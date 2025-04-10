Donald Trump is a hero, but I don’t expect non-anime fans, non-gamers, or non-Rick and Morty fans to be smart enough to understand that. His tariff war tactics are actually brilliant. You normies don’t understand that we aren’t dealing with your average run-of-the-mill politician; this is the man who wrote The Art of the Deal. Donald Trump has more in common with Sun Tzu, L, and Eren Yeager than he does Barack HUSSEIN Obama.

You see, towards the end of Attack on Titan, many fans watched in horror as Eren Yeager, the series’ protagonist, was turned into the ultimate villain.

Here’s the thing about Eren Yeager, who comes from this tiny island that until recently he thought was the entirety of the world, only later to realize his people had been oppressed and placed deliberately on that island etc etc, he (like Trump) is always looking at long-term achievements, not smooth brain short-term goals. Yeager unleashes all the titans from within the walls and declares his intent to eliminate all life outside of the island as a means of protecting his people. Eren (who has taken the form of this massive, skeletal-looking nightmare titan) and his titans have destroyed almost all of the world’s population outside of his island. His friends and former teammates are forced to attack him and eventually succeed in neutralizing Eren (they cut off his fucking head). Eighty percent of the planet’s population was killed in Eren’s attack, leaving the island as not only the majority of the survivors but the saviors who put an end to Eren’s terror. Those who were once oppressed will be looked upon as heroes to the remaining survivors.

And that’s exactly what Trump is doing. He has to destroy the world before he can save it. The alternative is that stable genius, patriot Trump decided to purposely tank the US economy without thinking his tariff actions through, which is impossible to believe for the man who wrote The Art of the Deal.

Here’s the thing Donald Trump understands that most of us simply don’t: paying for ANYTHING is being robbed. The U.S. buys from the rest of the world more than it sells, and Mr. Trump very cleverly understands that this is equivalent to being ripped off because if you buy something, it means you no longer have the money you had before buying the thing. Is it getting through to you yet?

See, us morons are playing checkers while Trump is playing 5D chess. Once all the dust settles and prices skyrocket and Wall Street bros have all killed themselves, factories will come back to the US baby! Factories coming back to US soil is, after all, one of Trump’s long-term goals and promises to the American people. Isn’t that good news? Even better news: In these factories, robots and automation will be doing most of the work! So even more Americans will lose jobs….wait…