Author Spotlight—An Interview w/ Author and Filmmaker Bobby Miller (The Cleanse, Situation Nowhere)
AI, Marvel, America's Future, Being a Badass Boss Bitch...all the classics!
Bobby Miller is a filmmaker whose filmography includes The Cleanse (2016) and Critters Attack! (2019). In 2025 his first novel, Situation Nowhere, was released. I had the pleasure of speaking with Bobby about his novel, which inevitably led to a discussion on America’s future. We debated whether the United States was really doomed or truly doomed.
The Cleanse is a who’s who of criminally underrated actors. Most notably—Kevin J. O’Connor, Oliver Platt, and the always awesome Kyle Gallner (in an early role).
Bobby had a lot of thoughtful and insightful things to say about making movies, writing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Italians.
Check out our conversation here A Conversation with Bobby Miller
Thanks David for all the kind words and the opportunity to talk shop!