David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bence Ádók's avatar
Bence Ádók
6d

What a disappointment, I was under some asinine illusion that he might make a good film. Guess I also have a habit of thinking, liking something = being good at it. Thanks for the heads up

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leo Percara's avatar
Leo Percara
6d

It's his debut, other good directors have debuts that are way worse. But he needs to do the same as those other youtubers turn filmmakers: just make your movie and let your actors sell it in interviews and whatnot. I don't think Stuckman has it in him to do something as good as Being Her Back, in my opinion. But maybe I'm wrong. Maybe he'll be one of those directors who do well made, perfectly fine popcorn horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture