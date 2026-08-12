Season three is over. This is neither a review nor autopsy of that season. Instead, I want to talk about the way the show has been sold to its target audience and how said target audience has been embracing it.

George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire universe is populated by morally gray characters. At the beginning of the story, Jaime Lannister was generally regarded as a disreputable piece of shit, someone whose comeuppance couldn’t come soon enough. But gradually, you learn more about him, get to experience some of his POV chapters, and you found yourself actually kind of liking the guy. That’s because that George R.R. Martin fellow is a pretty good writer. As GRRM loves to remind us: "The only thing worth writing about is the human heart in conflict with itself."

Very few characters are purely good or purely evil one hundred percent of the time. Tyrion, a character with (I think) the most POV chapters in the book, goes to some heinously dark places. He’s essentially a villain, but we can’t help but love the guy. In any case, fans of this series have been conditioned into growing with these characters, holding off judgment, and allowing themselves to be swayed in multiple directions. That is until House of the Dragon came along and the entire fandom decided in one voice that Criston Cole is the worst person in this universe ever: not because he’s a child murderer or a rapist or anything like that, but because he’s a misogynist. You see, Cole got rejected by a woman and showed the world his whole noble nice guy routine was a facade. He didn’t handle it well. I repeat, Ser Criston never pushed a little boy out of a window because he was caught fucking his sister (that action was heroic because Jaime did it and we like Jaime), Cole never had a singer murdered, chopped into bits and cooked into a stew (our beloved Tyrion did that one).

Do we hate Cole because he broke his vows of chastity by sleeping with Rhanaeyra? By that logic we should hate Jon Snow for the same reason. We hate Criston Cole because the show told us to.

From the beginning, the show marketed itself using the whole “Choose a side”. “Are you Team Black or Team Green?”. Effective way to market a show, but completely incongruent with the story GRRM is telling. For GRRM, the petty bickering of siblings with nuclear weapons resulted in nobody winning, and the small folk losing most of all. Thousands of names so one crazy Targaryen could take the place of another. Entire great houses were distinguished, prosperous towns burnt to the ground, and all the dragons went extinct, all for the sake of self nobles thinking rule was theirs by rate. We’re fans of monarchy on this page.

Whether you’re a fan of monarchy or not, the show was not subtle in its intent to make Rhanaerya a badass girlboss who was usurped her divine right to rule because she’s a woman and the real wouldn’t accept that. Now, that is inherently part of the story of Fire and Blood, but the key difference here is Fire and Blood has no protagonist, whereas this show made the deliberate choice to give that tole to Rhanaerya. So even if she does have her dark descent ala Walter White, she’s still the “main character” and everything going on is painted by that perspective. Therefore, the Greens are the villains of the show, and the show has done very little to add nuance to this. Sure, they made Gwayne and Daeron likeable and reasonable, but Ormund was a cartoonishly one-note villain, and Cole was painted as the villain as well.

Let me be clear, this is not a post to try to clean up Cole’s image. He’s no a hero. What I’m doing here is explaining that he is no better or worse than any of the other characters on this show and I wish the fans who ate up this slop were able to comprehend that, but I know I am asking too much.

This show is clearly not made for fans of the book. That much is obvious. It’s made for two audiences. The first are people like my dad (RIP) who half watched a show while looking at pictures of boats and surfboards on his computer. The other half are hipsters who film themselves reacting at a bar. They scream and clap like well trained seals. Movies and TV shows now days are even made with instructions on how to film certain moments, leaving room for what they know will be an audience clapping moment. When Daredevil showed up in Spider-man: No Way Home, there’s an extended pause before he speaks. He just states at the camera, and that’s because the producers knew audiences would be clapping and the moment needs to linger.

Around the time of the Red Wedding era of GOT, people started filming their friends’ and family’s reactions, and boom reaction content became huge business on YouTube. The Burlington Bar became one of the largest platforms for this type of content, where each week huge crowds would come to the bar, drink, and watch the show together. In theory, I like the idea of a community gathering to share in something they enjoy together, but I also read between the lines and see the cynical nature of it. Once the producers of these shows and movies became aware of the reaction content, they started tailoring their products to be more “reactable”. That’s why nothing feels natural anymore. Characters have far more dramatic pauses and entrances. There are so many fake-out deaths now so audiences can clap when Glup Shitto shows up alive. Scenes no longer play out naturally. Everything is tailored for those goddamn reactions. That’s why later seasons of GOT felt so off. During the supposed trial of “Arya”, Sansa dramatically pauses and says “How do you answer these crimes…Lord Baelish?” OH SNAP, it was actually a trial of Lord Baelish holy shit, film my gaping mouth. This is shocking. Thematically it doesn’t make a lick of sense, but it’s good to show big crowds in a bar losing their shit.

