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eggsavior1001's avatar
eggsavior1001
1d

Christon Cole's treatment by the Fandom shows me how dumb the Fandom has become. This is a man who's only possession of value was honor. He becomes a knight and then is forced by an arrogant princess to have sex with her. Thereby breaking his vows. He falls for her and she turns him down because prophecy (even though we all know it's really because she wants power) she then decides he's not entitled to the reason why and this sends him down the path that we know. The reason the Fandom hates him is because he reminds them that sometimes you do owe other people explanations. He is ENTITLED to that. And when he realizes the only way that he can regain a SCRAP a CRUMB of honor is a glorious death in battle. His end while tragic in a way that hails back to early game of thrones is played for feminist girl power. Oh he was killed in a shitty way BY A WOMAN. How progressive.

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eggsavior1001's avatar
eggsavior1001
1d

Not to mention the celebrations like he was somehow on par with Ramsey Bolton or joffrey

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