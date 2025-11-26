Shelby Oaks, about a woman trying to track down the whereabouts of her sister who disappeared while filming a spooky documentary, is not the worst thing I’ve ever seen. It’s no worse in any tangible way than the run-of-the-mill horror movie that has become commonplace: think The Nun, The Curse of La Llarona, Unfriended, etc. In that respect, Chris Stuckmann has made a horror movie that looks and feels like mainstream horror cinema—warts and all. It’s bland, uninspired, derivative, and cheap. Still, it’s no worse than any of those movies. Had it not been for the name Stuckmann being attached, this movie would have come, gone, and been immediately forgotten. What we are left with is a legacy of discourse surrounding the film rather than the film itself.

I watch a lot of horror. It’s my favorite genre. Terrible horror slop is often as enjoyable and valuable as quality “elevated horror.” A movie can be the cheapest piece of shit you’ve ever seen, but if it’s creative in its ingenuity and transforms a lack of funds into a plus rather than a drawback, you end up with some really fun stuff like Body Melt, Dagon, Braindead, and so on. Sometimes, a horror movie fails so utterly at achieving its goals, but the failure itself is what provides the entertainment value—Wish Upon, The Happening.

Shelby Oaks is not a so-bad-it’s-good flick. It’s not bad in an interesting way. YouTube critics and grifters had a field day picking this movie apart, labelling it the worst thing they’d ever seen and using it as an opportunity to mock a rival critic. On the opposite end of the spectrum, you had fellow critics wearing kid gloves, going far nicer on this movie than they otherwise would on any other movie, complimenting things nobody else would point out in a typical review of a movie released in cinemas, i.e., “The lighting was good. The actors knew all the blocking and didn’t blink too much.”

Is there anything to say about the movie itself? Not really.

So, who is Stuckmann? He started doing movie reviews on YouTube over a decade ago, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most successful voices. His review style was largely inoffensive, and he seemed like a nice enough guy, if not dorky. He wasn’t a grifter (The Critical Drinker, Nerdrotic, etc.) nor was he a shill (John Campea, Collider, etc.). He was bland in the way that made him accessible to normies. The same people who like Jimmy Fallon probably enjoy Stuckmann.

Long before his movie was ever released, people began to mock him as a little softboi because of his reaction to Redlettermedia calling him a prick. Keep in mind, they weren’t actually referring to him directly. In one of their videos, they made a joke in which the punchline was at the expense of other YouTube movie critics, culminating in Mike referring to Chris (along with about a dozen other YouTube critics, (all with similar red backgrounds) as “that prick”. It was a throwaway joke pointing out that much of what counts as modern film criticism is generic clickbait of interchangeable personalities against red backdrops. They didn’t mention anyone by name.

Rather than letting the joke slide or getting them back with his own, Stuckmann took to Twitter and made a long response video in which he discussed how uncomfortable it made him and how being called a prick by guys he looked up to hurt his feelings. It was pretty embarrassing. But for someone who spends a lot of time on YouTube, it’s far from the most embarrassing thing I’d ever seen. More than anything, this was the beginning of things to come.



After the release of Batman v. Superman, Stuckmann uploaded his own script that he saw as a “fix” to that dismal film. It was met with ridicule. He did not take that well.

Then, around the same time he announced he was making a feature film, he uploaded a video stating he would no longer be reviewing movies he didn’t like or giving them negative scores. That seemed odd. Don’t critics get paid to review movies regardless of whether they like them or not? Isn’t reviewing only things you give positive scores to called being a shill? This struck people the wrong way. What were all those people who had been Stuckmannized for years meant to do? It couldn’t just be an arbitrary, spur-of-the-moment decision, could it? Was it mere coincidence that this decision coincided with the announcement of his feature film? Was he preemptively telling people, “Hey, please be nice. Making movies is hard, so keep that in mind when you watch mine. Even if you dislike it, don’t give it a negative review. I worked really hard to make it. Please be nice to me and my movie.” For lack of better terminology, it came off as incredibly cowardly. A bitch move, if you will. That kind of desperate plea is just setting yourself up for ridicule. It was all too obvious what he was doing. He made a living tearing movies apart and then shriveled up at other YouTubers calling him a prick. It also strikes me as someone who doesn’t believe in their movie. Did Stuckmann know he had an inferior product, but was so desperate to be seen as a filmmaker, that he went forward with it despite knowing himself it was shit? Did he care more about being seen as a filmmaker than about actually making films?

Long before the movie came out, anyone who even knew who he was went into it seemingly wanting it to fail. Is that fair? No, but did he not set himself up for that exact thing to happen?

It’s easy to chuck the whole thing up to “Softboi critic desperately begs people to be nice to his movie.” Imagine you’re a student in Albania who is shit at English. You show up to an English lesson (and those ain’t cheap) and feel the excitement in the room deflate when the teacher shows up. The teacher says, “I’ve never taught English before. I don’t know how to explain grammar, and public speaking scares me, but please be nice to me. My heart’s in the right place. I’ve read books in English before, so even if you’re bored or don’t learn anything, please recommend my lessons to others.” Wouldn’t you be a little annoyed by that? I paid to learn English, not to get these weak ass excuses.

The marketing was strange, to say the least. It emphasized that the movie was from the visionary mind of Chris Stuckmann. People not terminally online will have no idea who that is. When they saw the trailer in cinemas, all they saw was a preview for a generic horror movie. Maybe they’d see it if they like the genre, but the name wasn’t selling them on it. For those who were familiar with Stuckmann, it almost felt like accepting an invitation to come roast. Beyond all that, the marketing relies on the novelty of Stuckmann being a critic-turned-filmmaker as its selling point. But it’s not all that novel. The Philippou Brothers (Talk to Me, Bring Her Back) started off as YouTubers before making feature films. I don’t recall the marketing for those two films hitting you over the head with the fact that they were YouTubers. In fact, I don’t think it was mentioned at all, nor did I recall seeing videos of the filmmakers begging you to be nice to them and leave nice reviews for their movies. They just made movies and said movies turned out very well.

So, the movie came out, and it was incredibly mediocre. There is nothing to discuss. Had it been egregiously terrible, that could have been pretty funny. It would have opened the floodgates into questioning Stuckmann’s mind, ideas, sanity, etc. Had it been fantastic, people would be forced to apologize for assuming the worst and taking that silly, kind of dorky man for granted.

Instead, when all was said and done, it seems the extent of Stuckmann’s imagination is mediocrity. Loving movies and making them are not one and the same. I love Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, but I don’t think that qualifies me to work there. JJ Abrams apparently loves Star Wars, but when he was given the reins, he made shallow, lazy, vapid films. Tony Gilroy, on the other hand, couldn’t give two shits about Star Wars, but he knows a thing or two about storytelling, character arcs, and history. He inserted his passion for writing compelling stories and inserting facets of history he found fascinating, and created the best piece of Star Wars media in decades.

I have no doubt that Stuckmann loves movies. He’s immensely privileged to make a living talking about movies. His being nice shouldn’t play into whether or not people say his movie sucks dick. It does, but he should pat himself on the back, knowing it sucks dick in the way a traditionally produced mainstream Hollywood movie sucks dick. I suppose in a sense that’s an accomplishment.



By the way, I have a book coming out soon. I worked really hard on it. Please like it. Don’t just like it, but leave glowing reviews for it. My self-esteem needs it. I hate my life.