Criston Cole’s character in the show was boiled down to “woman hater” and that made him the biggest villain on the show. Up there with Ramsay and Joeffery.

Go to 4:30 to see the pure joy on these people celebrating Cole’s demise:



Burlington Bar Reaction

Season 3 introduced Ormund Hightower as the big, bad villain for this part of the story. No knock on the actor, but as written, he’s the most one-dimensional villain this franchise has ever had. In the book, he isn’t much of a character at all. He just serves the role of one of many military leaders. Fleshing him out isn’t an issue, but the show went out of their way to say “HE”S BAD”.

But how did the show do this? In terms of action or characterization? In terms of characterization, yeah he’s a huge douche. He’s pompous, controlling, and prone to freaking out over petty shit. But in terms of actions? Did he murder his wife? Did he kill an innocent shepherd and present the head to his current wife pretending it to be someone else? Did he torture people? Did he burn children with his dragon? Did he sleep with and marry his niece? Did he order the Blood and Cheese assassinations which resulted in a fucking baby being murdered in front of its mom’s eyes? Did he terrorize King’s Landing with his Gold Cloaks, killing and torturing whom he pleased? No, all of those things were done by Daemon, But we love Daemon! He’s topbilled and he’s Team Black! He’s also Matt Smith.



Daemon gets away with these things because he’s on the right side of the conflict, wears a cool Targaryen wig, and is Matt Smith. I love Daemon too, for all those reasons. He’s a fun and compelling character. But if we’re making a list, we’re making a list. He is by far one of the most despicable characters on the show.

So why is it that when Ormund Hightower is killed in the final episode, it’s treated like this triumphant, moment of justice? He was a douche in the eyes of us, the audience, but did Roddy Piper know that? I’m assuming they’d never even met before they fought, so why is Piper so intent on killing Ormund like it’s this big, personal, preordained confrontation?

Call me a prude, but I was left feeling quite uneasy that Piper shoves a knife up Ormund’s ass and it’s played for laughs. This is coming from a season of television that had sexual assault in nearly every episode, and this moment was meant to be lethargic? Other than being the antagonist to the show’s protagonist, what did Ormund actually do to deserve such a meanspirited and humiliating fate? Well, I’m clearly wrong, because the reaction of Burlington Bar watchers clearly loved seeing him get bladed in the ass.

Starts around 5:30

The last character I want to talk about is Ulf. This one is the most bizarre for me. Even before his big heel turn in the final episode, scholars and intellectuals on the internet were giving poor Ulf a hard time. How dare this lowborn question his queen. Why can’t he just follow orders? What an ungrateful git, he’s told he can’t go to the pub but he goes anyways. Look, these people love the monarchy and hate the smallfolk. How dare you not blindly follow orders.

Fire and Blood does something interesting with the concept of the dragonseeds and Nettles (RIP). It shows that Targaryen power and mysticism isn’t as concrete as once believed. Their rule over the Seven Kingdoms was cemented by the idea that only they could control dragons. But what happens when baseborn simpletons with negligible (if any) Targaryen blood can control a dragon just as easily? What happens if a girl like Nettles finds a way to control a dragon through simple patience and conditioning? One might start questioning the Targaryen right to rule at all.

In the book, both Ulf and Hugh are spurned and given meager offerings for their services, but they come to the same conclusion: “We have fucking dragons. We can do whatever the fuck we want.”

The show’s version of this is much lazier. Daemon smacks the shit out of Ulf over and over again, making it impossible for Ulf to become anything but a traitor. I’ve seen so many stupid comments and threads online about how Ulf is the worst person, and the reason you shouldn’t give a dragon to just anybody. Unlike the completely sound of mind Aemond and Daemon Targaryen. They totally get to have dragons because its their birthright. But Ulf? He’s a drunk lowlife. All of that is true, but so what? The bigger issue at hand is none of these fucking people should have these weapons of mass destruction, but we the audience love the monarchy and hate the poor, so how dare Ulf disobey his queen. Fuck him for wanting to get drunk with his mates. Fuck him for being stupid but still smart enough to know that having a dragon is a pretty big fucking ace up his sleeve. But nah I’m wrong, the internet now considers Ulf the biggest villain of the show because he’s a traitor and burned some people with his dragon.

By the standards of Westeros, Cole, Ulf, and Ormund are relatively clean compared to the likes of Jaime, Tyrion, Daemon, Stannis, Oberyn, and so on and so forth, but we like those guys so it’s cool. Anyway, what’s everyone’s LEAST favorite Weezer song? And what Weezer song do you think best describes Ulf?