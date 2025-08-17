David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarlos Cantana's avatar
Sarlos Cantana
19h

I'm pretty tired of Ridley Scott. For some of the amazing films he's directed (and I'm a fan), he lost the plot years ago. I'm a huge believer in making singular/stand alone films and leaving them ALONE. Alien was a near perfect film, and like you said, did not need to be explained. Well, they fucked it all up and will continue to fuck it up as long as possible thanks to modern Hollywood cranking shit out for the sake of cranking it out. If I had a dollar for every time I've wished they would just leave something alone...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Disposable Poetry's avatar
Disposable Poetry
3h

Great stuff. I know Alien is a brilliant film but I always love to read what other people see in it too.

It's that weird, creepy and unfathomable feeling that we want, isn't it?

I wonder if Alien would have been as well loved if they'd gone with the original ending (so I heard) of the Alien killing Ripley and sending a message back to Earth in her voice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture