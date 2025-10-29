David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcello's avatar
Marcello
2d

I believe you have just written the perfect piece. I couldn't agree more with your take. I had a similar interest in everything WWII since a young teen. The way you describe watching Band of Brothers at 13 is spot on. To think that now most of WWII veterans have passed away scares me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David and others
Nick Jenny's avatar
Nick Jenny
11h

I re-watched The Pacific recently and liked it more than I had before. Of course it suffers in comparison to Band of Brothers, which I like nearly as much as you do. I think you illustrate the deficiencies pretty well. Part of this is probably just a measure of how much the war in the two theaters differed.

Masters of the Air was a disappointment. Considering how many great movies on the topic there have been it really didn’t add much. I personally recommend Twelve O'Clock High (made just a few years after the war) and Memphis Belle (nice air combat scenes).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture