David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keary's avatar
Keary
Mar 30

One of your best written stories mate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mawkus's avatar
Mawkus
Dec 13

Jesus! The dog!!! Great read! Doctor Lak was a savage, loved it🤙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture