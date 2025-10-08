Across the desolate landscape of the American south in the year 1847, against the backdrop of the Mexican-American War, The Garden unfolds its sombre narrative. Here where the hearts of men are unyielding as the terrain, two restless souls embark upon a pilgrimage seeking desperately a home or flicker of hope.



Yet a darker shadow looms over their journey. They are pursued relentlessly by an enigmatic adversary and his acolytes, an alchemic and malevolent force consumed by a twisted vision of remaking the world, leaving behind only ashes and a trail drenched in the crimson echoes of his relentless ambitions. As they navigate this unforgiving landscape the world teeters on the precipice of a profound occult metamorphosis where the seeds of fascism may also be seen to take root beneath the banner of manifest destiny.



In the bleak and disquieting prose of his debut novel Aidan Scott weaves a haunting tale of survival, morality and the eerie birth of an unsettling future where the land itself will bear witness to the horrors of humanity’s inexorable pursuit of power and a destiny shrouded in enigma and dread.

Aidan Scott is a young writer from Canberra, Australia, whose debut novel The Garden has received near unanimous praise. Reviews on Goodreads share sentiments like “Scott has a unique, sophisticated storytelling voice that pays meticulous attention to detail.”, “And I must say, some of the prose is absolutely stunning. This is a striking debut from Scott, and one that I hope draws the attention it deserves.”, and my own review, which highlighted Scott’s developed style: “It’s rare to find a book from a new talent that arrives on the scene fully formed. That’s not to say Scott has nowhere left to go, but this book feels like it was written by a seasoned author.”

In audition to writing transformative historical fiction, Scott is a cat dad and not yet thirty.

Q: The Garden is a book that’s hard to describe. On the surface, it’s a western, but it’s much more than that. It tackles elements of manifest destiny, American exceptionalism, and alchemy. How did you set out to combine all of these elements? Why did you choose this setting, and how do you think the memory of the Mexican-American War helped dictate the events and the character’s decisions in this story?

AS: I chose the setting mostly because I hadn’t read much fiction about that particular time period. It also isn’t spoken about as much as I think it should be, given how it exemplifies perfectly America’s tendency for incessant colonial violence. It’s hard to describe, really, how I combined all these elements because it was more of a gradual coalescence than something preplanned. The more I write, the more I discover which elements sit well in tandem with the original idea for the novel. In the case of The Garden, I decided I wanted to write a western because I love the genre (when it’s done well) and a story about two people who come together in a time of extreme violence and how they navigate that without succumbing to it; is it even possible to do so? The more I wrote, the more I realised I wanted to include another, deeper layer of storytelling – one filled with alchemical and esoteric iconography and symbolism in order to convey the malevolence at the heart of the novel and therefore at the heart of the world the characters are moving through. In terms of specifics, I want to leave that up to the reader to interpret how they will.

Q: This book was clearly extensively researched. In case it wasn’t clear, the book has a long bibliography at the end. What are the difficulties of writing an historical novel? Did you find any modernisms kept getting in the way more than others and tried to insert themselves into your storytelling? Was alchemy a part of this story from the onset? What influenced that?

AS: I always had some vague notion of the esoteric elements, but they didn’t become fully formed until I reached a point in writing where their purpose became clearer; it’s all very much a gradual process. I love the occult – I always have done since I was a kid. It manages to creep into most things I write. In terms of research, there aren’t really any difficulties for me specifically because I love it so much. Writing an historical novel is just an excuse to read a whole bunch of books on an interesting topic and then immerse yourself in it through its recreation. Not enough people pay attention to history, let alone attempt to understand it. Occasionally an anachronism with slip in here and there but I’ve trained myself to recognize them and remove them as they appear. The reason for the bibliography is because I rely so heavily on experts that it seems weird not to acknowledge their work.

Q: Augur is a character who is enigmatic, fascinating, haunting, and despite appearing only briefly on the written page, his presence is felt throughout the book. Where did you pull inspiration for from this character?

AS: Augur is an amalgamation of all his influences. Many of the epigraphs at the openings of each chapter are from books I imagine Augur would have read and that informed his worldview. He has created his own kind of malignant mythology from all these different sources. In terms of influences from other works of fiction, the most obvious is probably the Judge from Blood Meridian although I would say the deeper you look, the less the two have in common. The Judge is kind of the personification of all men’s evils, whereas Augur, I’ve always imagined, is no more than an ordinary man desperately seeking immortality and transcendence. He has more in common, I think, with characters like Captain Ahab or Irimiás from Sátántangó. And just a small fact: I got the name Augur from a book of terms and phrases used in the American southwest during the 1840’s. ‘Old Augur’ or ‘Big Augur’ was a term used for a leader in charge of a town or group of people.

Q: Westerns remain a popular genre in various forms of medium to this day. What are some of your favorite and least favorite western movies, books, or TV shows?

AS: I’m clearly a big McCarthy fan; I love all his westerns but most especially Blood Meridian and The Crossing. Butcher’s Crossing by John Williams is also astoundingly bleak and beautiful. I love Deadwood, of course, and films like Slow West and The Assassination of Jesse James etc, etc. The Proposition is a great Australian western written by Nick Cave. Dead Man and Meek’s Cutoff are also brilliant films. I just hate Django Unchained with a passion.

Q: Deadwood was notoriously cancelled at a time when its storyline was setting up for some substantial conflicts. Do you believe the belated movie sequel was a satisfactory conclusion to the show? Could and should anything have been done differently? Can you elaborate on your disdain for Django? There will be a lot of aggrieved film bros out there reading this.

AS: I actually never watched the film; I still have to get around to it. That’s the problem with American TV – good shows are constantly cancelled too soon. In terms of Django Unchained, I don’t love Tarantino in general. I think his approach to violence in childish at best. I’m not saying it’s inherently a bad approach, I’m just saying it isn’t my thing. I think violence on film or in literature should be presented how it actually is: horrific, sad, traumatic and with consequences beyond laughing and clapping because the antagonists are getting their heads blown to pieces while cringe-worthy music blasts over the scene.

Q: The idea of the cowboy and frontiersman has been romanticized in American media. Cowboys vs. Indians was a popular children’s game for generations. Do you believe the idea of Manifest Destiny and American Exceptionalism is still prevalent in the current American mentality? How has it shaped American behavior and policy?

AS: Yes, very much so. It manifests (no pun intended) in almost every facet of American society as far as I can tell. This obsession with freedom and the individual at the cost of everyone else around you is something I find deeply baffling. We tend to think of events like the Mexican-American War as something of the past but America has and is still carrying out violent colonial projects. The Iraq War and the genocide in Palestine are just two examples of atrocities America has had a direct hand in within living memory. Manifest Destiny never went away and American exceptionalism is a plague on the world. It’s a sickness that infects everyone within America’s reach. Trump is the obvious outcome of all these things.

Q: Do you think Americans are capable of understanding just how weird and scary they are to the rest of the world?

AS: I think some do, certainly, but there seems to be some innate sense of superiority embedded in Americans right from early education that prevents a lot of them from really comprehending the effect they have. I think education plays a large part; huge gaps seem to exist in the telling of history in American schools and even when events are presented, it’s skewed and sugar-coated. I mean, take the initial years of colonization for example: any person learning about that period should come out of it horrified at the level of violence and tyranny. It’s the same here in Australia on that front. A lot of the population is unable to actually admit the horrors and make steps toward reparations.

Q: Your upcoming novel, The Fisherman, is also a work of historical fiction. Can you tell us about its time period and what drew you to this time and place in history?

AS: The Fisherman, which will be out on October 31 (shameless plug), is a novel set in Northern England in the early 1880’s. It takes place in a small fishing town called Whitby, which is a real place. My grandparents (who were from Yorkshire and Lancashire) used to go there on holiday before moving to Australia and I would always see photos of it. Something about the atmosphere of the place seemed interesting to me and when I decided I wanted to write a novel examining nautical folklore, Whitby seemed the obvious place to set it. The novel is basically about identity, violence and nature, as well as the kind of protean quality of the sea that is so prevalent in nautical mythologies. I work very hard again to be historically accurate and to present to the reader a view of a vanished way of life but one that has such deep roots in the people and the landscape of Whitby.

Q: What struck you in your research of nautical folklore? Did you find anything that maybe didn’t make it into The Fisherman but may appear in a later story of yours?

AS: I doubt I’ll write anything about nautical folklore again, though there was plenty I read that didn’t make it into the story. I had an entirely alternate ending based on the idea of St. Elmo’s Fire that just wasn’t working and so I had to scrap it.

Q: How did work on The Garden inform your writing of The Fisherman?

AS: The Garden informed The Fisherman in that all the mistakes I made on my first novel I didn’t want to repeat with this second one.

Q: If time and money weren’t an issue, what would your dream project be? What story would you like to tell?

AS: I have this insane idea for a project set from the beginning of human evolution up until a speculative future extinction (not so speculative these days) but it would be thousands and thousands of pages long and bore every reader to tears. If I had hundreds of years to live and didn’t have to sleep then maybe I would write it though as this seems an unlikely development, the idea will have to remain notional. The closest I’ll get to it is a novel I’m working on now called Albion’s Mill, which is set in a small Yorkshire village over a span of 12,000 years and examines the development of folklore, ritual and religion from prehistory to our current era. I’m actually very excited about that one, so hopefully it’ll be done soon and people can read it. I’m threatening to release it sometime before I’m 30.

Q: As an author, you open yourself up to criticism. No work of art can be beloved by all. What’s one criticism of your work that made you reflect, and what’s one piece of criticism you think to be invalid or misinformed?

AS: The criticism I agree with most is that The Garden is too verbose. I open the book sometimes and read certain passages that make me feel ill with embarrassment but that may also just be my own feeling of inadequacy as a writer. One criticism I don’t agree with is that I’ve seen some reviews claim (entirely baselessly) that I set out to write a new McCarthy novel or the next Blood Meridian or something, which is totally insane because anyone with that as a goal is doomed to failure. I set out to write a novel in the tradition of Faulkner, Steinbeck, Williams, Melville, and, yes, McCarthy, but I wasn’t trying to be the next McCarthy or anything like that. He himself said something like: ‘the sad truth about books is that they are made from other books.’ The Fisherman is entirely different from The Garden in terms of setting and style and I hope all my other novels will each feel different too. I think it’s weird when people assume to know an artist’s reason or goal for creating something.

Q: Can you share your writing process? Do you write in the morning or in the evenings? Do you listen to music while writing? Do you outline or just start writing?

AS: I write and research interchangeably throughout the day: writing one project whilst researching the next. I can’t listen to music while writing and I definitely don’t outline. I just start writing and (informed by extensive research) see what happens.

Q: Do you initially write with a pen or do you type from the onset?

AS: I don’t write with a pen unless I’m taking initial notes. It’s honestly just easier and saves time to use my laptop.

Q: Who are the most exciting up-and-coming writers and what should we know about them?

AS: I don’t really read much contemporary fiction, in all honesty. I love Jack Moody’s work and I love the work of George Koors, although they’ve been established authors for a while. Ophelia Swann is a wonderful writer too, and your own work fantastic (I had to pay him a small fortune for that plug). One author I’d love to mention is Julian Thumm. He’s an Australian poet and his new collection Sloughing the Shroud is coming out from Anxiety Press soon. His work is incredibly fucking impressive. Cody Sexton, founder of Anxiety Press, is also a great writer although he doesn’t publish his own stuff all that often.

Q: Can you talk about the type of work Anxiety Press is putting out?

AS: Anxiety Press puts out work that exists on the margins, that the big presses are too afraid to put out for whatever reason, be it stylistic or because of the subject matter. I think the work put out by Anxiety Press, and indie presses in general, is far more interesting.

Q: What are the struggles and hurdles facing new writers trying to break into the industry?

AS: Not to sound like a brain-dead conservative but pseudo-progressive nonsense placing people in reductionist demographics is a huge issue. People should be able to write about whatever the fuck they want. Modern big publishers are looking for work that is of a very specific mindset and cultural facet that mostly, I think, is misguided. It’s more about identity and very specific topics than the quality of the work. The fact that William T. Vollmann was fired by Penguin should tell you everything you need to know about modern publishing; in other words, they’re a fucking joke. Small presses like Anxiety Press, who I publish with, is where the future of publishing lies, in my opinion although of course I’m biased.

Q: For those who may not know, can you talk about who William T. Vollman is and why his situation in particular is so upsetting to fans of contemporary literature? How does his firing help paint a picture of where publishing is at today?

AS: You’d be very hard pressed to find a better living writer than Vollmann. He’s just extraordinary. From what I can tell, he was fired because of a bunch of different conflicts with the publisher, mostly ideological in nature, that ended with him being fired. People can google it; I don’t want to put words in his mouth or anything like that.

Q: What book do you think everyone should read?

AS: I think everyone should read Ulysses by James Joyce and The Odyssey by Homer.

Q: What book do you think is severely overrated?

AS: House of Leaves I found to be a slog and The Great Gatsby is just terrible.

Q:There are certain book opinions which readers simply aren’t allowed to have. I’ve been called every insulting name under the sun for not enjoying House of Leaves. I “got it”, I simply didn’t care. Why do you think it has the reputation that it does?

AS: I think it’s reputation comes mostly from people who haven’t read any experimental literature (whatever that means) before and sort of have their mind blown by the strange typographical layout. My issue with it isn’t so much with that side of things – that part is mostly interesting – I just hate the constant footnotes interrupting the narrative by that weird sex-pest tattooist. I get why they’re there I just completely hate the length of them. The book needed to be condensed badly.

Q: What book do you think is criminally underrated?

AS: I just finished reading Attila by Aliocha Coll and In Parenthesis by David Jones. They’re both arguably the greatest works of fiction of the twentieth century next to Joyce and I just cannot understand why they haven’t been recognised as such. Nobody’s heard of them and it’s an absolute travesty. Also The Monotony of Everlasting by Jack Moody. People need to read that book immediately if they haven’t already. And if you’ve already read it then buy more copies and send them to your friends.

Q: Are you hopeful about the future of literature?

AS: No