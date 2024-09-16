Barack Obama and I have a lot in common. We both love Cixin Liu, The Wire, and have used drones to... It’s no secret that Cixin Liu’s trilogy of outer space crap Remembrance of Earth’s Past (aka The Three-Body Problem) are the best science fiction books ever written. What some of you may not know is before he found success with those novels, he wrote a lot of cringe about dinosaurs and really nerdy shit you’d be way too embarrassed to tell others you actually read. I think I’ve already counted four goddamn short stories and one novel he’s written about dinosaurs. At a certain point you’d think he’d grow up. Did he grow up with this book? It’s one of his early novels. It’s rough around the edges. It starts off a bit dull, but Christ almighty does it get pretty insane. Even for Liu, some of the ideas in this book are really out there. What’s so remarkable about his writing is he takes inherently weird concepts in physics that are already scary in the theoretical realm, and he takes them to their furthest possible limits, presenting some terrifying ideas and nightmarish scenes. The narrator of this book witnesses his parents get obliterated by ball lighting. From that moment on, he becomes obsessed with researching it, discovering how it comes about, and then eventually—weaponizing it. Just when you think the book can’t possibly get any weirder or more frightening, it always one ups itself. While it doesn’t reach the heights of imagination of the Three-body books, it shows that Liu could take any concept, whether it be dinosaurs or some other ridiculous cringe shit, and turn it into one of the scariest novels ever written. There are some moments of pure horror in this book I don’t think I’ll ever forget. I’d recommend it to people who think The Lost World is the scariest Jurassic Park movie. I wouldn’t recommend it to people who don’t like Cixin Liu. It’s him at his most Liu, and this won’t win you over. 3.8/5 The Obama quote bothered me because it's not even for this book. Very misleading.