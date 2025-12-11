Listen to the interview here

Bobby Miller is a filmmaker whose filmography includes The Cleanse (2016) and Critters Attack! (2019). In 2025 his first novel, Situation Nowhere, was released. I had the pleasure of speaking with Bobby about his novel, which inevitably led to a discussion on America’s future. We debated whether the United States was really doomed or truly doomed.

The Cleanse is a who’s who of criminally underrated actors. Most notably—Kevin J. O’Connor, Oliver Platt, and the always awesome Kyle Gallner (in an early role).



Bobby had a lot of thoughtful and insightful things to say about making movies, writing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Italians.



