recovery.

UnitedHealthcare and its parent company now face a class-action lawsuit over its use of the algorithm. In response to the Stat article, the company issued a statement that “the assertions that NaviHealth uses or incentivizes employees to use a tool to deny care are false.”

A 2023 story from ProPublica dived deep into the experience of one United patient, a college student who racked up $2 million in medical claims a year to treat a severe case of ulcerative colitis. The story showed United disregarding an internal report finding the expensive treatment to be necessary. The patient eventually sued United and received an undisclosed amount in a settlement.

Insurance denials are rarely appealed, with some studies finding appeal rates of roughly 1 percent.”

UnitedHealthcare has a claims denial rate of 31 percent. Those claims are being denied by an AI algorithm and are often faulty, but is anyone going to go in and check if a claim was denied by mistake if it makes them a profit? I’ll let you answer that for yourself.

An estimated 45,000 Americans of working age die every year due to a lack of health coverage.

Let me outline how the US healthcare system works. A 30-year-old goes to the doctor because he’s sick. The doctor, trained and experienced, prescribes specific medication and a treatment plan. The health insurance providers look at what the doctor prescribed and says “This treatment is experimental, we will not cover it,” and so the young man who is paying nearly 500 dollars per month for this health insurance to insure his health, only to be denied, is forced to instead pay 500 for help the provider won’t provide, plus 20,000 dollars because the insurance company, arbitrarily, decided they know better than the doctor, dubbing the treatment experimental. And only one percent of denied claims gets appealed. What are we paying $ 500 a month for if the insurance companies won’t help us when we actually need it? It’s the profit. That’s all it is and ever was.

Luigi Mangione (allegedly) killed one person. How many hundreds of thousands of people suffered and died because Brian Thompson prioritized making a profit over helping people who needed it? Fuck Brian Thompson and anyone like him. I’m glad he’s fucking dead. Fucking sick, cynical monster. Brian Thompson is the embodiment of the American experiment fully realized.

The fact that there are Americans out there outraged over the shooting of Brian Thompson but not outraged at the untold thousands of deaths caused by parasitic practices by Thompson and his ilk tells you everything you need to know about American Soul.

Americans are absolutely terrified of the terms “communism” and “socialism”. The idea of people getting “hand-outs” sickens them. Free medicine? Absurd. Free education? How dare you! Just look at all those hot, sexy, tall, healthy people living in Scandinavia. What dystopian hell holes they’ve created for themselves! They all know multiple languages, have higher life expectancies, rate high on the happiness index, have a high standard of living, but clearly, they are jealous of American freedom.

Americans claim to be free-speech absolutists, but only insofar as it’s speech they like. If it’s anything that criticizes their beloved president, Christianity, or the flag, then it has to be stamped out. They want freedom of religion (so long as it’s Christianity, keep your filthy heathen religions away).

America has elected not once, but twice, a convicted felon who could not be more cartoonishly evil and one-dimensional. An author would be called a hack for writing a villain so cartoonishly fucking stupid. But there it is. Trump represents every ugly detail of the American Soul. The lack of curiosity, the abhorrence to anything intellectual, prioritizing vibes over facts, being disgusted at the idea of people having things simply for being alive, bullying to get your way, encouraging the population to hate and blame others, and taking zero accountability. Americans get upset by the idea of children getting free lunches at school, but not their tax dollars being used to bomb Palestinian children. Americans think spending tax dollars on education or medicine is socialism, but Trump spending $45,000,000 in taxpayer money on a military birthday parade for himself is a good use of that money. DOGE was meant to stamp out waste and corruption in government, as Trump received a 400 million dollar plane from a foreign government. Americans love the police, but not the police who were brutally attacked by the January Sixth insurrectionists. They only like the police who shoot minorities, not the ones who are actually brave and actually do their jobs.

America is so fucking cooked.