Check out Almaty in Winter, my piece published by The Brussels Review
My account of witnessing the Bloody January events of 2022
I won’t pretend this piece isn’t particularly sentimental for me. In addition to the harrowing events themselves, I submitted the piece on the day my father died. After three long months, it’s finally seen publication!
Content warning: the descriptions of violence aren’t overtly graphic, but if the mention of them at all is something you find upsetting, perhaps it’s best not to read.
Thank you to The Brussels Review for publishing my piece.
David’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Congrats my man! Can’t wait to read (again, I think)
Very impressive David, thank you for sharing.