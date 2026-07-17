

I won’t be able to see Christopher Moltisanti’s new movie The Odyssey until September because I live in a third-world country. Everyone seems to be giving this Moltisanti kid a hard time, and not even because his nose is a natural canopy and he’s the only guy who can smoke a cigarette in the rain with both his hands tied behind his back. Beyond that, as far as male modeling goes, he’d probably be a success, but he doesn’t want to be around those people.

He’s always been a controversial guy. Each time a production still or teaser comes out for one of his new movies, people get really upset. Health Ledger as the Riddler? Really? The Australian? What’s next? An egregiously Aussie like Eric Bana playing Prince Hector?

With The Odyssey, Greek-rights activists came out of the woodwork. I was astonished at how many people were experts on Bronze Age armor. My education really failed me in this regard. Despite being forklift certified, I know next to nothing about Bronze Age armor.

This is just one such image that’s been floating around since the first stills of the movie were released:

Next, you have images like this, freaking out over the casting of a black woman as Helen of Troy:

First of all, I’m sure I could find an equally unflattering and out-of-context photo of actress Diane Kruger. Secondly, neither of the above actresses is Greek, so if we’re going to be racist, at least be consistent.

The usual grifting racist suspects of the Critical Drinker and Nerdrotic have made almost as many videos about this topic as they have Brie Larson or Disney’s live-action Snow White remake. They even went on Piers Morgan’s show to bitch about the race-swapped casting, lack of Greek representation, and other “woke” nonsense. American accents??? Outrageous! Everyone knows the Greeks and Romans spoke with British accents. Tom Holland saying “Dad?” What the fuck?? The word “Dad” wasn’t invented until the 1960s (around the same time Italian people officially became white). Mind you, neither of those clowns had even seen the movie yet.

This all leads me to 2004’s Troy—a movie nobody has thought of until the trailer for Odyssey came out and suddenly everyone’s dementia kicked in and is remembering Troy as some kind of lore-accurate, masterpiece of cinema.

I saw Troy at 14. I was the right age for this movie to land, but even my underdeveloped brain knew it sucked. And it still does. Don’t get me wrong, it has some decent spectacle, set design, and fun moments, but it’s also really cheesy, has shit dialogue (written by David Benioff), questionable acting, and some truly egregious changes to the source material.

For starters, they were too cowardly to embrace Achilles and Patroclus being homos. I mean shit, the entire point of The Iliad is Achilles, a moody, flamboyant, egotistical gay Mediterranean guy, losing his shit because his twink was killed. In the movie, Achilles’ rage mainly stems from the fact that his cool blonde friend died, and now he only has brunette friends. I get it, I’ve been trying to get a blonde to join my crew for a while, but to no avail. A cool blonde has been missing from my life for a while.

The gods have been completely removed from the story, as were all of the supernatural/fantastical elements. Whatever, a more grounded approach is fine. That’s what Moltisanti strives for, after all, but let’s be consistent.

One of the bigger head-scratching moments is when very early into the conflict (i.e., day two of the war that, according to lore, lasted ten years, but in the movie is all of a few days), Paris challenges Menelaus to one-on-one combat.



The entire crux of this story is Paris taking Helen to Troy and her angry husband gathering all the Achaean kingdoms to get her back. It’s curious, then, when the character meant to be the primary (or at least one of the primary) antagonist is killed halfway into the film. Menelaus is not killed by Paris in the legend of Troy. In fact, he succeeds in getting his wife back. Paris doesn’t get a happy ending. In factER, after Paris dies, Helen realizes he kind of sucked and sleeps around with the rest of his family.

The central conflict of the story is deflated at the halfway point. The movie tries to do this thing where uh actually the central conflict was about Agamemnon conquering the world and he never really gave a shit about his brother or Helen and the real conflict is between him and Achilles. You could make that argument, but killing off Menelaus (and so early on) is a stupid storytelling device only someone like David Benioff could make.

Diomedes, one of the coolest heroes in the legend, doesn’t appear in the movie at all.

In the legend, part of the tragic nature of Achilles’ ultimate fate is that while he will earn glory and renown, he never actually steps foot in the walls of Troy. He’s killed before the Trojan Horse even becomes a thing. Removing that kind of removes the nature of his fate. Instead, he’s killed trying to save the woman he “loves”.

Agamemnon also dies because he’s the villain and he has to get his comeuppance. The movie ends with the central players who cause the conflict (Paris and Menelaus) not where they are supposed to be, Helen not where she’s supposed to be, and Agamemnon not where he’s supposed to be. So what is it exactly people like about this movie again? Is it that the cast has no black people? It can’t be for all the Greek representation and accuracy to the lore.

Anyway, what’s everyone’s favorite Weezer song?