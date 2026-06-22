Is House of the Dragon bound to be crap? Did Paul Dano pretend to understand Primer after we watched it together? These are the questions that keep me up at night.

Despite some egregious changes and silly additions, I quite enjoyed season one of HOTD. Dig deep enough and people will try to convince you the show always sucked, but that’s not being generous.



It was a slow burn, but most of my favorite things are slow (I, Claudius—one day I’ll talk about you, but seriously my words can’t do justice to that masterpiece). The first season earned a lot of goodwill with me by remembering that the best parts of Game of Thrones were the character moments, the lore, the inner turmoil, the backstabbing, not spectacle for spectacle’s sake.

Even George, one of the most bitter (and fattest) men who ever lived gave credit where credit was due. Paddy Considine’s depiction was far, far superior to how the character was written in the book. In the book, he’s basically just a fat party animal (think Robert Baratheon, but not as interesting). The show version is a highly complex character. To some he might seem weak, feeble, and indecisive. He isn’t a great warrior or a conqueror. He didn’t build a vast network of roads and invent some longer lasting light bulb, you know, all those things people who give weight to legacy care about. But isn’t the fact that there were no major wars, no plague outbreaks, no outcry against injustice that he was a pretty damn good king? Sure, there’s no glory in it, but I’m sure the small folk were happy he didn’t torch them. Considine brought all of this to life masterfully. Homie just wanted to play with his Bionicle toys and see his family get along.



Most of the actors were good (except for the bitch playing the White Worm—holy shit she can’t keep a consistent accent to save her life. Why do they give her so much screen time???).

Making Alicent and Rhaenyra friends before the conflict was a smart move, as it emphasizes the tragedy of them being on opposite sides (but this is also where shit gets really stupid in latter seasons).

The biggest issue with the first season was when they decided they arbitrarily needed to include spectacle for spectacle’s sake. Traditionally, episode nine of Game of Thrones was always where the big “moments” happened: such as Ned Stark’s death (spoilers), the Battle of Blackwater, Robb Stark’s death (spoilers), and so on. Not a bad tradition, but once Dave and Dan got lazy, they began using spectacle as a substitute for shit writing. They became aware idiots at bars filmed reaction videos where they clapped like spastics because “dragon burn thing”, and HOTD, a show that earned so much goodwill, went full retard in the ninth episode of season one.



In episode nine, Viserys has died and the Greens usurp the throne, placing Aegon on it. Aegon is basically Hunter Biden and the elder Trump brothers combined. He just wants to do blow and fuck whores (who among us, ammirite?).

His coronation is held at the Dragon Pit. The entire Green high command is essentially on stage with him. In the book, he is given the crown and that’s that, but because TV show’s are given an arbitrary number of episodes, and it was decided episode nine has to be the big spectacle episode, so there’s two routes the writer's could have gone down: 1) They could have written a dialogue-heavy episode with character moments and let the drama be what leaves a lasting affect on the audience, or 2) Rhaenys burst out of the Dragon Pit, murders hundreds of innocent people (but who gives a shit), is in POINT blank range of every single member of the Green high command (who are absolutely defenseless), she stares them down like a badass boss bitch, and then kills them, ending the war before it started and preventing the needless suffering of countless lives.



Just kidding, she doesn’t kill them. Why not? You ask. I have no idea, because the writers didn’t write it. You see, this never happened in the book, so the book never had to deal with that problem. It’s in the show because a dragon bursting out of the ground looks badass and cool and fat chicks at a bar in Chicago can film themselves clapping, but it’s incredibly stupid.



Every decision you make has a consequence. Everyone watching this scene thought “well that was kind of dumb, why didn’t she kill them?”. Now I’ve heard every excuse in the book, but the real answer is she didn’t kill them because she can’t, but that’s on the writers.



Making changes to the source material is fine, but as George has pointed out, even what appears to be a small, insignificant change has severe consequences if you don’t think things through. What was inserted just because it looked cool was the first warning sign that perhaps the writing team didn’t respect the source material as much as they ought to.

Season two is (rightfully) maligned, but it didn’t start out all bad. The first couple of episodes were pretty good. Just as season one made Viserys a better character, season two made Aegon far more compelling and sympathetic than he was in the book.

It’s the latter half of season two where things fall apart. The show drags and half the characters are given nothing to do, but it’s not like the writers are having to figure things out, the story of the Dance of the Dragons (as told in Fire in Blood) is finished! The source material is there on a silver platter for them! Each time the writers decided to have a character turn left when they were meant to turn right, or kill off so-and-so for the sake of shock value, when they are very much alive in the book, or exclude a character entirely because they didn’t want to give another paycheck to another actor, it only made things worse. It begged the question of why they were even adapting the story in the first place if they were so hell bent on changing things?



Case in point, the fact that Alicent and Rhaenyra meet not once, but TWICE to discuss peace terms, was ridiculous. In the book, they are the two driving the war. They are out for blood. They are just as greedy and power hungry as the worst of them, but the show kind of forgot that a character doesn’t have to be so clear-cut morally good to be likeable (watch I, Claudius FFS, or better yet, watch a little show called Game of Thrones to see what I mean). The show goes out of its way to make Rhaenyra and Alicent some anti-war hippies, but by doing that, it removes the stakes, it removes the driving force, it makes them look like passive victims as opposed to active movers. It’s also incredibly frustrating in a season already moving at a snail’s pace to have this non-book plotlines thrown in for the sake of….well, for the sake of what? Drama? Isn’t family killing family drama enough?



I’m not angry that the season didn’t end with a big action set piece as people were led to believe it was, no. I’m angry that the show not only didn’t advance the story or the characters at all, but fifty percent of that runtime was the writers inventing their own shit at the expense of the source material.

Imagine a retelling of the Second World War in which the adaptation shows how Hitler and Stalin desperately wanted peace and it was the mean, nasty men in their lives forcing them to commit war crimes and shit.



I wouldn’t have minded the dialogue heavy season if the dialogue was actually good. I yearn for the days of those juicy Littlefinger and Varys scenes. I’d take those over action any day, but the dialogue in season 2 was serviceable at best. It was never much more than “I don’t want a war, people will die.” “I know, right? War is bad innit?”

After two years, the first episode of season 3 finally came out, and it delivered on the action spectacle people were pining for. Did it deliver?

Not really. I didn’t see any passion in the battle sequence. It felt more like a “We have to get this out of the way”, in a checking-off-the-boxes-on-a-list kind of way.

I think the episode suffers from cutting back and forth too often between all the different plotlines. In the past, GOT would dedicate an entire episode to one location and one set of characters when it came to the big battle sequences (Blackwater and The Wall). This made it easy to focus, to feel the tension build, to get a sense of geography, and to get invested.



In this episode, the Battle of the Gullet just kind of happens. Beyond “both sides want to kill each other”, we don’t really know what’s at stake if one side prevails or not. By the end of the episode, do we even know which side won? You could argue that maybe that was the point, and the show was making some clever commentary on the futility of war, and how so much death and destruction results in meaningless statistics. I don’t know. Maybe.

It’s also baffling how much screen time the episode (and last season), gave to the character Lohar. In the book, I believe Lohar is mentioned in passing once. Here, she’s basically the main villain of the episode. Nothing against the person, from what I gathered, her YouTube channel seems pretty interesting, but Abigail Thorn just isn’t a very good actress (not as bad as the White Worm), but this is an issue when she has so much screen time, and when it’s screen time taking away from other characters who are actually important to the story. Because ultimately, she isn’t important to the story.



On the flip side, this episode gave a lot of screen time to Corlys Velaryon, and he remains one of the best parts of the show.



I also quite enjoyed that Rhaena, after claiming Sheepstealer (not to be confused with Sheapshagger the Welshman), thinking she’d be a big help, ending up killing just as many of her own men with her dragon as the enemy. It shows that dragons, these insanely wild and dangerous creatures, can never truly be tamed, no matter how much the Targaryens may think they have the ability to do so. That was a nice touch



Spoilers ahead, but an aspect where this episode fails is the character of Jace.



The show hasn’t given us a reason to care about or like him in general. His entire role is “Let me fight, mom!”. That’s it. It’s okay to have naive characters, or even unlikable ones, but having one-note characters is a sin.



When he died at the end of this episode, I felt nothing. It’s kind of emblematic to how I feel about the show as a whole at the moment. It’s so directionless, meandering, full of arbitrary and questionable changes, that even if in a round-about way it gets to a conclusion reminiscent of the one in the book, will anyone even care at that point?

It feels like a conflict nobody wants to fight written by writers for a show they don’t want to write. What makes it so frustrating though is the source material is perfect! You really don’t have to do much to make it work! Yes, I understand it is written as a history, not a novel, with multiple interpretations, but I’m not asking for Roshomon here, but dayum, is it too much to ask the writers had even half as much fun with it as George did writing it? Where’s the intrigue? Where’s the mystery? Where’s the politicking? Where the fuck is Mushroom???

It’s one thing to make a streamlined version of a story, but another to make a stupid version if it.