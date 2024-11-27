No object that has mass can reach the speed of light.

My dear sister,

More than ever, I miss you and wish you were here. You always knew how to make me feel better, but I don't know if you can now. As we get older, both mothers of sons who have since become men, did you ever believe you'd find yourself in a situation where your son hates you? Of course, he's never said the words, but I see it in his eyes. He has nothing but disdain for me. He looks at me like I'm nothing more than dogshit on the bottom of his shoe. Whether I'm asking him how he is, what he wants for dinner, who he's spending time with, or what movie he went to see, he responds as if I asked him the most horrible, unreasonable thing. I'm afraid to talk to my own son, but if I don't ask him anything, he'll live under this roof, never saying a word to me. What did I do? What happened to my sweet little boy? I'm afraid of my son, but more than that, I'm afraid that he can call me the dumbest bitch in the world, and I wouldn't love him any less. What can I do? Is it too late to have a meaningful relationship with my son? I just miss my sweet boy.

Love,

Barbara

Barbara would soon be turning sixty-seven years old. Her son was drifting further and further from her while her husband slowly shriveled into an old man, sinking into his armchair and leaving the world behind.

Her son's words echoed in her ear: I never asked to be born.

It seemed like something a child would say, barely having joined adolescence, an edgy declaration to win an argument with a parent. But Daniel, he was in his thirties now. She understood that thirty-year-olds of this generation were quite different than thirty-year-olds of her own, but he hadn't said it to be an edgy child trying to one-up her. He hated life, and he resented her for giving it to him. It was no gift. She was the stupid, intellectually challenged woman who was too dimwitted and selfish to think through her actions before bringing life into this world. Had she known what a depressed adult he would have turned out to be, would she have made the same choice?

The previous morning, Daniel had thrown all her hotdog weenies away.

"I can't stand the smell anymore," he had said.

"But that's my lunch. Why would you do that?"

"How many times have I told you that when you put that shit in the microwave, it stinks up the whole house. You think I'm kidding? It makes me want to gag."

"What am I supposed to eat then?"

"You should have thought of that before. Don't you know how unhealthy that stuff is for you anyway? Don't you think you should start getting healthier habits?

Barbara didn't realize her preferred lunch of microwaved hotdog meat on a bagel was so offensive to her son. Couldn't he have asked her nicely? But of course, he couldn't. That's how every conversation went. They were always about how she was doing something wrong.

Barbara didn't partake in any vices and was far too self-conscious to start now. In past moments such as these, she comforted herself by knowing she had been a good mother, but perhaps simply being a mother was inherently an act of evil. She would be long gone by the time Daniel reached her age; would he have changed his tune by then?

That morning, Richard yelled at her for picking up the wrong peanut butter. She couldn't do anything right. Barbara knew she worked hard and aimed only to please, but that was never enough. It was time to get a dog.

She couldn't tell if Richard was against the idea as she'd never discussed it with him. Let him be angry. She was getting a dog, and it was going to love her and be grateful.

She couldn't quite understand the system at the shelter. Every dog she expressed interest in was unavailable despite no signage indicating that to be the case. One of the attendants would return five to ten minutes later to say that the dog was on a waitlist and she'd be number sixteen if she wanted to try her luck.

In all the kennels, there was, as luck would have it, one dog nobody had shown any interest in— an American Staffordshire Terrier, better known to most as a Pitbull. This one, named Daisy, stayed put in the corner of her kennel, and she had the most expressive eyes Barbara had ever seen.

"That one doesn't like people too much," said one of the staff. "Not in the way you're thinking. She doesn't bite or nothing, least not that we know. She just stays put. Avoids people. She's real twitchy, you know?"

The poor thing must have been abused by her previous owner. Barbara knew then and there that this was the dog she'd be taking home.

Daisy was just over two years of age. She was found abandoned on the street, tied to a street pole with another dog. She had been wearing a dog collar.

The first time Barbara made any sudden movements, Daisy headbutted her, and a Staffordshire Terrier's head is a massive thing made of pure rock. But she never bit, and she never barked. Barbara learned to give the dog her space. Daisy would come out of her shell when the timing was right, and if it took two years, then Barbara would give her two years.

Once the love came, it was endless. While not a particularly large dog, Daisy was built like a small tank, and when she put her paws on your chest to smother your face with doggy kisses, you could not easily get her off of you. Three days after being brought home, Daisy became Barbara's shadow.

Barbara was saddened by how many people gave their unsolicited opinions about how dangerous Daisy's breed was, especially because many of those people were the very same who loved to let their dogs roam outside the neighborhood without leashes. How one could look at Daisy's eyes and think she was anything but a sweet angel, Barbara could not say. The city was full of danger: the number of carjackings was on the increase, and just a week before bringing Daisy home, a three-year-old boy caught a stray bullet due to feuding gangs on the other side of the train tracks. Barbara wasn't religious, but she prayed for the boy's recovery.

Daisy loved going for walks. It goes without saying that all dogs enjoy their walks, but not like Daisy. The moment Barbara grabbed the leash, Daisy had to perform a ritual. Her tail would wag out of control, and Barbara thought it would one day go so fast she'd lift up like a helicopter. Daisy would spin in circles, jump, put her paws on Barbara's chest, and slip away when Barbara tried to attach the leash.

While Barbara loved the dog, she was afraid. She knew the dog would never cause her any harm intentionally, but she was quite a frail woman, and Daisy's tank-like body pulled hard during those walks. Barbara stood her ground, elated to see her pup so excited.

Daisy was always by her side, whether it was when lazing in bed, reading a book, or crocheting on the couch, Daisy's warmth was a constant.

Barbara watched how the dog interacted with her son: the bond between the two was instantaneous. The boy had so much love for Daisy, and it was the only time Barbara ever saw him smile in front of her. So there was love in his heart. It both gladdened and saddened her. She was glad to know her son wasn't completely shut off from the world and could show compassion, but sad to see that it would never be directed towards her.

On one frustrating morning, Barbara was walking Daisy along the waterfront. She wanted to see the explosion of joy Daisy would get from frolicking in the sand. The morning air was cool, and the harbor water was crisp and clear. An occasional seagull flew by, but it was as tranquil a morning as possible until some man approached her and said, "Don't you know those things are dangerous?"

Barbara didn't reply to the man. Instead, she put her face close to Daisy's and said, "You're not dangerous, darling," Daisy licked Barbara's face.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The Starspeakers had done it. SN1885A had gone supernova a full million years ahead of schedule, and in an instant, three of the galaxy's oldest continuous civilizations were wiped from existence. The species that did not immediately vanish would experience prolonged suffering. The Coralins, who did not partake in space exploration, had been made a protected people by their star-faring neighbors. Nobody was to interfere with their society nor step foot on their planet without explicit permission (which was a rarity). Now, planet Coral, which had had the same continuous civilization for two million years, disappeared in less than five seconds. The only surviving records were duplicates in the depths of a Morzin library, but anyone who knew anything about the Coralins knew their traditions were oral, and to fully be immersed in their stories and histories, no duplicate copy in a foreign language could ever bring it to life. Not that it mattered; the blast from SN1885A would hit Morzin by the planet's afternoon, and within ten days, ninety percent of the planet's population would be dead. Some say the Praxins were the lucky ones. Being further away, their world was ejected from orbit and launched into space to wander as a rogue planet. As it were, they were a subterranean species who'd long since abandoned the need for natural starlight to survive.

Surviving ships that managed to escape their respective planet's demise fled to the Tengrin Sanctuary. The Sanctuary was established 126,000 years ago (based on the Tengrin planetary year). Planet Tengr took 415 days to revolve around its sun.

The Tengrins had long abandoned their ancestral home world in favor of exploration and innovation. When their planet was blasted with radiation from SN1885A, the slightest of condolences was all the Tengrins had to give for their once home. They were never known to be sentimental. They stood by this belief, which enabled them to be the only race in their quadrant of the galaxy that manufactured and sold Dyson Spheres. The Tengrin Sanctuary was a Dyson Sphere at the furthest edge of the quadrant, one of the final outposts before the void of intergalactic space.

Even in the early days of exploration, Tengrin travelers brought back samples of species they'd encountered from other systems. The fact that their quadrant was teeming with life while other quadrants remained shrouded in darkness was not lost on them. Races less inclined to have a positive perception of the Tengrins believed all of their advanced tech was merely reverse engineered, and that the Tengrins didn't have an innovative bone in their bodies. The various species of the quadrant were likely seeded by a long-gone advanced race. The Tengrins presumably only found remnants of their inventions left behind and took credit for building them.

Accepting refugees from the solar systems affected by the supernova wasn't purely an act of selfless benevolence. The Tengrins believed they were close to creating Starspeakers of their own and that the key to finding one was among the dozens of newly arrived species seeking their aid. After two thousand years of integration, some were able to adjust far more successfully than others.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Anyone walking past Doctor Lak's office would have heard him lose his composure for the first time in the entire history of his having made the Sanctuary his home base. Not being Tengrin himself, he was typically on his best behavior, having to jump twice as high and work three times as hard in any given situation. However, the reputation he'd built up had given him some wiggle room.

"I've told you for the thousandth time you're putting your resources in all the wrong directions. If my current research isn't appreciated here, I'll gladly offer my services elsewhere."

"Careful doctor, and don't forget after everything is said and done, you're still only a guest here," said Kerl, military attaché to the science department.

Fool, Doctor Lak thought to himself. That's all it took for you to get riled up? Where's your head at?

"I don't like your explanation for why we shouldn't be pouring all our efforts into creating Starspeakers of our own, and if I don't like it, then the Chancellor most certainly won't. We have promises to keep."

"Trying to understand Starspeaker biology or chemistry is no different than an insect trying to understand quantum physics or advanced calculus. We aren't even at the stage where we could understand them at the most basic, fundamental level, and I can tell you hitting stars with radiation won't reveal any secrets."

"We know for a fact that civilizations exist using entangled photons from various stars to send hidden messages to one another."

"Compared to them, the Tengrins are mere infants. Perhaps they are hiring?"

"A sense of humor doesn't suit you at all, Doctor. The Starspeakers exist and pose an immediate threat, and unless we catch up, our home can cease to exist in the blink of an eye. You are to halt all research on lightspeed technology. It's a fantasy, theoretically impossible, and deeply irresponsible on your part."

"That's why it's essential I continue. If I break the secrets of faster-than-light travel, we won't need Starspeakers."

Doctor Lak was the foremost authority on incorporating newly discovered species (sentient or otherwise) into the Tengrin fold. He was particularly curious about the rumors of species non-native to the quadrant (and possibly the galaxy) inhabiting the regions of space near dead and dying stars, but the Tengrins were adamant he not waste his time with such matters.

The Tengrins thought themselves mighty because they'd learned to harness the power of a star, but at the end of the day, all these measures were temporary, and the actual containment was fragile and could burst any day. They could not control the star, nor could they communicate with them and make them go supernova millions of years before their expiration dates.

Like any reputable creature of science, Doctor Lak understood the reasons why faster-than-light travel couldn't be done. For one, the universe was comprised of finite energy. As the first law of thermodynamics dictated, energy could not be created or destroyed; it could only be transformed into another form of energy. At the speed of light, mass became infinite, which in turn would require an infinite amount of energy to match, which the universe simply did not have. That's why, theoretically, the entire idea was impossible.

His own civilization had once been mighty, perhaps not in comparison to the Tengrin civilization, but few were. Long ago, in a war whose causes have since been forgotten, the Tengrins turned Lak's planet into glass. All that remained were mounds of sand. Having never seen it himself, Lak only had his mother's words. At least the Tengrins had the decency to welcome those whose homes they destroyed.

Resigned to the fact that he had to do their bidding, Doctor Lak got to work on creating Starspeakers. The Sanctuary was home to over one hundred distinct species from various star systems of their quadrant. Some, like Lak, were refugees, others esteemed guests; some had come as close to assimilation as possible, whereas others still kept their motives and origins close to their chest, and their origins were long since lost to the pages of history.

Doctor Lak went to one of the orphanages that catered to housing Dergalins. These creatures had been brought to the Sanctuary by the Doctor himself. While primarily docile creatures, they were particularly inept at integrating with other species beyond one-on-one interactions. Due to breathing an atmosphere made up almost entirely of carbon dioxide, with a trace amount of nitrogen, they were kept in an enclosure that required Doctor Lak to wear a special suit. As he was the only outsider, the Dergalin children stared off into space, asleep to the casual observer.

This state of theirs, however, wasn't due to any commonplace placidity, but rather, it was a coping mechanism for when they were without their mothers. Male Dergalins spend ninety percent of their lives with their mothers, using their final days to procreate. The males die soon after mating, and the tradition carries on with the females. Without the mother around, Dergalins essentially live in a semi-lobotomized state.

Doctor Lak grabbed one by its soft head and pulled it into the laboratory he set up in their terrarium. He cut the creature open, knowing full well he'd find nothing new inside it, but because it'd been a while since he'd seen the anatomy of one. With the second one, he paid particular attention to its kaepy gland, noticing fascinating effects when he stimulated it with UV-A radiation. It was a mysterious thing, the kaepy gland. Of the one hundred species present on Sanctuary and the additional forty observed species throughout the quadrant, only sixteen were known to possess this gland. Even after thousands of years of research, nobody had been able to figure out its function. The superstitious (uneducated) believed that if properly stimulated, the gland could open up other planes of reality. Some thought that secretions from the gland could be turned into a drug that altered one's perception of time. Lower lifeforms sold placebos advertising such. In the removal of tumors, nearly all species were able to live perfectly normal lives without the gland. By the time he'd cut into the fifth Dergalin, he had its kaepy gland doing what he wanted it to. What he wanted was for the gland to react to various stimuli the same way the seskayt part of the frontal lobe (in carbon-based lifeforms) reacts to spoken language. Once a routine had been established with the stimuli, Lak started feeding simple prompts for the Dergalin to complete. Next, the kaepy gland was able to receive information in languages the Dergalin couldn't possibly know and transfer it to the kaibany in the temporal lobe, as if the Dergalin was simply listening in on a conversation. Doctor Lak was even able to teach the dimwitted Dergalin about sines, cosines, and tangents, all via the kaepy gland. Now, he just needed to decide which species to match it with.

The first seven species were a dud, resulting in nearly one hundred carcasses his assistants would have to dispose of. There was one species he had yet to consider.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

"Lak!" yelled Melek.

The child ran into the Doctor's arms. Lak couldn't believe how tall the child had grown since they'd last met. All the features of a toddler had nearly vanished, but the smile could not be mistaken for any other.

"I didn't think you'd ever come back," said Melek.

"Why wouldn't I?"

"Mom said you're busy saving all of us."

"Is that what she's saying?"

"Is it true?"

"Can you keep a secret?"

"Of course I can."

Doctor Lak leaned in close and whispered to the boy, "I'm doing my best, but I'm stuck, and I need your help."

"Really? Me?"

"Keep your voice down, lad. But if you could, your aid would be extremely useful.

Doctor Lak grabbed the boy by the hand, and the two took off to get some sweets. Juice from the koaguloverimelo fruit, found only on a minuscule island on the moon of Vos, was a treat children would beg their parents for, but only a select few had the privilege to drink. It had already been expensive before refugee inflation drove up prices, but seeing the reaction on Melek's face as he took cautious sips showed the Doctor it was time and money well spent.

The boy had a million questions about anything and everything, and Doctor Lak was only happy to oblige. In addition to being a brilliant scientist, Lak had a way with children. Dozens of species saw this, and many parents fought for space to send their child to the top of the enrollment list for his lectures.

"Have you ever seen a planet being glassed?" asked Melek.

"Yes."

"How many ships were there?"

"When Vihraplan was glassed, there were eighteen thousand ships all firing their strongest plasma beams from orbit."

"How long did it take?" asked Melek.

"Two days."

"Two days to glass the entire planet?"

"Realistically," said Lak. "It wasn't the whole planet. They only say that because it sounds more impressive. All of the population centers had already been hit, and the oceans and large bodies of water had all been boiled to the point of making the land uninhabitable."

"How big would one plasma cannon have to be to destroy Sanctuary all by itself?"

"I'll do you one better," said Lak. "How big was the koaguloverimelo fruit?"

Melek made his hand into a fist and lifted it for Doctor Lak to see.

"That's right," said Doctor Lak. "Something that size traveling at ninety-nine percent the speed of light would be enough to destroy Sanctuary. There'd be no need for large cannons or using thousands of ships to bombard a planet from orbit. A small rock would do the job just fine. Can you imagine?"

