Criticizing Gal Gadot’s acting abilities is deeply hurtful and in bad taste. For one, she isn’t an actress, she’s an IDF soldier, so calling her line delivery terrible or embarrassing is in bad taste, as her true passion is shooting unarmed children, not reading Zack Snyder scripts. Be nice to her. She’s clearly acting in all these pictures against her will. I do things against my will all the time. It’s awful. I haven’t done anything I liked it basically a decade.



I just finished watching a movie called In the Hand of Dante. I’m the only person on Earth who has seen this movie.

The movie was directed by some guy named Julian Snapple, whom I applaud for his brave vision of making a movie that had zero appeal to anyone. This movie was baffling, but not even in a fun-to-dissect Megalopolis kind of way. Imagine if Martin Scorsese had looked at Silence and said “Not boring enough” and that movie had a baby with Terrence Malick’s output from the past fifteen years, and that hybrid added a saccharine dose of Cloud Atlas, but was even more heavy handed, and that’s the movie you’re left with.

The initial premise is somewhat interesting—gangsters (Gerard Butler doing his best and worst Ray Winstone in Sexy Beast impression and John Malkovich, whom this movie managed to make dull) hiring a neurotic “edgy” late-90s writer to track down the original manuscript from Dante (an Italian guy from ages ago) and sell it for a bazillion dollars.



Simple premise. It could have been a fun crime caper, something akin to those Ocean movies, but instead it wants to be a gritty, violent movie with unlikable characters, and an exploration on art and consciousness (I think?) and a parable on resurrection. None of it is done particularly well, but the fact that the director is clearly trying to make this some memorable piece of art house cinema and Oscar Isaac is giving a professional performance, you can’t help but ask “to what end?”



Why go all in on this movie? Who was this for? It doesn’t succeed at any of the genres or tones or themes it’s going for.



It does one of those things that infuriate me. There are scenes set in Italian, but for the sake of watch-ability, the characters speak in English—fine, but what does my head in is that suddenly characters will start reciting lines in Italian…but the universe just established they were speaking Italian all along (translated into our brains as English). I can’t be the only one who finds this distracting and confusing. A character ought to turn around and say “Wait a minute, why does Italian sound Italian now and not like English? Are we being Punk’d?”



Why did this guy slam the door? What the hell was his goddamn problem?

The movie sets up Gerad’s character as a major player, but kills him off unremarkably. It isn’t in a shocking “I can’t believe the shark just ate Sam Jackson kind of way”. It was more “Oh, we wasted precious screen time on a character whose storyline added nothing to a very long movie.”

The rest of the movie is Oscar Isaac remaining professional as he has to act opposite Gal Gadot.



For some reason Jason Mamoa shows up in the last ten minutes as the main villain. He has some stupid, foreign accent. It’s silly but not silly enough. He doesn’t have the balls to do what Jared Letto did in House of Gucci.



The final confrontation scene between on the main characters is actually really funny. Mamoa’s acting is bad, but then Gadot starts crying and screaming, and it’s truly abysmal.



Ostensibly, the movie was made for some reason, but hell if I could figure out why. If you like Dante, this is a bad Dante movie. If you like Oscar Isaac, he acts his ass off, so watch for that. Don’t watch if your a Martin Scorsese fan. He plays a wacky Jew with a ZZ Top beard. He’s basically cosplaying as Alan Moore in this movie. It could have been based, but his role is so thankless. He was probably just thinking of new ways to make 90-year old De Niro look 76 via CGI.



One thing remains unsettled—Gal Gadot. We need to get her out of movies and back to where she belongs. Follow this link to make a donation and set things right.

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