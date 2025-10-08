David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Picole's avatar
Alex Picole
12h

The ending is the cherry on top

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture