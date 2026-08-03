Experiments subjecting test subjects to extreme boredom is nothing new. In the 1950s, Canadian psychologist Donald Hebb led a groundbreaking study at McGill University. Paid student volunteers were placed in an isolation room for a planned six-week experiment. To induce absolute monotony, they wore translucent goggles to block vision, foam pillows and headphones playing continuous white noise to block sound, and cardboard cuffs over their arms and hands to restrict tactile feedback.

“Most participants broke down after around 48 hours, and none of them could manage a week.”, as noted by Spiegeloog (real name). Despite being paid very well just to do nothing, the extreme boredom caused severe cognitive deterioration, a complete inability to think clearly, and vivid, unprompted hallucinations.

A more recent experiment conducted by researchers at the University of Osnabrück followed-up on the results of another experiment as to whether people would deliberately hurt themselves over being bored; so was self-inflicted pain was driven by generalized negative emotions or specifically by boredom?

They split participants into groups and forced them to watch different types of video clips: sad fragments, neutral fragments, or a highly monotonous, profoundly boring movie loop. Like the previous experiment, participants had access to a device that could deliver an electric shock.

The participants forced to watch the boring movie loop self-administered significantly more shocks—and at a much higher intensity—than the groups watching sad or neutral clips. The study concluded that physical pain functions as an attractive disruptor to absolute monotony, proving that the human brain actively prefers negative stimulation over no stimulation at all.

I laughed out loud during the most recent episode of House of the Dragon when Alicent, finally reunited with Aemond, looks over at Alys and says “I still don’t understand who this woman is.” This was an incredibly clever line of dialogue because neither do the writers nor the audience.

You see, beyond his main cast of characters, pancake connoisseur GRRM loves to populate his stories with mysterious characters on the periphery. We know they’re up to some shit, have goals of their own, and probably some dark, magical powers, but these characters are never the focus. They are there to add intrigue and color. Alys is a small part of Fire and Blood, but most readers came away thinking “Oh wow, she was really weird, I wonder what she was getting up to?”

HBO heard readers loud and clear. House of the Dragon is a show about two women (no, not Alicent and Rhaenyra, but rather Alys and the White Worm.

Since season two, both of these characters have had more screen time than Aemond, Aegon, Otto, Criston Cole, Corlys, Rhaena, and Baela. The show has made it clear these are the two most important figures in this story. I don’t blame them. Ever since Tremors I was quite surprised that Hollywood didn’t capitalize more on worm content.

HOTD has become an endurance test in how many times characters can engage in the exact same conversation that doesn’t advance the plot or conflict. The show is daring the audience to press the button to inflict pain upon themselves.

What does this Alys chick want? I have no idea, but she’s on screen for ninety percent of every single episode of season three.

Alicent attempts to murder her own son, but not before Aemond has a vision of bumping uglies with his mummy. I know incest is nothing new to this universe, but holy hell it’s starting to get distasteful.

For six episodes now fans have been saying “Where are the dragons and battle scenes in this show about dragons and battle scenes?” and the intellectuals among us kept saying “Calm yourselves, you’ll get them. Just be patient. CGI dragons are expensive (as are big battle scenes). HBO has to conserve money by picking which battles to adapt and which to either show the aftermath of or not at all.” Okay, fair enough. One CGI dragon on screen for five minutes probably costs a couple million dollars. I get it.

Famously, the first season of Game of Thrones only showed the build up and aftermath of battle scenes. Sure, we didn’t get the spectacle, but we still got the relevant story beats. As the show grew in popularity, so too did the budget, and that meant being able to adapt some of the more memorable battles from the book.

HOTD opted not to show the Battle of the Red Fork, the Battle of Acorn Hall. Naturally, they also chose not to show Fishfeed (the bloodiest battle of the war) because who’d want to see that in a show about Westeros’ bloodiest war? Bucher’s Ball is given all of two minutes. But I’m a reasonable guy, they need to save that money to deliver some amazing moments from the book that will make the excruciating treading through all the tedium worth it. But no, that’s not the case, because episode 7 features an incredibly boring three-on-one dragon battle that wasn’t from the book and resulted in no major (or minor) character deaths and it was all done for the sake to push forward contrived show-only drama anyways, and the scene definitely cost $10,000,000. So if you’re wondering why so many key moments from the book that would have been amazing spectacle, it had nothing to do with budget. They’re more than fine with burning money on pointless scenes, it’s because the writers have absolute contempt for both the audience and GRRM. I also have contempt for GRRM, but that’s because he poured boiling beans over my head.

So what does this penultimate episode have to show for itself? It showed the brewing love triangle between brothers Alyn and Adam and their aunt/niece (I can’t fucking remember) Baela. Holy shit is that what we’re doing now? An incest love triangle with these fucking periphery characters? A genocidal, apocalyptic war the likes of which the continent has never seen isn’t drama enough—which uncle will Baela choose??!?!?

I saw the new Spider-man picture. During the movie a guy two rows in front of me was on his phone the whole time. Normally, I’d be annoyed by that, but this guy was looking at pictures of watermelon the entire duration of the picture. It’s a long movie, but at no point did he cease his watermelon scrolling. It was bizarre.



I haven’t seen the previous Marvel pictures or TV shows for the past couple of years. I don’t have any strong feelings one way or another to this franchise. I’m just tired of every single franchise film (Marvel, DC, Star Wor) all having the same, bland look and feel.

I love the Sam Raimi trilogy because I love Sam Raimi, not because I’m some die hard fan of Spider-man. I enjoyed all the Tom Holland films. Even though they had the generic Marvel slop look, enough charm and humor was in them to pass the time enjoyably.

This new iteration is quite grim. I didn’t mind it. Peter’s been having a tough time. Everything in his life sucks. I really have nothing much to say about the movie other than it was fine. It’s mostly good, but it’s always two hours and thirty minutes long and it feels its length. This movie had no business being this long.

Watching Frank Castle running around doing his tough guy huffing, puffing, and shouting while holding a gun (and meanwhile crazy existential comic book nonsense is happening behind him) was really funny (intentional or otherwise). This movie wasn’t the worst way to spend my time but fuck how long it was.

I saw The Drama yesterday and it was alright. The movie had a great premise for a short film or short story (someone said that about my life once). While this movie isn’t as long as Spider-man, it’s too long for its premise.

The premise is a good one. If you haven’t seen the movie by now, spoilers ahead (as the premise isn’t mentioned in the marketing).

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Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are about to get married. With another couple, they take turns sharing the worst things they’ve ever done. Zendaya drops the bombshell that she had planned a school shooting, but didn’t follow through with it. Naturally, people don’t look too positively on school shootings. Pattinson goes through a bit of a crisis of faith. Can he marry this woman? Sure, technically she didn’t do it, but she thought about it.

The movie shows us the hypocrisy of being judgmental, as throughout the movie Zendaya is judged forever for something she didn’t do, while the characters doing the judging act like far bigger pieces of shit. Are we all guilty of thought crime? Does the mere fact we’ve thought something abhorrent make us guilty of the deed?

It’s a question worth exploring, but the movie does it in a milquetoast way. It’s never dull, but it comes off as half-baked. I think the movie wanted to have that shocking revelation without putting much work into fleshing out the rest of the movie.

The reason Zendaya didn’t go through with the shooting is because that very day someone else had already carried out a mass shooting in her home town. You see, America has a lot of mass shootings. This pissed me off because I read a book called CoinciDATE by author David R. Low that came out in 2021, and in that book, one of the key moments is how a character doesn’t follow through with a mass shooting because someone beats him to it. Am I saying A24 stole this idea and built the entire premise of this movie around it? My good friend went to school with Robert Pattinson, and Robert Pattinson starred in The Batman with Paul Dano. So you tell me? Tragic coincidence, or Paul Dano up to his dirty tricks?