My book, The American Brain, comes out in less than a month. This is my third book. Looking at the lessons learned from my previous books, I’ve gone all in on promotion. Only time will tell with how it pays off, but I’ve embraced all the hustle grindest mindset nonsense I despise. Now, I wouldn’t be doing any of this if I didn’t fully believe in the book. I do. Modesty be damned— it’s the best thing I’ve ever written. Beyond that, it’s incredibly topical, and it’s stupidly funny.



I decided to make a trailer for the book (spared no expense). The trailer features my favorite person who ever lived doing the narration (Orson Welles himself [a very talented voice actor doing an impeccable Orson without it coming off as cheap caricature]).

Watch the trailer here



Can you recall a good trailer for a book? I can’t. I’m sure they exist, I just haven’t seen them. This trailer is absolutely fantastic.



Instead of doing a standard preview that highlights the plot or serves as a summary of events, the trailer reveals very little about the story, but EVERYTHING about the tone, vibe, themes, and insanity all present in the book. It’s a vibes trailer through and through. It’s a trailer that has its finger on the pulse of what current-day America looks like—it aint pretty.

In order to ensure only quality, I also contacted an absolute gentlemen to edit it, because my editing skills are rudimentary. The trailer looks absolutely fantastic. If it doesn’t convince you to get the book, nothing will.



The response to me sharing YouTube videos on Substack has been lukewarm. People aren’t digging it. That’s fine, but give this trailer a chance. A lot of work went into it, just as a lot of work went into the book.

So, even if you’re sick of my schlock, watch the trailer to listen to Mr. Welles absolutely killing it.

Don’t take it from me, take it from the readers:





