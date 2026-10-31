Happy Halloween. There are some movies I want to talk about for various reasons, but don’t have enough to say for a comprehensive review or breakdown. So, in honor of spooky season, here are some more horror flicks:

For some reason people consider The Conjuring a good movie, but it isn’t, it’s a boring one. Ghosts aren’t scary. They suck. Yeah opening doors and dropping glasses would be annoying, but that doesn’t make for an interesting movie. Why do people like this shit? It’s not that I dislike James Wan, Malignant was kino and I’ve seen that movie at least seven times.

The entire Conjuring extended universe sucks dick.

In a Violent Nature

This is a cute little film. The idea isn’t exactly novel, but I guess it sort of is because while it’s something people have talked and joked about since slasher pictures have been a thing, props have to be given to Chris Nash for finally answering the question “What do Jason and Michael Myers do all day when they aren’t killing teenagers?”

The answer is that they wander around the woods or stand around and just kind of loiter. Somehow, watching the mute killer very slowly walk aimlessly never got old. There was something oddly captivating about it. It’s almost akin to a Terence Malick movie.

There’s a seen where the killer reaches a crossroads and hesitates only slightly, uncertain whether to turn left or to turn right. This shows us that those who are to become his victims have nothing special about them. They’re simply “there”. It’s arbitrary.

The movie is form the silent killer’s POV. It’s almost like a third-person video game, following your character through the woods as he wanders about.

Occasionally he comes across fornicating or drug using teenagers who weren’t even aware of his existence and he kills them brutally (one scene in particular is creative, grotesque, and memorable).

The reason I didn’t love this movie is because about 70 percent in, it betrays itself. Had it been a 75 minute movie entirely from the killer’s POV, I would have applauded the effort. That was, after all, the selling point.

But eventually there’s a POV shift the those being stalked, and here it basically settles into being a generic slasher film. We don’t care about any of these characters and it feels like a jarring shift, a waste of time. The movie is no longer delivering what it promised.

It’s one thing had it been a generic slasher from the beginning, but for a more interesting, experimental film to get interrupted by one is something that ticked me off.

The movie ends with the final girl getting into a truck and taking off ala the ending of Texas Chain Saw. Whereas that movie ends almost immediately after Sally gets rescued, this movie stays for an excruciatingly long time with the final girl in the car. Despite being “rescued”, she can’t stop looking at the treeline, convinced the killer will emerge, regardless of how many miles separate them. I “get it”. The director is saying “Well, what if Texas Chain Saw didn’t end abruptly and lingered on poor Sally. It’s about PTSD get it?!” I get it, I just don’t like it.

Watch the first half and turn it off to do something more interesting.

Xtro

This movie is the ultimate testament to how creativity and audacity can overcome something like a low budget. This is why horror remains my favorite genre, it’s a great character test. Will a filmmaker use a low budget as an excuse or an opportunity?

Will the results be a hilarious disaster or utter tedium?

In the case of Xtro, the plot really doesn’t matter. What matters is the crew had a good eye for what’s scary and what’s interesting, and used each scene to introduce something weird, unsettling, off-putting, and bizarre.

Ostensibly, the movie is about a father whose abducted by aliens, only to return some time later, but he’s not really him anymore, but an alien that needs to bang and use human females as incubators for his offspring.

The creature effects are weird, gross, and fun. The movie is likely most famous for this weird monstrosity:

In addition to this freaky thing, there are giant murderous toy soldiers, clowns, a woman giving birth to a fully grown man (this scene rules), and a French au pair with big ol titties.

I need to qualify that last statement. If you’ve been reading me long enough, you know I find tits immature and titillation of any kind cheap, but my friends have commented that she had great babylons and you get to see them, so if that monster wasn’t reason enough for you to watch this movie, then watch for French titties.

Happy Death Day

This is such a fun little movie. I’m drawn to movies that have a simple yet effective hook (imagine Groundhog Day but as a slasher movie). Take my money! Unlike In a Violent Nature, this movie doesn’t abandon or run away from its premise. It goes all in, has fun with it, and takes it as far as it can.

It’s a self-aware movie that isn’t distancing itself by winking too constantly at the audience. I miss sincerity. Too many modern movies and TV shows use irony as a way to distance yourself, like a defense mechanism. Don’t be embarrassed by your product, stand by it!

At the beginning of the movie you see the main character as a huge bitch and welcome her torment, but by the end you’re actively rooting for her. All of the cast here does a good job.

