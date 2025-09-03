Gofundme

I’m asking for help people. It isn’t something I enjoy doing, but this is the reality of the situation. Writing is not a hobby for me. It’s everything.



Writing is a full-time job. It isn't something you can do halfheartedly. I love literature more than anything. Whether I have one hundred readers or one, sharing my stories with the world is what I live for. I knew the types of stories I create would never make me wealthy, but that was never my goal. If I could, I'd gladly give away everything I've ever written for free for your enjoyment.

A lot of time and energy goes into writing, and in my case, my own finances. I don't have the backing of big publishers to cover the costs of editing, artwork, and formatting. The reality is, I simply cannot afford to do the thing I love most in the world.



If established authors like Brandon Sanderson can utilize the services of fundraisers like Gofundme or Kickstarter, then why not the little guys like us?

I have been through all the trials and tribulations to prove myself as a good writer. I have two novels to my name, CoinciDATE and SCHLOCK Featuring Russia Cop ( SCHLOCK), a short story published in the Russian-language literary magazine Лиterraтура (Цой жив), and, most recently, my creative nonfiction piece about my experience during the Bloody January events in Almaty was published by The Brussels Review (Almaty in Winter).

Beyond that, I run a Substack page on which I publish articles, essays, and short stories. The past month, I accumulated over 60,000 views. My piece about Amazon's War of the Worlds adaptation earned me over 40,000 views. My growing popularity as a writer has been purely due to word of mouth. I've had no marketing or advertisers assisting me in any way.

People enjoy the reading I put out, and all of my success has been done without any help from marketers or major publishers.

Now that you have seen my writing resume, I will explain what I am asking for.

I have two books that are finished. The Source of All Things is a 90,000-word science fiction story. It's actually the first book I ever wrote (originally written back in 2017), but it has remained unpublished. Between 2022 and 2023, I went back to it, giving it extensive rewrites. It's the most ambitious thing I've ever written.

The second book is a novella titled The American Refugee Crisis (16000 words). If Source is my most ambitious book, then this novella is my best-written. It tells the story of the near-future collapse of the United States due to the populace failing to heed a scientist's dire warnings. It's both the funniest and scariest thing I've ever written.



My goal is for the two above-mentioned works to be available by spring 2026. Excerpts of both books are available here on my Substack page.

In addition to those two finished works, I have a third book (also a novella) I am working on, comparing and contrasting the lives of Ukraine's most famous poet (Taras Shevchenko) with one of Russia's most famous poets (Mikhail Lermontov). It is about halfway finished. Although the two men never met, they were contemporaries, born in the same year and subjects of the Russian Empire. Their lives could not have been more different.

After Pushkin, Lermontov was Russia’s second most beloved poet. He grew up pampered by his overly possessive grandmother. He sought adventure and had a knack for burning bridges with everyone he met. He was drawn to the Caucasus. His experiences there informed many of his most famous works. He died in a duel at the age of twenty-six.

Shevchenko is Ukraine’s most beloved writer. He grew up as a serf and suffered abuse and endured many hardships. His writing in Ukrainian was considered subversive by the Tsarist regime, and he constantly found himself getting in trouble and his works being banned. His voice lent legitimacy to the Ukrainian language, despite the Tsar's repression of it.

Both men wrote pieces about the Caucasus, and their views and conclusions couldn’t be more different.

In addition to depicting key events from their lives, this book opens the door to exploring figures such as Tsar Nikolai I, Alexander Herzen (a classmate of Lermontov and a precursor of Russian socialism), various figures from the imperial court, and, lastly, the harsh realities of serfdom.

What would the money go towards?

1. Professional editing

2. Book formatting

3. Cover Art

5. Artwork for The Source of All Things

Putting together a professional book is expensive work.

This is the cost to edit a book like Source provided by Kirkus. Kirkus isn't the only professional editing service, but these price ranges are par for the course when it comes to professional editing.

Formatting the book can range anywhere from $ 400 to $ 900. Lastly, cover art for the book typically costs around 600 dollars.

In the case of Source, I plan to have additional artwork inside the book itself.

Now you have a general idea of what goes into putting together a professional book.



I’m aware anyone can self-publish a book for next to nothing. There are billions of cheap-looking and poorly written self-published books. If the writer can’t put in the effort to putting together something presentable, then why should readers put in the effort to read it? My books are my babies. Nothing about them is arbitrary. I want to have a say no just in the content, but the artwork and the feel of the book.



If five bucks is all you can afford to donate, then please consider donating five bucks. If you can only give two dollars, I will happily take two dollars. If you can’t afford to make a donation at all, then please consider sharing the fundraiser among your friends and peers. Any amount helps. I am grateful for whatever I receive.

I want to keep writing, but without some help, my upcoming work will never see the light of day. Please consider donating to help make these books a reality. Even the smallest donation goes a long way. Thank you for reading.

