Almaty in Winter

I won’t pretend this piece isn’t particularly sentimental for me. In addition to the harrowing events themselves, I submitted the piece on the day my father died. After three long months, it’s finally seen publication!



Content warning: the descriptions of violence aren’t overtly graphic, but if the mention of them at all is something you find upsetting, perhaps it’s best not to read.



Thank you to The Brussels Review for publishing my piece.