I like the second movie even more. It leans in much harder to the comedy elements, but not in a lazy or annoying way. If the first movie was Groundhog Day, then this is Back to the Future II. It adds wacky time travel elements. It’s aware all the shit going on is ridiculous, but once more leans into it and has fun with it. It takes minor characters from the first movie and gives them more interesting things to do here.

Blending horror and comedy requires a delicate touch. Lean too much in one way, you risk not delivering on both fronts. Shaun of the Dead, while funny, has genuinely upsetting moments and doesn’t hold back on the violence. The scenes of his mother dying isn’t played for laughs, nor is it afraid to be a genuinely upsetting movie in a comedy film.

Def by Temptation has all the hallmarks of a banger. Produced by Troma? Check. Opening with a Lando Calrissian-looking bartender on the phone, casually saying “Just get an abortion. Just dump the kid and we can kick it. I’ll even pay for it.” Check. Directed by James Bond III (the best James Bond)? Check. Full-frontal male nudity? Check. For free on Tubi? CHECK. If that isn’t enough to convince you to drop what you’re doing and watch this, fuck you.

This film’s biggest draw is editor Li-Shin Yu. If you’re not familiar with the work of this editor, shame on you, block me now. I don’t have time for that type of negativity.

In addition to Sleepwalk, Li-Shin Yu worked on the seminal Di yi ci yue hui, which tells the story of the influence Japan, China, and the US had on shaping the culture of Taiwan (my favorite part of China). It’s an important work and you really have no excuse not to watch it unless you really dislike Li-Shin Yu’s editing, which leads me to believe your afraid of competence and integrity.

Def by Temptation is about a sexy succubus that preys on horny black men. Men, err on the side of caution and assume every woman is a succubus. Stop having sex. It’s immature. Go on Tubi and give independent cinema a chance instead.

Samuel L. Jackson shows up as a pastor. He’s having fun here.

This movie feels like Rudy Ray Moore would have, could have, and absolutely should have made. His energy remains unmatched. This is a good movie, but if you could only watch one movie for the rest of your life and the options were this and Ray Moore’s Petey Wheatstraw, the Devil’s-son-in-Law, then clearly you have to choose the latter.

There’s never been a more based film. Just look at this shit.

Shut Up

The way he tells the goofy looking dude to shut up remains the greatest insult I’ve ever seen.

There’s a seen where Petey, in hell because he was recently murdered, has a meeting with Satan. Satan tells him if he agrees to marry his daughter, he’ll not only give him his life back, but demonic powers. Petey thinks it sounds like a good idea, but says “Can I see what she looks like first?”

Satan passes a picture of his daughter to Petey, and without hesitation, Petey looks at the photo and says “Oh hell nah.”

By Troma standards, Def by Temptation actually feels like a real movie, and not an exercise in bad judgement and poor taste like most of their catalogue. It actually has characters and scenes that connect and dialogue. That’s not a knock against Troma, I love their dogshit schlock, it’s just surprising to see a movie with “restraint”.

The lighting of this movie is great. It has that early 90’s Abel Ferrara look where everything is blue and red and drenched in cigarette smoke. I miss these places. When my parents wanted to fuck off somewhere, they’d drop me and Paul Dano off at these places because they knew the regulars would watch over us, furthermore, they knew if we were to eventually try booze and hard drugs, it might as well be in a place that was familiar.

I once told Paul Dano the reason black people didn’t like him very much was because he put next to no effort to support black artists. He refused to watch this with me.

The succubus here looks like the type of woman who would always appear on the TV show Smart Guy and they needed to shake things up with a new hot chick showing up and messing with Moe and Marcus. Her look disappeared in the 90’s. You know what, she looks like what Forrest Whitaker’s character probably thought Jaye Davidson in The Crying Game looked like.



In The Crying Game everyone wanted to fuck Jaye Davidson, but because I had seen Stargate first, I was like “Hey, that’s Ra, you can’t trust that bitch.”

What do you all think of The Crying Game? Is it a better movie than Stargate?

I got about five episodes into SG1. It was cool at first, but it became incredibly formulaic. I don’t mind formula, but it has to be engaging. Once you released every single episode would just be people wondering a forest in California because they were too cheap to build sets that look like another planet, I realized they spent most their budget in the pilot episode. Does it get better? Is the lore and storyline actually worth investing in, or is it just a show nerds enjoyed at the time?

I tried watching Babylon 5 at the insistence of nerds, and it sucked dick. People out there actually think it’s better than DS9. Grow up.