After the sweet treats, Doctor Lak took the boy to the aquarium. Melek was a Brindzin, just like the Doctor, and like all Brindzins, they had a love for all things water. Before being turned into sand, their planet was covered in oceans and rivers, teeming with life. Melek, being of a generation far removed from those who could actually remember their home world, still had a deep affection for creatures from the sea. While the aquarium featured creatures from all across the quadrant, it housed the last remaining rhyavas. Without needing to prompt Melek, the boy knew it was from their home world.

"In the wild," Lak told Melek. "the rhyavas could grow up to three times what you see here. Can you imagine? Our ancestors had a mutual respect and understanding for these creatures. Only unadulterated arrogance could compel someone to believe they could subdue or domesticate such a creature. The Tengrins never got the memo."

At the laboratory, all Melek could talk about were the various creatures he had seen. Doctor Lak took a final look at the boy's smile, trying to capture that image, and then he cut into him.

It worked. Doctor Lak was able to link the boy with the Dergalin. Dergalins have a physiology that makes it nearly impossible for other species in the quadrant to speak their language. Their bodies are comprised of too many parts that produce too many sounds that other creatures, despite their best efforts, could never replicate. However, after stimulating the kaepy glands of the Dergalin and Melek, he was able to get them to communicate with one another via what the uneducated would call telepathy. It was time-sensitive, as, after an hour, both bodies deteriorated, turning into liquid mush due to the amount of radiation used.

The Doctor continued to bring together dozens of species, species disconnected by physiology (some being carbon-based life and others silicon), creatures who could never communicate with one another without the help of advanced translation technology, and due to tampering with their bodies he had them not only communicating with one another but accessing their own genetic memory, the memory of their ancestors, revealing knowledge that had been long lost to time. It didn't bring him any closer to creating a Starspeaker, but one thing did pique his curiosity.

In the dead system where SN1885A once provided light to over a dozen planets, a civilization remained that had successfully hidden itself from the rest of the quadrant. Inside the nebula that had formed from the supernova was a species that didn't register as organic on any reliable form of detection. Not only were they not being picked up on any scanners, but they also had negative mass. Lak took measurements repeatedly, but each time, the mass density was a negative measurement. Who needs Starspeakers, he thought. He swept the area to collect samples of the entities. He didn't know what to call them and certainly didn't know if referring to them as them made any rational sort of sense.

From all the different species he'd taken apart, rearranged, dissected, given lobotomies, and used radiation to accelerate growth in kaepy glands, he'd been able to deduce a plot that there existed a species of strange beings, possibly not even from his universe, that dwelt in the dust and gases of former stars. And here they were. Who needs Starspeakers!

Back at his lab, the entities self-replicated, seemingly at his whim, and each time new ones appeared, the negative mass expanded. So many things the Tengrins had told him were magic was about to be harnessed by his own hands. Negative mass, zero mass, infinite mass.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Doctor Lak stopped at his home world. Awakening from his hibernated state, it felt like he'd only left the Sanctuary a couple minutes ago when in reality, it had been ninety-two years. He had never been home, seeing no reason to look at sand, a substance so ordinary throughout the galaxy, but he could not deny the impact of seeing that sand with his own eyes. He held a handful of it, letting the particles slide through his fingers, and imagined which of the great cities those grains might have once belonged to.

His mother, deemed not important enough on the Tengrin medical hierarchy to receive the much-needed treatment, left Lak with these words: "Promise me, you will avenge our people. Promise me, son, but be smart about it. Anything less than total annihilation of what they are, what they stand for, won't be enough. Just as they erased our history, you must do the same to theirs. That is why you must be patient. They will never see you as one of their own, but you will rise through the ranks. You must be more intelligent than the best of them. Get inside their inner circle. You will know when the time is right.

And he had done whatever it took.

"Mother, I have the blood of hundreds of innocent children on my hands. I remember every single one of them. I cannot bring them back, but I can avenge them."

The Tengrins had microwave emitters, lasers, rail guns, plasma weapons, neutron bombs, and anti-gravity weapons, but nothing in their arsenal could defeat what Doctor Lak had— sand.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

"Has the doctor really done it, Kerl?" asked Commander Tars.

"I'm the last one who'd want to give him any credit, but if he is to be believed, then our civilization owes the good Doctor every credit, reward, and word of gratitude we can offer."

The two stood on the observation deck of the bridge of their ship, one of three thousand in the Tengrin fleet brought out to watch Doctor Lak's demonstration. The Tengrins loved a show of strength. Lak was to make the nearest star to Sanctuary go supernova. The star, Uppikveli, was located 5 lightyears away, but the Doctor had told Kerl that he could make the star explode at the snap of his finger.

The Doctor was aboard his own vessel, separated from the rest. Waiting for Kerl to say—

"You may proceed, Doctor," said Kerl.

Doctor Lak held sand in his hand, let it slide through his fingers, and then snapped. Sure enough, the star five light years away shone bright and then disappeared entirely. Left in its place was a black hole. It had died, undeniably, to all in the Tengrin fleet watching.

"Doctor, you've done it," said Kerl. "But how?"

Doctor Lak had to contain his laughter but realized it didn't matter and let it come out. He wanted them to hear it, and he was only disappointed they couldn't see his face.

"Magic," he said, his laughter grew only more erratic.

"Can you elaborate?" asked Kerl.

"What we witnessed took place ten years ago. The snap of my finger was just a bit of showmanship I added in free of charge. You see, by forcing me to make Starspeakers, I was able to create something far more valuable and far simpler."

"What is it, Doctor?"

"Lightspeed."

There was silence.

"All research into lightspeed was crippled by the fact that it simply wasn't possible. Until, that is, I discovered beings comprised of negative mass. I have infinite negative mass at my disposal. And sand. I will never want for sand. With one grain of sand propelled at the speed of light, I obliterated a star. Moving at the speed of light, the mass in that minuscule grain of sand became infinite, resulting in the black hole that consumed Uppikveli. All thanks to zero mass. I can adjust mass to however I want it to be. With negative mass, mass must travel at infinitesimally the speed of light. Just imagine it, Tengrins! If you need a second demonstration, look towards Sanctuary, as it won't be there much longer."

Doctor Lak wanted the second demonstration to be more visceral. He lowered the velocity from full lightspeed to ninety-nine percent. At this speed, the grain of sand has a mass merely equaling that of a continent as opposed to infinite. Not ten seconds later, Sanctuary was obliterated by the grain of sand Doctor Lak had fired before the ships finished assembling for the demonstration. The explosion was so bright and so massive it was nearly imperceptible to the naked eye. In an instant, two and a half trillion Tengrins had been wiped from existence. More than twenty billion sentient creatures from other species lost their lives in Sanctuary's annihilation.

"Fire on that ship at once!" yelled Kerl.

Doctor Lak fired three grains of sand at ninety-nine percent lightspeed at three targets. In an instant two thousand ships were consumed in a bright light and ceased to exist, reduced to atoms. Surviving ships managed to strike Doctor Lak with lasers. The Doctor knew he hadn't long to go but continued to fire grains of sand at the fleet. Fifty more targets were hit. Another laser hit the Doctor's ship, and he knew his next launch would be his final. No longer having the use of his eyes, he released seven more grains of sand at ninety-nine percent lightspeed and one at eighty percent (the last launch a pure accident on his part). Beeps on his monitors indicated that most of the Tengrin ships had been successfully struck, whereas other shots had been fired wildly. The Doctor died with the satisfaction of knowing they died knowing it was him.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

A million years after the battle that destroyed the Tengrins, the frozen, uninhabited world that was never named would be consumed by a grain of sand, and nobody would ever know this world existed. Five million years after that, the inhabited world of Tetral would be smashed into by a grain of sand, taking the lives of over nineteen billion sentient beings.

"You're not bad, are you girl?" Barbara said, scrunching up Daisy's face. Daisy smothered Barbara with kisses.

"Come on, let's go down to the water. I bet you've never seen the ocean before. The first and last dog I ever had loved the ocean. Come on, girl."

Barbara heard what sounded like a wet pop. Daisy was unresponsive. Barbara fell to her knees and held the dog tight.

"Will someone help me call a vet?" she said, in a voice so calm that it surprised even herself. "Will someone please call a vet! A doctor! Anything!"

A moment there was ah earth-shattering bang, and the entire city shook. It was similar to the sound Barbara heard when one of the SpaceX rockets returned to Earth, tearing through the atmosphere.

Daisy had a hole in her head about the size of a pencil tip and an exit wound roughly the size of a thumbnail. Her Daisy lay dead, victim to a grain of sand that had been fired at eighty percent the speed of light from a distant galaxy millions of years ago.