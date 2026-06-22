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Buzz Kantwrite's avatar
Buzz Kantwrite
2d

Agreed... After being pleasantly surprised by season 1, season 2 was a rough one. Too many dud episodes. I have low expectations for season 3........... But I'll still sit through it.

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Kelly Courtez's avatar
Kelly Courtez
4d

I'm literally just about to watch series two again while the episodes of series 3 pile up!

I had to stop reading half way cos spoilers.

Series two Rhaenyra was advertised as a bad ass war hungry bitch but there was way too much dithering on her end. I can't remember much else tbh, hence the re-watch, but I'll always be severely disappointed in that series one sex scene. Ffs, two Targaryen's fucking should have been more than just how the regular folks do it when they can't be arsed

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