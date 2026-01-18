God Emperor is incredibly divisive among the fanbase. Some call it terrible, others call it awful. All agree—it’s unadaptable. Or is it? It’s not filmable in the traditional sense, that’s for sure. Kudos to Villeneuve; I enjoy what he’s done with the first book, but he’d be awful or God. A traditional approach by a skilled director would end in failure all the same.

The only way forward would be a filmmaker as unhinged as both Leto II and Frank Herbert himself. If Hollywood decides to do the right thing and listen to me, I will take this franchise into the future for you. Here is my foolproof plan. Video here: The ONLY Director Unhinged Enough to Adapt GOD EMPEROR OF DUNE