I was thirteen years old when I first watched Band of Brothers, the Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg produced WWII miniseries. Within about five minutes, I knew it was the best thing I had ever seen. Twenty-two years later, that sentiment still holds true (along with Lord of the Rings and Rush Hour 2 [all three of these things came out in 2001, by the way, which is why looking back, people will remember 2001 as an incredible year that indicated the start of a bright future]).

At thirteen I was obsessed with all things the Second World War. Truthfully, it was pretty unhealthy. No kid should be that interested in war. It did develop a healthy interest in history, so for that I am thankful.

Now, as an elderly person with aches and pains and early-onset dementia, I am more reminiscent of the veterans who speak at the beginning of each Band of Brothers episode than the spry young kid who first watched it. Since getting this epic box set as a gift, I’m fairly certain I’ve seen this show a minimum of once a year every year. The show’s appeal has undergone something of a transformation from when I first watched it to now.

As a kid, WWII impressed me with its scale. There had been large-scale, world-altering wars before, but this one involved people who were still alive and in our lives. It was an epic, legendary story that happened to take place in our lifetime, which lent a very special quality to this conflict that other conflicts weren’t as successful in attracting my attention.

Everything in World War Two was the biggest: the biggest tank battle in history, the biggest land battle in history, the largest invasion, the largest airborne drop, the largest amphibious assault, and the highest number of casualties.

Seeing Black Hawk Down at the cinema was my introduction to gritty, violent war movies. Afterward, I saw a couple of Vietnam movies before finally watching Saving Private Ryan. Before ever even seeing the movie, it already held a legendary status in my adolescent mind. It was one of those VHS boxes at Blockbuster that was bulging because it contained two tapes. Only serious movies contained two tapes, so that’s how, even before seeing it, I knew it was something absolutely special.

I was told it was the most realistic depiction of combat ever put to film. Now, I realize that is probably an impossible thing to qualify, but back then, when things like character power levels were the ultimate deciding factor in a character’s worth, such statements made sense. I watched it and I agreed—it was the most realistic depiction of combat I’d ever seen. My father, himself a combat veteran (though from a different conflict), conquered, so who was I to argue?

That film not only set the standard for what a WWII picture should look and feel like in my own head, every WWII movie that has come out since owes something to SPR (though none have ever bettered it).

That is—except for Band of Brothers. Band of Brothers topped it.

Band of Brothers was what happened when they took the best parts of Saving Private Ryan and improved on them. The ten-part series follows the men of Easy Company of the 506th Parachute Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. The series begins with them training in the US, jumping into Normandy on D-Day, fighting in Holland, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge, and eventually becoming an occupying force in Germany at the end of the war.

Band of Brothers was so good that it ruined nearly all future WWII projects for me. The scenes of combat were so authentic, visceral, and well done that anything that didn’t even come a quarter as close to capturing that feeling was an instant failure to me.

As I became an adult, my sensibilities on all things war and how war is depicted in cinema have changed. I have no patience for anything saccharine or jingoistic. Even now, WWII is still referred to as the “good war” by many, and it’s easy to use these stories as propaganda pieces. True story or not, Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge is one of the biggest piles of shit I’ve ever seen. Madman Mel RELISHES in the violence. It’s filmed pornographically, complemented by the cheesy, saccharine music to let you know how profound the scenes you’re watching are. This is not a critique of the real men who fought in that battle, but rather of how Gibson chose to depict it. Don’t even get me started on Russian cinema. They are incapable of making a WWII film that isn’t jingoistic cheese-filled propaganda. Just look at these scenes from Russia’s 2013 Stalingrad: Embarrassing Schlock

Another embarrassing scene

I don’t want to watch a war movie and feel excited by it. A war movie should leave you depressed and shaken, because any that doesn’t is effectively propaganda. That’s why I like war films from the perspective of the losing side. Arguably, the best war film I’ve ever seen is Germany’s 1993 Stalingrad. Spoilers: Germany loses this battle. It does a great job showing the depths of despair the human soul can reach in such circumstances. Another great film I only saw recently that achieves this is a NINE-HOUR Japanese film from the 50s called The Human Condition,

Many have accused Stephen Ambrose, the historian and author of Band of Brothers to participating in hero worship with his writing. Perhaps there is a point. Perhaps Band of Brothers is just as saccharine as those movies I despise, but I don’t see it. Because Brothers is so good, it still holds a special place in my heart. As you’d imagine, I was incredibly excited when I learned that the same team that developed Brothers would be coming back to develop a similar show, but this time based on the experiences of the men who fought in the Pacific Theater of the war. The unfathomably original title they came up with was called The Pacific.

Lastly, in 2023 a third show was released, this time focusing on American bomber crews. This one was called Masters of the Air.

I did not like either of these as much as Brothers. It wasn’t even close. In fact, I only watched the first three episodes of Masters of the Air before finally coming back to it a year later. I think both the subsequent miniseries severely lacked in areas that made BOB the greatest miniseries of all time (that is, besides I, Claudius. Has anyone seen I, Claudius? Holy shit what a show!).

I’ve heard something really stupid (and more than once [and this was before Masters of the Air even came out]). Some retard said, “You can’t compare Band of Brothers to The Pacific because they’re about two different theaters of war. But bro, that’s like saying you can’t make any comparisons ever then, because one individual thing is always inherently different from another.

How would anyone ever vote for Best Picture at the Academy Awards? You can’t compare Crash with Brokeback Mountain because one is about racists and the other about homos. You can’t compare Django Unchained with Inglourious Basterds, because sure, they’re both from the same creative mind, but one is about black revenge and the other is about Jewish revenge. You can’t compare Poland to Slovakia. You can’t compare Lord of the Rings to Narnia. You can’t compare Hulu to Netflix. You get the point, but in this case it’s even sillier because it’s the same creative team, so of course you should be able to make comparisons. Why are people so stupid?

Band of Brothers takes place between 1942 and 1945, following Easy Company during training in the United States, and follows this one company until the end of the war in Europe. From the beginning, the show focuses on several key characters with distinct faces, voices, and personalities. War movies are notorious for being difficult to keep track of characters. They’re all in helmets, they’re all (mostly) white, covered in dirt, and during combat scenes, everything is so hectic and everyone is screaming, that knowing Jim from Bob can be challenging. From the very first episode, BOB does a phenomenal job in letting us know that Winters is a strong (if humorless) leader with integrity and is liked by the men. In contrast, Sobel is an incompetent prick (even if he’s a good disciplinarian). Guarnere is the Italian, and Perconte is also the Italian (every WWII crew has to have an Italian, and this show blessed us with two).

Sobel’s training makes them one of the most disciplined and effective units in the regiment, but the men are convinced his lack of tactical ability and inability to read a map will get them killed once in combat. Sobel is transferred out of the company and replaced by Meehan, someone who makes a strong first impression and would likely have been a great leader. Sadly, Meehan’s leadership abilities in combat will remain a mystery, as his plane goes down on D-Day. This puts Winters in charge of the company, and his first test is to take out the artillery firing on the seaborne troops landing on Utah Beach. Winters does with a dozen men what an entire company was meant to do. He earns the respect and devotion of the men.

After D-Day, the company progresses through Holland, Belgium, and Germany, eventually liberating a concentration camp. Some characters come and some go. Others who were mere background characters in early episodes get more focus later. Characters exit the show due to wounds or being killed in action. The show does an amazing job, despite the incredibly large cast, of giving us a core group of characters that we care deeply about and whose interactions are a joy to watch.

The show’s choice to focus on one company from its inception to the end of the war makes it feel like you were a part of the journey with the men involved. It also helps that when the book was written, many of the core members of Easy Company were still alive, and many of them had extensive diaries and accounts of their own. There was a myriad of sources to select from to put this show together.

One of the key factors that makes the show a compelling watch is the whiplash of the men of Easy, constantly going from good leaders to bad leaders. After Winters gets promoted, they are given a new commanding officer (Moose Heyliger) who seems like he would have been good, but almost immediately after being given command of the company, he is wounded by friendly fire.

After Moose, Norman Dike takes control of the company. Dike is a leader even more incompetent than Sobel, but unlike Sobel, whom the men were able to get rid of prior to combat, Norman is leading the men during the most critical battle of the entire war (The Battle of the Bulge).

Norman isn’t cruel or severe— he’s indifferent. Rather than making bad decisions, he makes no decisions. His lack of decision-making gets a lot of good men killed.

Episodes six and seven, which focus on the Battle of the Bulge, are the hardest to watch. As a kid, I enjoyed them the most because they featured large-scale battle scenes and were visceral. As an adult, I can’t stomach watching guys who had been in the show from the beginning get maimed and killed. Episode seven is called The Breaking Point for a reason. It’s one thing to see two armies shoot the hell out of each other, but it’s another to see men in foxholes helplessly getting bombarded by artillery, unable to protect themselves or predict whose hole will be hit next.

It’s during this critical moment that Spiers takes over command from Dike. Spiers is the type of unbelievable persona that can only exist in reality because anyone trying to create him in fiction would be accused of being far-fetched. He is the epitome of badass. He is also terrifying. His exploits include (possibly) handing cigarettes to a group of a dozen (or 20, or 30) German POWs on D-Day before hosing them down with his Thommy Gun, taking out a single artillery gun on D-Day by himself, shooting one of his own men for being drunk and refusing a direct order, and charging by himself into German lines to deliver a message to another company.

None of those exploits are Hollywood heroic feats you expect from war movies. They almost seem like not all that impressive or memorable, but when you remember how grounded the show is in reality, to see something that feels even slightly out of place immediately sticks in your mind.

The final episodes are light on the action. Easy Company has entered Germany, a country near defeat, and is putting up little resistance. In episode nine, the men of Easy discover a concentration camp. This entire episode is very effective. It doesn’t sugarcoat things or present any saccharine or silver lining to comfort viewers.

The Pacific, rather than focusing on the men of one company, focused on three primary characters. They are (not in order of importance) Robert Leckie, Eugene Sledge, and John Basilone. All three are introduced in the first episode, but the first half of the show focuses more on Leckie and Basilone. Sledge becomes the primary focus during the latter half. A show is within its rights to change focus as it pleases and save some characters for later. If memory serves correctly, Claudius in I, Claudius doesn’t become a primary character in his own show until the third episode. In The Wire, we don’t meet Omar until several episodes in. Long story short, a show doesn’t need to introduce all its important players right away. Where The Pacific feels awkward is that it feels obligated to introduce the three leads in the first episode in very short scenes, but then only focuses on one of them for the duration of the episode. It’s as if the show is saying, “I know you’ve barely just met Sledge and learned incredibly little about him and won’t see him for the rest of the episode, but I want you to know he exists”. The following episodes will feature one 2-3-minute-long scene featuring Sledge (out of place with the rest of the episode) just to remind you he’s part of the story and will be important at some point. It’s awkward.

Neither of the three leads is in the same unit. I believe the decision to do this was to show battles and campaigns across the Pacific Theater and give a more well-rounded view of the conflict, but it makes the show feel disjointed. In BOB, you didn’t have to be a history expert to know what D-Day or Market Garden were. Enough information was conveyed to the viewer to understand the geography, what was at stake, and what would happen if the objectives weren’t achieved. In The Pacific, the same can’t be said. The show takes us from one island to another without any real context. One could argue, “but that’s the point, this is about the POV of the men on the ground who didn’t have the full big picture of it all”. Fair enough, but it still makes for a disjointed show where, half the time, casual viewers are unlikely to know where they are, how it relates to anything else, or what the significance of the current battle is.

Simply put, the first four episodes are quite a chore to sit through. Episode one introduces us to the three leads before following Leckie on Guadalcanal. There’s a night battle at the end of the episode. It’s really hard to make out what’s happening. Again, an intellectual would argue, “That’s the point, it was dark and the men involved probably had trouble making out what they were looking at as well.” But no. There is a show called Generation Kill that features several night battles, and while chaotic, they were always visceral and tense. More importantly, we could follow what was happening. In this first episode, we’re mostly watching Leckie and guys whose names and faces we don’t know shoot at trees. There isn’t any tension.

Episode two fares a bit better. Still on Guadalcanal, we now follow both Leckie and Basilone. Moments showing their struggle for food, ammo, and other supplies are well done. However, this is where one of the show’s major weaknesses becomes evident—it’s hard to gauge how much time has passed since the first episode. How long have they been on this island? There’s a movie called The Thin Red Line. A large portion of the movie is about the taking of one hill. I believe it’s a two-day affair, but because the men are stuck in position for such a long time, it feels like weeks or months, as it must have felt to the men engaged in that battle. That movie conveys the passage of time in warfare much better than this show does.

The combat scenes in this episode are reminiscent of those in the previous episode. It’s dark out, and waves of Japanese people just run into the machine gun fire. There isn’t much dynamism about it. It’s hard to get a sense of the geography, too. The second episode of BOB, which features the attack on the artillery guns firing on the beach, was a masterclass in depicting geography and giving viewers not just a sense of location, but the tactics involved.

I hate the third episode. I understand Leckie wrote about his R&R in Australia (if you say R&R with an American accent it sounds just like an Australian saying “oh no”), but considering how much time is spent watching marines we still don’t really know all that well or do know but don’t particularly like trying to get laid, we have to stop and consider that this is time that could have been used giving important historical context to the campaign. The Guadalcanal campaign is relegated to an episode and a half, whereas Iwo Jima, one of the key battles of the war, gets only 10 minutes of screen time. I understand HBO has its quota for getting titties on screen, but I did not like this episode. Matters get worse when you realize the woman who takes up a large part of this story never even existed. Leckie did have several relations in Australia, but never with a fictional Greek chick. I feel an episode like this could have worked at the midpoint, but given the show’s shaky start, it slows things to a halt.

This episode is also emblematic of HBO’s perversion. Look, I like titties and ass as much as the next guy, but it’s comical when the female character who’s had one conversation with our hero enters his room unexpectedly and immediately takes off all her clothes. HBO, those cheeky bastards, strategically placed a mirror behind the actress so that the camera could feature not just her tits but her ass in the same shot. Geniuses. Imagine being the grandchildren of these veterans watching this.

The next episode is also a slow one, featuring the realities of exhaustion and PTSD Here, we see how often the weather conditions and tedious nature of military life have just as much of a psychological and physical effect on the man as combat. Leckie is exhausted and goes to a rehab center of sorts. I like this episode in idea, but in execution, it isn’t all that compelling. We’re four episodes in, and the show has been both slow-paced and rushed. Events happen so quickly, characters come and go, and locations change with little to no explanation or context, so it’s hard to get invested in anything that’s happening. We don’t know why we’re on this island and how it plays into the larger context of this campaign.

We see Leckie losing it, but, since we barely know anyone else in his unit, it’s like watching someone lose their mind in a vacuum. We don’t really know how his friends react to this. Is this common among men in his unit, or unique just to Leckie?

The show should have started with episode five. In fact, there’s no reason this show couldn’t have been exclusively based on Sledge’s war memoir. There was enough material in there for a ten-part series. But being ambitious and trying to tackle multiple storylines, the show stretched itself too thin. It’s night and day how once Sledge becomes the focus of the show, the energy and quality pick up. The men in his unit are instantly memorable (especially Rami Malek as Snafu). The same cannot be said for anyone around Leckie and Basilone.

Within seconds of being introduced, we get a good idea of the dynamics between Sledge and Snafu. It’s amazing how a character who’s actually interesting can make a show more enjoyable.

Episodes five through seven detail the brutal battle fought on the tiny island of Peleliu. This is Sled’s baptism by fire and introduction as the new primary character, whereas it also serves as Leckie’s exit from the show after he gets wounded.

The battle scenes and cinematography in these three episodes are more brutal and visceral than they’ve ever been. It’s shocking the show didn’t start here. These episodes are all really good. The problem is that a show shouldn’t have to take five episodes to get good. A show can have a slow start, but slow does not equal bad. The Wire has a slow start, but that slowness is deliberate, and it is compelling from the first frame.

Episode seven features the death of Captain Haldane, a beloved figure in Sledge’s company. The problem is this character has such minimal screentime and looks the same as every other white guy wearing a helmet, that on two separate occasions, watching with friends, they had no clue which character had just been killed and why the music was telling us to be sad. This is a problem on the part of the filmmakers.

Haldane was a beloved and respected officer that Sledge painted beautifully in his memoir. His death symbolized the fact that even if someone as disciplined, strong, and experienced as the captain could die, then there was no hope for any of them. The show simply failed to convey this.

Episode eight focuses on John Basilone, who has been stateside touring for war bonds since receiving the Medal of Honor. Unlike the Leckie episode, I actually like this one. I like watching Basilone pursue Sgt. Lena. Their chemistry feels genuine and earned. We see Lena’s titties but no ass because there isn’t a mirror in the scene. Basilone, who’s already proven his merit and has one the nation’s highest honor, decides to go back into battle and dies. The tragedy writes itself. It doesn’t need to be overly dramatized. This episode falls back on overly dramatizing things. Basilone’s death is drawn out in slow motion while emotionally manipulative music swells, and we see the stunned faces of his men watching as the epic hero dies. I can’t stand this. Do we even know the names of any of these sad-faced men reacting to Basilone’s death? We saw them for all of five minutes. Imagine how much more impactful it would have been if we actually cared about any of these guys.

Compare Basilone’s death to the deaths of Muck and Penkala in Band of Brother’s The Breaking Point. They are in their foxholes with artillery hitting all around them. Any member of the company can be hit at any time. It just happens to strike them. It happens so fast that we’re in as much shock as the characters who witness it. There is no slow motion here or music to manipulate us into feeling something. It happens naturally.

I will get into this more later, but BOB NEVER used music during any of the battle scenes (or slow motion for that matter) and the show is all the better for it. It creates the illusion that you are there in the trenches with the men. The slow-mo and music here only remind you that you’re watching a Hollywood production. It’s not just manipulative, but detrimental.

Episode nine is about the campaign on Okinawa. Okinawa was the largest and most important engagement in the Pacific War and relegating it to only one episode is a disservice. There is too much ground to cover. Yes, there are moments of visceral brutality. A lot of civilians get killed in this episode, many being used as human shields by the Japanese, but things happen so fast and if you, as a viewer, aren’t familiar with how the Japanese treated the civilian population and weren’t aware they were used as human shields, it might not be clear as to what is actually happening.

Also not made clear is that the already fanatical Japanese military, fighting this close to its homeland, is more fanatical than it’s ever been. This episode was really the time and place to paint the picture of what the Pacific War was, and unfortunately, I think it falls a bit short. Ledge painted a haunting and brutal picture in his memoir that the show just doesn’t capture. Perhaps less time should have been spent ogling titties and actually showing what the Pacific Theater was about.

The final episode is fantastic. The war is over and Sledge and Leckie struggle to fit back into civilian society. Sledge has a particularly hard time and seeing as people weren’t as prepared to handle or accept PTSD back then, his mom dismisses his behavior as simply being lazy. Sledge saw the worst things a human can possibly endure, and the scene of him breaking down while hunting with his father is one of the best in the show. I like how the show doesn’t end with a false sense of optimism. The ending is depressing and grim, as a good story about war should be. Yes, Sledge went on to live a long and fulfilling life, but the life of the young innocent man was utterly ruined because of war.



To The Pacific’s credit, its depiction of the loss of innocence in the character of Eugene Sledge is done masterfully. None of the characters in BOB have as tragic of an arc.

The Pacific, simply put, was not as good as Band of Brothers, and it has nothing to do with the fact that they were about different theaters of war or had different focuses. In terms of cinematic storytelling, it just doesn’t match BOB.

Besides the disjointed nature of the storytelling, one of the big issues I have is that the music in the show never shuts the fuck up. The music is ever-present, constantly telling us what emotions we’re supposed to be feeling. It’s especially bad during battle scenes, because it constantly reminds us we’re watching a Hollywood production rather than being transported back in time to witness something real. BOB was so authentic in its craft that I believe I’m watching the men of Easy Company in combat, not actors. The battle scenes were visceral and authentic. The combat scenes in The Pacific are very well-done, Hollywood battle scenes.

I was utterly bored and unimpressed by the first two episodes of Masters of the Air. In fact, I couldn’t even tell you what happened. I could tell you Austin Butler was in it, and it was distracting how much he looked like my friend Daniel D**z, but beyond that? I think some World War II stuff happened. Some might say it’s my responsibility to go back and watch the show again if I plan to review it, but to that I say the show had invested enough in the first place.

The show follows the 100th Bomber Group (I had to look that up). Look, it’s a great premise for a show. These bombers were essentially flying aluminum death traps. We’ve already seen a myriad of shows depicting ground combat, so switching the focus to bomber crews was a nice change of pace.

Every shot in the series looks like this.

Unfortunately, in the beginning, we have no idea who anyone was other than the two leads, who are named Buck and Bucky. Add to the fact that nearly everyone is played by lanky dark-haired British and Irish actors, and further add that half the time those actors have their heads and faces covered by helmets and masks, it’s impossible to know who is who.

Watching one of these men get exploded is no different than watching one of the random X-Wing pilots in the original Star Wars trilogy get one second of screen time just to say, “I’m hit!” before blowing up.

Things are further made dubious by how cheesy the whole affair is. Spielberg has been accused of producing saccharine, emotionally manipulative material. I feel BOB avoided that. The Pacific was not unscathed by it, but this one really leans into it. Nearly every line of dialogue or narration is something about brotherhood, how war changes a man, how a man needs to find a woman worth writing letters to, how men feel guilty about surviving while others didn’t, and how courage takes many forms. They went through the thesaurus of cliché WWII phrases and used all of them. None of the characters here has a personality beyond “A greatest Generation good ol’ boy”.

I watched the first three episodes when the show originally aired before deciding I just didn’t care. A year later, I got a free Apple TV trial in order to watch Severance. I was pretty bored (not by Severance), so I decided to finish Masters of the Air. During the intro, I saw that Barry Keoghan was in the show. If he was in the first three episodes, I don’t recall.

I remember that the third episode was quite action-packed. There was quite a bit of carnage. One scene that was quite harrowing was as a plane was going down, one of the very boyish-looking crew members struggles to get his buddy out of the ball turret. The turret is jammed. The boy does his damndest to get his pal out, but realizes they will both die if he doesn’t jump out of the plane and parachute to safety. The young man is doomed to a gruesome fate, being stuck in the turret as the plane goes up in flames.

The impact of that previous scene is done a great disservice by the abysmal amount of CGI that plagues nearly every aspect of this show. Look, I understand it’d be quite difficult to get a dozen real WWII era bombers and try to coordinate an action scene with them while keeping everyone involved safe, but Howard Hughes used 87 planes in 1930 for Hell’s Angels, I’m just saying. In 2017, Dunkirk was praised for its lack of CGI. Sure, you never see more than a couple of planes on screen at the same time, but isn’t the genius of movie-making all in the illusion? Was there no other way to film the scenes in this series other than the egregious use of CGI?

CGI is fine for things that have no bearing in the real world. Gollum does not exist in our reality, so go ahead and CGI his ass up. WWII isn’t just one of the most important historical events, but it’s also been a huge part of the language of cinema, television, and video games for decades. When BOB came out, nearly everyone alive had a relative involved in or affected by the war in some way or another. The Second World War wasn’t some mythical thing that happened eons ago, where the usage of heavy CGI wouldn’t be so egregious. When watching Masters, the heavy use of CGI and the Volume immediately remind me I’m watching unreality. The illusion is gone. I’m not watching men of the 100th bomber group, I’m watching Hollywood actors stand in front of pixels. I’m watching Star Wars. It’s filmed as if it’s meant to be exciting. The never-ceasing music tells us it’s exciting. This is unreality.

Even during non-combat scenes, the backgrounds look phony. There’s a scene where the men are in Algeria, and clearly, the crew didn’t want to film in Algeria, so they programmed a fake background using the Volume, and lo and behold, it looks fake.

Bucky (or maybe Buck, I can’t remember which is which, but the one who isn’t Austin Butler) goes to London for some R&R. He bangs a Polish chick while there, but we don’t even see her titties. Look, I wanted to see them. The titty scenes in BOB and The Pacific were egregious. I didn’t want to see them then because I watched those shows with my parents, and it was embarrassing. In BOB, it did one of those things where there is a hard cut from one scene to a sex scene, so you don’t even have time to prepare yourself. When I would watch movies or shows with my parents, and I was sure a sex scene was about to happen, I’d get up to go to the bathroom so I wouldn’t have to sit there and watch it with them. In The Pacific, it’s really gratuitous. Sure, there isn’t a hard cut, but there is something more sinister.

I guess because Masters is Apple TV and not HBO, they don’t have the same titty clause in their contract, which is a shame.

While Bucky is in London, he gets news that Buck’s plane went down on a mission. He’s sad about it. They were best friends.

In episode five, there’s another large-scale battle scene. The Luftwaffe decimates the bombers. All the planes go down (including Bucky’s) except for one. It’s a new guy named Rosenthal who gets his boys back home.

Bucky is captured several times, escapes, and gets captured again. These scenes are quite tense, and I enjoyed them. I also enjoyed his interrogation scene with a creepy German officer. Germans are great at playing Nazis in WWII-themed shows and movies. Keep at it, Germans!

Strangely, this is the last action-heavy episode of the entire show. I didn’t realize the show would be frontloaded with action. I’m not some sicko who needs carnage to be entertained. Some of my favorite things are slow and boring (need I remind you one of my favorite war movies is from the 50s and nine hours long?), but here it’s a problem as none of the characters are compelling, the dialogue sucks, and there aint no titties because it’s not an HBO production.

Crosby, whom I didn’t even realize was our narrator until this episode, probably goes to Oxford to attend a presentation. He meets some antagonistic Brits. His roommate is also a woman, which he finds weird. He’s married, but he cheats on his wife with this mysterious British woman. This whole subplot with the British woman is so weird, I thought David Lynch directed it. She won’t reveal who she is. We even get a subplot of her going into France as some sort of undercover agent leading up to D-Day, but we never see or hear from her again after this. It’s so strange, I have no idea why it was included in the show. There is no resolution for that storyline at all. A show is allowed to go off on side tangents, but this amounted to nothing.

Rosenthal goes to counseling, similar to the episode in The Pacific in which Leckie has counseling. Bucky ends up at a prison camp in Germany, where he sees Buck! BUCK IS ALIVE. I knew they weren’t going to kill Austin Butler off; he’s the top-billed actor.

The little boy who we last saw getting shot down and unable to help his friend out of the turret landed in Belgium (I think). He was helped by the resistance and put on a train to escape. We never saw the rest of his escape, though. We just see him showing up back at the base. I guess they thought showing his escape would have been too interesting and compelling, so they didn’t film it.

Episode seven (I think) shows Crosby making plans for Operation Overlord (D-Day). He’s hopped up on drugs so he can stay awake. He eventually passes out for several days, missing the entire event. It’s comical. This episode is bizarre. We dedicate so much time to planning it, we see the bombers flying out, but then we just…don’t see what the bombers do. It’s like in Goblet of Fire: the silly movie spends twenty minutes hyping up the Quidditch World Cup —the match is about to start —only for the match itself not to happen in the movie. It’s Monty Python levels of hilarious. Why dedicate so much time to planning the mission if they don’t have any intentions of showing it? It’s almost like they went into this with some MCU-type mindset, where they thought just name-dropping D-Day would pique the interest of WWII perverts like me. Imagine, though, if someone was watching this show and said person wasn’t overly familiar with WWII and hadn’t seen Band of Brothers, they’d probably be left terribly confused.

In the second-to-last episode, we’re suddenly introduced to the Tuskegee Airmen. We’re given all of ten minutes to learn who they are before we see several get shot down and end up in the same camp as the Bucks. Why the hell are we introducing key characters with no time for development when the show is nearly ah fuck it. Also, why are we introducing something as important to WWII history and race relations in the US as the Tuskegee Airmen if the show can’t be bothered to make them proper characters? Likely, it’s because they know one or two boomer uncles out there watching recognize that name and they’ll be tricked into thinking this show has some merit.

In the last episode, Rosenthal gets shot down, but is able to link up with the Soviets, who put him on a plane, and after a hop, skip, and a jump, he ends up back in Britain. While on the ground, he sees a concentration camp liberated by the Soviets. It’s not as impactful as the scene when Easy Company finds a camp in BOB. It’s too quick, feels shoehorned in.

There’s an epic final battle at the POW camp as the SS are about to liquidate the camp when American forces arrive at the last second to save the prisoners. There is an unfathomably cheesy scene, as during all the chaos of battle, Bucky rushes to remove the Nazi flag and replace it with an American flag. I simply don’t think something so cheesy in real life actually happened.

If anything, the camp was probably liberated, and after the fact, one of the Americans calmly went up and removed the Nazi flag and replaced it with a US one. I highly doubt it happened as depicted in the show. What do I know? It just seemed like a scene tailor-made for the lowest common denominator of the American audience and is so far removed from the authenticity of BOB that it almost feels like watching a production from a different planet.

Masters of the Air was so forgettable that it made me go back to The Pacific and apologize. Perhaps I had been too harsh on that show.

Is it fair to blame actors for what their faces look like? I think it’s fair. In BOB every single person has an interesting or memorable face. None of them has that polished, Hollywood look. They look like regular ass dudes.

Masters of the Air is Hollywood slop made for mass-audience appeal. It barely looks like it takes place on planet Earth, let alone being a story set in the Second World War.

The one positive thing it did was make me reevaluate The Pacific. The Pacific is not a bad show. It’s quite good and often great. It, regrettably, just can’t compare to the absolute masterpiece that is Brothers. Air is a pile of shit. What both of these shows lack are the quiet and human moments that made BOB special. My favorite moments in BOB aren’t the combat scenes or gore, but Winters having a humorous moment with his friend Nix, talking about bacon sandwiches. Guarnere shit talking every person he encounters. George Luz doing hilarious impressions and not knowing when to shut up. The men gossiping about Ronald Spiers. Winters, Welsh, and Spiers all taking turns sharing their different leadership philosophies with Blythe. The running gag about men getting shot in the ass. The antagonism between Liebgott and Webster. The other two shows severely lacked such moments, which is why the characters never felt like anything more than movie creations, and not real people.

Let me end with some WWII movie recommendations:

The Human Condition (Japan)

Stalingrad 1993 (Germany)

Europa, Europa (Poland)

The Thin Red Line (USA)

City of Life and Death (China)