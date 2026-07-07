George R.R. Martin (pancake connoisseur and Tolkien aficionado) occasionally moonlights as an author. He writes about lamprey pies and describes vaginas as “swamps”. Most of you likely know him better as the guy who talks a lot of shit on the internet.

Famously, Martin’s big issue with Tolkien’s style of storytelling was the way in which things were resolved. Aragorn became king and ruled the realm peacefully for 100 years. To a guy like Martin, that isn’t good enough. What were Aragorn’s tax policies? Why did he do in times of flood and famine? How was food distributed throughout the realm? Did Aragorn live peacefully with the remaining orcs, sign treaties with them, or did he genocide them? Those are the kinds of questions Martin presents his leaders with. A leader can have a stout heart and the best of intentions, but what happens when they have to make thirty-to-fifty decisions on a daily basis, and more oft than not, half those decisions will greatly upset half the people under the leader’s rule.



This is why book five (A Dance with Dragons) is so interesting and why book Jon is so much more compelling than his show counterpart. As soon as Jon becomes Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, his life because a miserable nightmare. Everyone is bitching and moaning, and nobody is receptive to his suggestions and are outright hostile to his orders. No matter what he chooses, their will be those who resist it, but he can’t simply not choose anything at all.

Episode three of House of the Dragon comes very close to capturing this aspect of Martin’s storytelling and exploration of what it means to be a leader. Will this episode win over GRRM after he’s made it quite clear how disappointed in the show he is? I don’t know. Did it win me over? I also don’t know, but I enjoyed it. I’m not going to pretend to hate it just to keep the hate flowing. Yes, I was let down by season two and thought episodes one and two of this season were crap, but I’d love nothing more than to eat my words.

This episode forgoes the pointless spectacle to focus on what Rhaenyra’s first day of rule looks like. This is the moment she’s been striving for her entire life. The entire conflict has been over her belief that rule of the realm is hers by right. It cost her multiple lovers, two sons, and countless lives, but the throne is hers. How does she get to celebrate her big moment? The realm has neither gold nor food. Most of the castle staff is made up of people who served her adversaries, nobody can be trusted, people are plotting against her, and because she’s a woman she’s on her period.

Ruling fucking sucks. Everyone has some stupid complaint and even stupider suggestion. Everyone wants something. She risks losing those, like Corlys Velaryon, because she doesn’t want to make his bastards legitimate heirs.

I really liked the moment when she was knighting the low-born bastards who became dragonriders and she asked Ulf “What should I dub you?” and he looked up at her (like a complete fucking idiot) and said “Targaryen?” to which she responded “Absolutely not.”

I wonder how much abuse he can take. He seems like the type of guy who might betray a mother fucker.



Speaking of, I’m not overly fond of how they turned Hugh Hammer into a softy who just cares about his wife and children. In the book, he was a pretty big piece of shit, but here it looks like their telegraphing his betrayal as a matter of “Muh wife was at Tumbleton and now I’m sad so I’m going to join ze Germans now.” That’s basically what they are doing.

A minor issue I have with the episode is the show hasn’t done a good job establishing the supporting players outside of the Targaryen, Velaryon, and Hightower families. This episode could have benefited from some great Small Council bickering and politicking, but we barely know, care, or see any of the characters who make up Rhaenyra’s council. In seasons 1-4 of GOT, the Small Council scenes were almost always the highlights, giving us some of the best moments and dialogue.

While this episode was a great piece of character work for Rhaenyra, the limited focus risks the events of this conflict feeling too small and personal, when they should be unwieldy and far reaching.

After three episodes we’ve only seen Osmund Hightower twice (for all of three minutes, really). He’s being set up as an important character, but the show hasn’t put in the work to convince us why we should care. Just showing us to remind us he’s there isn’t enough.

Dedicating an entire episode to one day in the rule of a monarch was a wise move. It shows the cost of victory, and that even when people get what they want, it’s rarely how they want it. The show still has a lot of work to do in convincing viewers any of its stupid changes can 1) result in coherent storytelling and 2) add to the lore, rather than detract. Luckily, this episode wasn’t too egregious in that regard. This was a good episode. I will remain cautiously optimistic.