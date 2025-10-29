People talk about the end of history as being the final, universal form of government that comes to be after a long process of ideological evolution. That’s all small-scale stuff compared to my task at hand. I am obliged to write about the final movie. Sure, movies have been made since, but this movie is the final statement on cinema. It cannot progress past this. This movie is 2025’s Bloat.

It’s a rare thing that a movie comes along that so gobsmackingly stupid, so inept, so incoherent in its plotting and decision making, and so utterly lazy that you begin to feel that all other movies have been gaslighting you the entire time and this is actually what cinema is supposed to be. Your brain has been rewired. Your memories aren’t actually your memories. Taste becomes smell and vision becomes touch. Your senses betray you, Cinema eventually had to end, and this is it.



Bloat, like Ice Cube’s unfathomably and endlessly fascinating War of the Worlds, is a 2025 screen-life movie. For the uninitiated, that means every single scene in the movie is filmed from the POV of various Zoom and Facetime screens. Stop wasting your time Terence Malick, this is what people want.



The main character in this movie even has a similar job to Ice Cube, but instead of being literal God, as Ice Cube was, this all-American dad’s job is to observe Seal Team Six as they blast Arabs into the stone age. That’s his job, don’t get mad at me. But while acting as the eye in the sky (bird’s eye view) for the elite American heroes, he has other tabs open where he can chat with his wife and kids and what have you. Look, Seal Team Six needs an eye in the sky from time to time, but they are the best of the best, he can look away for a couple of seconds and they’ll be fine.



Army man’s family is in Japan, but he uses his omnipotent bird’s eye view to check in on them from time to time and for some reason the stupidest of his children drowns in a lake. But he’s okay, he comes back, but he’s a little weird. Ever since the lake incident he’s obsessed with bugs and eating cucumbers. This freaks the parents out. I don’t see the big issue. He’s no weirder than the little white kids I went to school with. As a kid, my friends and I used to turn other kids’ backpacks inside out when they weren’t looking. When that got boring, we’d take the contents of one kid’s backpack and put it in another’s just to see what kind of shit we could stir up. This came to an end when I went into one kid’s backpack and my hand came into contact with a bunch of greasy, half chewed chicken legs. His entire backpack was filled with grease, crumbs, and used tissues, sharing real-estate with homework and books. It was so gross I never did that shit again. The kid in this movie is nowhere near as deplorable as that kid. But the mom is a bored white woman, so she has to create problems where they don’t exist. Her son eating cucumbers is driving her to alcohol. She doesn’t understand why her husband being an eye in the sky for elite American heroes means he can’t spend more time with the family.





The plot and how it progresses couldn’t be less interesting. It’s the details in the connecting tissue from scene to scene and plot point to plot point that make this movie an absolute gem.



There’s a moment in the movie where the dad looks up the doctor his son has been seeing to deal with his recent insanity. The doctor’s profile has a link that states, “Click here to chat with Doctor Yamada on Skype.” The dad clicks and the doctor answers immediately. This all happens without an appointment or filling out any kind of forms or being put on a waitlist. Absolutely remarkable. We need more doctors like this.



For starters, we learn about 70 percent into the movie that army dad is a staff sergeant. It felt bizarre, then, that he had direct messages, an active WhatsApp conversation going on with a brigadier general. Do staff sergeants chit chat with someone as high ranking as a brigadier general? I called up my buddy who served as an officer in the Marine Corps, and he said the likelihood of a brigadier general just casually chatting with a staff sergeant was incredibly slim. Isn’t the whole purpose of rank about the chain of command and delegating?





There’s also a scene where the brigadier general writes an email (gmail) that starts with “Dear NATO officers” and proceeds to talk about important strategic shit in a gmail message. I can’t prove it, but that seemed bizarre to me as well.



The lame little son can’t stop eating cucumbers and it’s freaking everyone out. The eye in the sky dad is losing his mind because he’s in the Middle East making America safe while his wife is losing her mind. His computer gets a bunch of PayPal notifications, and it’s implied he got really wasted and banged a bunch of hookers due to his son’s cucumber obsession. I’ve never had a son who couldn’t stop eating cucumbers, so I don’t know the damage this can do to good Christian families.



In the Ice Cube classic, I made comment that it felt like Ice Cube was reading his dialogue for the first time in real time while filming the scene, reading it right off the computer monitor before him. Ice Cube seemed genuinely surprised when he read his dialogue letting him know the aliens were here to steal our data. His disbelief was our disbelief.

This movie does something different. Due to none of the actors ever being in the same room as one another, it would be reasonable to say their performances come off as stilted, as they have no one to act off of. But it goes further than that. Not only are the actors clearly acting alone, not having the reference of the other actor’s performance, I’m not even convinced they know what the other actor even looks like. I don’t think they even had access to the other actor’s dialogue. They say their lines and their own lines only. That’s why every single conversation in the movie feels weird. Nobody reacts appropriately. The wife can be talking about how she has severe constipation, and the husband will be listening with a goofy smile and then say a non sequitur like “I’m thinking of buying a drone.” You know what it’s like? It’s like the scene in The Room when Mark and Johnny are on the roof. Mark tells a horrific story about a woman who was severely beaten by a lover. Johnny’s reaction is to laugh and say, “What a story Mark.” Now imagine a movie in which every single conversation comes off that way. People are reading their dialogue in a vacuum here. There’s a heartbreaking scene in the behind-the-scenes documentary of the first Hobbit movie. Sir Ian McKellen is alone in a sterile greenscreen environment because he’s taller than the other characters, so his scenes have to be shot alone to only be later superimposed with the rest of the cast.



The poor old man had no idea what he was doing. He eventually breaks down in tears and tells Peter Jackson that this isn’t acting. If only Sir Ian knew that this was the future of acting.



The similarity to War of the Worlds is striking. Both movies feature Amazon heavily, and both movies even feature the hero dads buying drones off Amazon.



The funniest part of the movie, though, is when the dad discovers the internet and that if you type words in a specific sequence, you can search for things. He starts researching people who drowned in Japan and then wake up as little weirdos who eat cucumbers. This leads him to a rabbit hole down the DARK WEB, and by that, I mean spooky sites that were prevalent in the early 2000s and freaked out middle schoolers. He watches video after video of chupacabras, Slendermen, werewolves, aliens, and every creepy entity you can think of. Granted, and no point does he think “it’s amazing what we can create with technology these days.” No, he accepts every single one of these videos at face value. Every single one of these videos is real. He doesn’t need further research or evidence. That’s what makes him a good dad. He finds other weirdoes on the message boards who share stories of haunted cucumber eating white kids in Japan.





If I haven’t convinced you yet to watch this movie, then give me just a bit more time. I will.



The wife, who’s become so tormented by cucumber carcasses, takes to getting blitzed on prescription pills and wine. Her husband discovers receipt for her meds from Rite Aid. This is where things get hilarious. For one, Japan doesn’t have Rite Aid. Secondly, Rite Aid isn’t going to be delivering meds to Japan (even with Amazon Prime drones). Next, let’s take a look at the email itself. The top right corner shows the date as being 2017. The date in the body of the email is 2023. This is a clever trick on the part of the director to show that even time and space aren’t safe from cucumber madness. The very fabric of reality is coming apart. Next, take a look at the address:

123 Mainstreet, Anytown, USA

Phone number: 555-555-555. I got chills. The plot goes even deeper than I thought. How deep does it go?

Here’s an email where the Brigadier General is asking if the staff sergeant is serious. The conquest of the Middle East can’t continue without Jack joining the Teams meeting. The email also says “Join Teams Meeting” but the actual link is Zoom. Holy shit.



Lastly, we have a message to army dad from his normal son Steve. Throughout the film, Steve gave no indication he struggled with English, but his message says, “Mom didn’t said you?”

One last thing I want to touch upon is during the spooky montage with clips of different monsters; there’s also clips from a movie called Unfriended. I thought I was going insane, because this movie wouldn’t just take scenes from another movie and use it in their montage like that, would they? But they did. Unfriended is an early example of this format of movie. It’s about a girl named Laura Palmer who gets drunk and shits herself at a party. Her high school classmates post the video online. She kills herself and her ghost comes back to spook her classmates by haunting Twitter and Instagram.



Just like Split was a secret sequel to Unbreakable; this movie is a secret sequel to Unfriended. FINALLY we’re getting the Unfriended cinematic universe. It all comes together when I learned the producer of this movie, Unfriended, AND War of the Worlds is Kazakh homeboy Timur Bekhmambetov. Me personally, I’m pumped.



I won’t spoil the ending because I don’t know what happened. It’s not that I don’t remember, it’s that the movie makes no attempt to make clear what’s going on.



With so many hilariously glaring errors in this movie, I have to wonder whether it was intentional on the director’s part. Were they deliberately trying to sabotage this movie? Was it the editor? Was it an intern? Regardless of who it was, it proved that this movie had no equivalent to a proofreader. They finished the first cut and released it as is. I applaud them.