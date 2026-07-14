I gave a positive review to episode three of HOTD. I thought it was pretty good (until my check bounced). I’m back to disliking this show.

I don’t know when or how I became so stupid (I’m getting really dumb), but I keep making this mistake where I watch a really good show and a really bad show back to back. The good does not rub off on the bad; it exacerbates things.

I’m on the final season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and it’s better than the annoying fans even led me to believe. The writing and character growth is so strong, it makes all the crap in HOTD look like amateur hour.

The biggest complaint with HOTD season 2 is how boring it was. Characters were indecisive and storylines went in circles. The plot did not progress and very little was resolved. Season 3 rectified this with two action heavy (but quite stupid) early episodes before giving us a decent third episode. At this point in the story, the war is fully on. There are severe consequences. People are suffering. Game changing decisions are being made. From both a storytelling perspective and in terms of character growth, this isn’t the time to slow things down. No, I don’t mean shove pointless action in my face, I mean you have to give the characters agency and shit to do, but this episode feels like a holdover from season 2.



Once more we have characters talking in circles and wasting valuable screentime. How many more scenes can we have of Rhaenyra and Alicent talking to each other and reminding themselves and the audience that they were once friends and super seriously guys don’t want this war. By now, these bitches have multiple dead children and relatives and fucking hate each other.

As much as I like Ulf’s performance in this show, could they hit you over the head any harder that HEY, THIS MUG IS GOING TO BETRAY RHAENYRA?!

In the book, both Ulf and Hugh Hammer are pieces of shit from the start. They’re opportunists who betrayals came down to little more than going where the wind blew.

In a show so obsessed with whitewashing Rhaenyra’s actions and removing any accountability, it’s strange the showrunners decided to make her such an egregious jerk when it comes to Ulf and Hugh. Jesus Christ, I’d betray her too. Because this show is made for babies, the betrayal can’t be just for the lulz; in Hugh’s case, he’s got a wife who’s in the town that’s about to get torched by dragons, so the audience looks at this and think “awww schucks, he loves his wife, he’s only trying to protect her. He’s not betraying his queen because he’s a huge prick or something.”

In Ulf’s case, he asked the queen to pardon his tavern, drinking buddies (which was actually pretty funny), but not only would Rhaenyra not pardon them, she banned Ulf from frequenting taverns. I image he’ll go to the Greens because they’ll let him drink wherever he wants. There you have it, we have the motivation behind the betrayals now. Oh yeah, Daemon slapped the shit out of Ulf, which isn’t something you should do to someone.

This episode attempts to showcase the effect a devastating war has on the small folk. In theory, this is something the show should be doing. It’s a big part of the book. The egos and insecurities of royal families leads to death and destruction. The stories always remember the names of the great kings and warriors, but what about the poor goat herder whose fucking village was torched by a dragon and the thousands just like him?

The reason the show doesn’t succeed here, though, is because it’s all surface level. It briefly shows us shots of peasants living in shit and some burn victims, but it’s treated like the writers crossing off boxes on a checklist rather than trying to actually tell and bring this story to life.

Something Deep Space Nine does so well is its exploration of themes without it ever feeling forced or arbitrary. The show focuses on politics, genocide, redemption, xenophobia, the futility of violence, PTSD, everything and anything you could think of. The show has its core cast of characters, but it expertly handles guest characters, characters who will show up for only an episode or two, but will leave an immense impact.

In season 7, the Domnion War is ongoing. Captain Sisko and his crew land on a planet where Starfleet troops have been defending a position without relief for months. They’re exhausted and hopeless. In 45 short minutes, this episode does a better job showing the real cost of war, the exhaustion, the fear, and the senseless loss of life better than any of HOTD’s attempts. It also leads to one of the show’s most poignant moments—and that is what happens to Nog.

Nog is a Ferengi, and like most Ferengi, he is introduced as scheming, deceitful, greedy, and close-minded. In the early seasons, he’s Jake’s little friend and they get into little kid hijinks. At no point do you imagine he’ll have one of the most substantial arcs on the show.



He eventually proves his worth and becomes the first Ferengi to become a Starfleet officer. He’s smart, eager, and brave. During the aforementioned episode, he loses his leg. The next time we see him, he’s suffering from severe PTSD, and the show handles this masterfully.

HOTD briefly toys with the idea of depicting PTSD with Criston Cole’s character, but it gets bored of itself and does little with this.

All of the shots of suffering peasants doesn’t amount to anything. It’s there to provide the illusion the story is showing the cost of war, but ti isn’t, Not really.

Even the once compelling duo of Larys and Aegon are rendered boring here. At this point in the story, Aegon is missing from the action. He’s presumed dead by many, but he’s a main character and the show must give him something to do, so the writers keep having him run into contrived situations that delay letting him arrive at where he needs to be. This is what I mean by the show just keeps having characters going in circles. They are going the long way around to get to their destination, and it’s frustrating.

Aegon reunites with his dragon Sunfyre (who is presumed dead), but can’t be dead because Sunfyre is pretty fucking important to the outcome of the story. Once more, this is the writers not thinking things through. Dragons don’t just become inert when they are wounded. They still require a fuck-ton of sustenance. The idea of this dragon just laying (seemingly) dead for months and not being under guard or protection by the Greens is insane. Throughout Fire and Blood, GRRM mentions how when a dragon is killed, the peasants come like ants to snatch up different parts of it, whether to sell the scales or because they believe the blood or whatever the fuck will give them some magical properties. What I’m saying, this giant dragon body wouldn’t just be left unattended and unmolested. But yeah sure, we get the humorous scene of the guy charging a dollar for passersby to touch the dead dragon.

My biggest issue with this episode was the depiction of Ormund Hightower. He’s not much of a personality in the book. He’s just the leader of an army really. The show could depict him however they wanted, but what they wanted was an incredibly one-not villain.

Joffrey was a despicable little shit, but his performance was brilliant. He was a living, breathing, three-dimensional human. There were layers to him. As much as you wanted to see him die, the show sorely missed his presence once he was gone.

With Ormund, they went the traditional, cartoonish villain route. There aren’t any layers to him. He’s just Mr. Bad Guy.

Was the concept of the Hightowers being racial supremacists who saw the Targaryens are inferior usurpers who just got lucky because they had dragons an interesting one? Yes. Was it explored in an intelligent and compelling manner? No.

The show commits further character assassination with Daeron (Alicent’s younger son). The whole purpose of Daeron is he isn’t an evil, sadistic cunt like his two older brothers, but here we see him caving into Ormund’s maniacal demands to execute an innocent man with very little resistance.

This episode also features season three’s third attempted rape scene in almost as many episodes. These writers really can’t think of any other way to show female characters in peril, can they?

None of these characters are even close to their book counterparts at this point. RIP Nog’s leg and RIP Sam Neill.



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