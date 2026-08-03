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Kelly Courtez's avatar
Kelly Courtez
14h

I personally loved that dragon fighting scene! And the Dreamfyre reveal as well as Sunfyre coming through the woods like T. Rex mirroring Aegon's fucked up face. So cute!

But, omg you're so right! They ARE giving more complexity and intrigue to Alys and the worm woman. Didn't see it until you just said. And this isn't female character bashing, it's literally, why are you guys ignoring your main characters?!

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BD Allen's avatar
BD Allen
4dEdited

(Spoilers) I was mildly shocked that ep7 wasn’t bigger. This HOTD season is weird. Things are happening, important things, but none of it feels like there’s weight to it. I liked how Cole went out. It said something, but the consequences seem shunted aside. I think they figured they opened with a big battle so they could put everything into another big one at the end, but they clearly didn’t have enough filler or set-up to do. For a moment I literally thought they’d accidentally recycled the Baela-Adam scene from ep6.

And the mom-son incest was just ew. But he is ew, so… it’s fine I guess.

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