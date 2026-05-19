As all of you are aware, a couple years back I was a script supervisor on that space movie Attack of the Clones. It wasn’t long after that I was introduced to Christopher Nolan (his name back then was actually Christopher Moltisanti, but we’ll touch on that later). He was a huge Entourage fan and wanted to meet me. He said he was making a movie about a Bat and wanted my input.



The first thing I told him was to change his name. He was never going to make it in the business with a name that ethnic. It’s Hollywood baby. Change it to something recognizable, but noble. Nolan even has a noble-sounding ring to it. I gave him that one free of charge.



When he was young almost all of his ideas were terrible. He was telling me about this Bat movie he was working on, and honestly it sounded awful. Something about ninjas and mobsters and a guy dressed as a bat. Ambitious? Maybe. Pure schlock? Totally. At that time he just couldn’t get out of his own head (i.e., all his ideas were basically inspired by his upbringing as a guinea.

He knew I was dubious about his bat movie. He told me to look past the fact that it was about a guy who dressed up in a cheap-looking outfit, it had themes. It was about weaponizing fear or something juvenile. At the end of his spiel, I asked if it was necessary that the animal had to be a bat. He was confused. I explained how bats aren’t cinematic. Nobody likes bats and they haven’t been scary or effective onscreen presences since those Dracula pictures.

If Chrissy really wanted to make a statement, a name for himself, I told him he’d have to pick a more interesting animal. I suggested a mongoose. Mongooses are true scrappers and survivors, basically everything a bat isn’t. Have you ever seen a mongoose fuck up a snake? It’s pretty wild. Mongooses haven’t really been depicted tastefully onscreen, and if little Moltisanti wanted to make a name for himself, he really should have listened to me. Well, he didn’t. He was contractually obligated to do his bat thing. He did meet me halfway, however.



I watched the test footage of Bale in the bat uniform. It was boring. He was using his normal voice and it looked like what it was—a guy dressed as a big rodent trying to be taken seriously. I gave Chrissy one piece of advice “None of this should be taken seriously. This guy is clearly a nitwit. Anyone who dresses as a bat is. He should have a really silly voice each time he outs on the uniform, because he’s a psycho, and this is what he thinks bats sound like when they talk English.” Luckily he listened to me on that one.



I didn’t see Chrissy until the Dunkirk premier. As a Dunkirk veteran, he invited me. After the movie, I didn’t hold back. I told him how awful I thought it was. Mostly, why was it so loud? I was AT Dunkirk and it wasn’t as loud as that tactless movie was.



In any case, one thing you need to know about Nolan is he is incredibly needy. The Odyssey is coming out soon and he’s more than aware of the backlash over the casting. He’s panicking. Wit only two months to go, he called me up to come save the day. It was basically like the scene in Pulp Fiction where they called Harvey Weinstein (aka the Wolf) to come clean up Vincent and Jules’ mess. It was exactly like that.



The biggest complaints are about the armor not being accurate and the casting of non-white actors and femboys. First of all, the ancient Greeks were all femboys, so I won’t acknowledge that point. I will acknowledge the casting of non-white actors. Are Greeks white? I really don’t know, but I don’t think they are. I remember in third grade I got a detention for telling a classmate she looked Greek (even though she was).



In any case, Nolan is obsessed with realism, so I told him the only way to salvage this picture was to cast only Greek actors (or at least Mediterranean actors). It’s going to be as lore accurate as possible. We are going to use Homer’s descriptions and fill in the gaps with our intellect when necessary.



The biggest complaint so far seems to be that Lupita Nihongo is playing Helen of Troy.

Now the usual suspects on YouTube are angry because they don’t think she looks like Helen of Troy. They suggested someone like Sidney Sweeney, but that’s equally stupid. Greeks don’t look like Sydney Sweeney. Now, using a team of scientists, Homer’s own texts, and having seen over thirty Greek people, I’ve concluded (the data doesn’t lie) the most historically and lore accurate Helen of Troy would be:





This is Aida Tuturro, who famously played Janice Soprano. This is the most realistic depiction of a Greek woman you will ever seen. In Homer’s days, the thicker (fluffier) a woman was, the more desirable she was considered to be. Look at ancient paintings and sculptures, all those bitches were hella fat. Look, this is the casting you guys asked for, and I think you deserve it.

Next, people are angry that Elliot Page is playing Achilles, because Achilles was meant to be the mightiest warrior who ever lived. But what people are missing is Achilles was never described as some muscle freak. He wasn’t famous for being a giant. His powers derives from his mother nearly drowning him. He was invulnerable (save for his feet). His height and actually bulk had nothing to do with his powers or prowess. What do we know about Achilles as described by Homer? He was a flaming homosexual. The entire plot of The Iliad is Achilles being a drama queen because of his boyfriend. So, with all that in mind, the perfect actor for Achilles is:

Noah Schnapp. Forget opinions, let’s look at the facts:

He’s a homosexual. His mom is Moroccan, so therefore Mediterranean. At 5’7”, he’s taller than Elliot Page’s 5’0”. He hates Iranians, as most ancient Greeks at the time did. In season 5 of Strange Stuff, he spent the majority of it pining over a guy and moping, just like Achilles did.

There honestly isn’t a more spot-on casting decision.

Next, let’s talk about Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odyssey’s wife. Now, most people don’t seem to have a problem with this choice, but I do because Hathaway is a huge fucking bitch. Now, being consistent, I would replace her with a shockingly Greek-looking actress. An actress whose ancestry would not be questioned.

This is Michele DeCesare, most famous for playing Fielder’s best friend Hunter on the hit program The Sopranos. Penelope, as described by Homer, was loyal and possessed a brilliant intellect. He didn’t describe much in the way of her appearance, so using deduction, we could assume she probably looked Greek.



Next, let’s talk about Odysseus himself. Matt Damon looks less Greek than I do. He looks like a white boy. Odysseus might just be the most famous Greek who never lived, so let’s match that with the most Greek-looking person who ever lived. My casting choice:

This is Murat Erdem. He’s not an actor, he sells nuts, but Odysseus wasn’t an actor either. Murat is closer in age to Odysseus than Damon. I know you might be thinking “But wait a minute, isn’t he Turkish?” and to that I say no he’s not. Turks and Greeks are the same thing and I’m tired of pretending they’re not. This is what Homer had in mind when he was describing Odysseus (I prefer to call him Ulysses anyway).



I’m not really looking for or asking for input here. I don’t want to know your casting choices. Mine are perfect. Chrissy is really happy (and lucky to have me).