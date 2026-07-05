David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
@robopulp's avatar
@robopulp
2d

I had no idea this existed, and with such a cast.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Treemason's avatar
Treemason
1d

Waiting for Gadot (to learn how to act)

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture