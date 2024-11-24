I woke up with an upset stomach. I always felt this way before an execution. One of the burdens of being the Supreme Leader was the world could never know about my bowel movements. To the world, my body and its inner workings were so pure, so uncontaminated, and so in line with the spirit of Juche that to suggest that I would defecate is laughable. I believed this and lived by this doctrine ninety percent of the time, but executions…

Most recently, the deputy defense minister was executed by a mortar round at close range. It wasn't as cool as I thought it would be. It was too quick, and the distinct sound a mortar makes when being fired was such a letdown.

We once released a pack of ravenous dogs on my uncle. It took far too long to be entertaining. Half the time, it looked like the dogs were merely licking him. Eventually, when it became too dull to bear, we lobbed hand grenades from our box seats above. One stupid dog picked up a grenade with its mouth before exploding. That was somewhat awesome.

When the official who'd been working with my uncle was burnt to a crisp via flamethrower, I felt nothing.

As of late there was a lot of nothing in my life. Where was my joy? Was I not entitled to it? When it was time to execute my Uncle Jang Song-thaek, all my creative juices had left me. I ordered a simple firing squad to take care of it. I couldn't even be bothered to watch.

All the attendees would applaud accordingly, but was it really because they thought the deaths had been cool or because they knew they had to applaud before me? This kept me up at night, knowing I might never get a satisfactory answer to this question.

After I purged my body, my blind-deaf-mute toilet attendants incinerated all the evidence. Enemies, both from within and without, had been trying to get their hands on my fecal matter for years. That's why, for the past five years, only those without any senses at all were allowed in these positions.

I had a meeting with Kim Tok-hun, premier of the Workers' Party of Korea, Secretary-General Kim Kum-chol, and Minister of Railways Jang Chung-song for some stupid ass reason. Yes, we had the best trains in the world, but my Taeyangho armored train could be a lot cooler than it currently was. Also, when traveling to Russia, the wheels had to be changed whenever they crossed the border because Russia had different rail gauges. When little gay Jang Chung-song said it wasn't possible to build wheels that automatically shift to different rail gauges, I reminded him that I had a Supreme Leader Degree in civil and mechanical engineering. This degree was beyond a PhD because even most PhDs couldn't obtain it. I was the only person in the known universe who held one. After telling Jang Chung-song about these, I had half a mind to execute him. My idea was to tie his arms to one train and his legs to another, and I was to order the trains to move at a snail's pace in opposite directions. I let him live because the shape of his head was appealing (perfectly spherical). So, from that day forward, until I grew bored, I ordered him to live the rest of his life wearing clown makeup and performing silly routines for me and my cabinet.

We were all gathered to discuss the execution of Han Ryong-guk, the Minister of Forestry. Our forests sucked, the worst I’d ever seen. In 2013, a delegation of visiting scientists described the landscape as "basically dead." They said the devastation was so severe it could destabilize the entire country. When Han Ryong-guk came aboard, I told him he had three weeks to make our forests the most magical place on the planet. I didn't care how he did it. I took the environment very seriously, and he let us down.

As usual, we spent the first thirty minutes with each minister recapping how other ministers failed in their duties that past week, shamed themselves, and shamed our nation. After that, I asked for their suggestions on how to best get rid of Han Ryong-guk.

For most of their suggestions, I dismissed them before they could even finish their sentences because they were so dull.

“What about using an anti-aircraft gun at close range, and by close, I mean the barrel of the gun is ten feet away from him? I think that would send a message,” said Kim Tok-hun.

I yawned.

“I think that is far too banal,” said Kim Kum-chol. “I propose we use four anti-aircraft guns at close range.

I tapped my fingers on the table.

“Comrades, Dear Leader, hear me out,” said Jang Chung-song. “What if we used six anti-aircraft guns at close range? Six fifty-pound 120mm rounds.”

Clown or no clown, his suggestion touched my heart. I scheduled both Kim Kum-chol and Kim Tok-hun for execution for failing to be imaginative enough. I awarded Jang Chung-song the honor and medal of Supreme Clown of The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The execution was held at Rungrado 1st of May Stadium. The stadium has the capacity to hold 114,000 spectators, yet we filled it with 130,000.

Jang Chung-song performed a clown show as an opening act. The audience loved it. After, the traitor Han Ryong-guk was brought out and tied to a piece of plywood. The cannons were positioned ten feet away from him. I gave the signal, and they fired.

The obliteration was so total, so complete, that not a hair follicle remained. There wasn't even blood or pieces of bone and brain matter to clean up. He had been utterly erased from history and the universe. Not one atom remained. It was the coolest thing I had ever seen.

“That was based,” I said.

Those around me couldn’t believe what I had said. I had come up with a new, cool word to describe what I had just seen. All previous terms in existence couldn’t do justice. From that moment on, based became the most based word to describe something being based.

It was the greatest day of my life. My boredom had been alleviated, and I provided the world with a based gift. I had the love and respect of my people in a way no leader could ever dream of.

That night, I slipped into my pajamas, and Jang Chung-song performed a little clown dance at the foot of my bed. I was saddened knowing no leader could ever experience such unadulterated joy as I was experiencing, but also gladdened by the fact that said happiness had been mine. I fell into a deep sleep, relaxed by my accomplishments and reliable clown.