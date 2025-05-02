David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rasa Bayat's avatar
Rasa Bayat
5h

What Disney did to stars wars is criminal

We must pry Star Wars from their rat hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture