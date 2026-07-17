David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcello's avatar
Marcello
3d

We fight over who racially fit a certain role while nobody talks how the story itself is raped. Well done, David.

Reply
Share
Very Tired's avatar
Very Tired
1d

Not me!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture