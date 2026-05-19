David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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James Heath Lantz's avatar
James Heath Lantz
4d

My only problem with Nolan's casting of THE ODYSSEY is Matt Damon.. His oddly shaped head and face should never be on a big screen.

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HD.H's avatar
HD.H
3d

total comedic genius posts, love your style, always surprises me and makes me laugh, keep them coming

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