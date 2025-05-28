David’s Substack

S Peter Davis
1d

Someone else said this once and I think it's the best explanation I've heard as to what likely happened. (This analogy involves the HBO adaptation)

Imagine you're at a party and you're telling the best joke you know. It's an absolute ripper, but the set-up is very long. Still, everyone around you is listening to you, engrossed, and anticipating the amazing punchline.

Suddenly someone else jumps in and interrupts you and says "Oh yeah I know this one," and they finish the joke for you.

Except their punchline isn't anywhere near as good as the one you were working towards. It's okay--it's an ending. You would have done a lot better. But now this guy has just gone ahead and blurted out a less-good-but-passable version of what *you* were going to say. A lot of your audience have now walked away, some of them are waiting around looking at you but all the steam has gone out of it.

Do you finish the joke?

Anonymous White Collar Guy
16h

I kind of hate the phrasing of “he doesn’t owe us anything.”

In the technical legal sense? Sure.

In the moral sense? Not nearly as clear. His readers invested their time, money, effort, and emotion based on his representations : 1) the series had x number of parts and 2) he was going to tell us all those parts.

How many people never pick up the first book if they know the series is never going to be completed? Some people, of course, would anyway, but I’d hazard a guess it’s not nearly as many.

