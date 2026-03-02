A lot of people probably don’t this about me, but I used to look like this as a little kid:

I was born German but somehow became Armenian as an adult. I don’t know what happened. It’s probably the same thing that took Timothee Chalamet from being a French twink to an Ottoman Sultan. These things just happen. As a kid, whenever my sister and I were out in public, old women would tell my mom “What cute girls you have” so I probably became Armenian out of spite. My hands are the same size now as they were in that picture, by the way.



As a kid in the 90s, my favorite things were Star Wars and Blood In Blood Out. Keep in mind, in the 90s it was still very much embarrassing to admit you liked anything nerdy. The tolerance our current culture has for geekdom wasn’t a thing back then. The only reason I didn’t get beat up at school for liking Star Wars was because I was beat up for liking Weezer, which was way more embarrassing back then.

For Halloween in kindergarten I went as Rivers Cuomo and that’s how I got the nickname “Little Gay David.”

For safety reasons, anything Weezer related was banned from my school. So publicly, I could only talk about Star Wars. For show-and-tell, I bought my huge Millennium Falcon toy. It was almost as big as I was. I passed it around the class so others could look at it. When it finally came back to me, it was tagged with gang signs. My city has a huge gang problem. The most prominent gangbangers were the cholos in Colonia, who called themselves Colonia Chiques, but they also went as the C.O. Boys. They desecrated my toy. I thought because I liked Blood In Blood Out they might take me in as their Miklo, but that never happened. Those dudes often wear Dallas Cowboy jerseys, but they remove the “w” so it says “Co boys”, and that’s why Cowboy jerseys were banned from our schools. These guys wrote the song “Lean Like a Cholo” which I’m sure you heard.

Around 1996 or 1997 my Filipino friend shared some interesting news with me. He’d been in a bunch of commercials (Burger King) because he was a cute kid. He was often a background extra in various Nickelodeon projects. The most significant role he ever got was as one of the students in the movie Max Keeble’s Big Move. He told me that there was a casting call going on for “Untitled Star Wars Project.”



Now at this time, I had no notion that the prequels were being made. I didn’t care. I heard Star Wars and my eyes lit up.

The call said they were seeking young boys (6-10), Caucasian, preferably blonde, and with a bowl haircut. Previous acting credits not necessary.

I assumed they were looking for a young Luke Skywalker. My mom took me to the valley where the auditions were being held. It was somewhere in the Valley. There were about ten other boys who looked identical to me (and one boy who was possibly Chinese and wearing a wig and heavy makeup to look white). I stood out though because I was wearing my Magic Johnson jersey. Anytime I had to step up or overcome a challenge, I wore my Magic Johnson jersey (until my school had a lecture on AIDS and I got a detention for being “insensitive.”

In the waiting room, the other boys were talking about how cool Han Solo or Boba Fett were. I knew if I were asked to state my favorite character, I’d have to do something to stand out.

When it was my turn, I met the casting director Robin Gurland. She seemed nice and welcoming initially.

She gave me the scoop. She told me they were looking for a boy to play young Darth Vader when he was still a good guy. I asked if she knew that Darth Vader was Luke’s father. She didn’t respond to that.

She asked me who my favorite Star Wars character was. I was ready for this. Without hesitation, I answered “Griz Frixx.” She asked who that was.

He was the black X-wing pilot in Return of the Jedi. He shows up for two seconds, says “She’s gonna blow” then gets blowed up by a Tie Fighter. She asked why he’s my favorite character and I said because he’s black and Magic Johnson is black. I told her my neighbors were also black and they were the first family on the block that had a 50’’ television. I then explained how when I watch movies I always get nervous because if there’s a black man on screen he’s probably going to die. I told her how outside of Star Wars I really enjoyed Terminator 2, but got really sad every time Myles Dyson died, especially because when first meet him he’s son was trying to shield his dad and said “Don’t hurt my Daddy.” I reenacted Myles’ death scene for her.

She decided to switch gears and explained the character a bit. She said there’s a moment where he has to leave his mommy and is really said, and asked if I could recall a sad moment in my life and why it made me feel that way.

When I was three, I had just gotten out of the bath and my mom was drying me off and trying to get me dressed. She was getting pissed off because I kept moving around. She started opening and slamming drawers pretty violently. After pulling out my underwear she slammed the drawer really hard, on my penis. The drawer closed around my penis and got stuck. I started screaming and crying. First my dad ran in the room to see what was happening. Then, for some reason, every neighbor I had must have been at my house, because they all came in one after the other. When they realized what the problem was they all started laughing, and that caused me to cry harder. The drawer wouldn’t come open. One neighbor told me they were going to have to cut my penis off.

She asked if we could move on to some acting exercises. She explained it was to get a sense of my abilities and unique qualities. They wanted me to do a peanut butter commercial for them and see how I interpreted the script. After about five takes, she was getting frustrated. She said “Try some emotion. Anger, confusion, jealousy, I don’t care, just do something.”

So I thought of some funny voices I might be able to do. My black neighbors always said I could do funny voices. I did the dialogue in a Chinese accent. She asked me why I was doing that.



I explained how my friends and I had a game called “Vietnam Flashback.” My dad was in the Vietnam War. He was usually quite calm and taciturn, but certain phrases or sounds would set him off. Sometimes he’d get really violent or freak out and break a bunch of shit. It was really funny. Our favorite was to sneak up behind him when he was working in the garage, get as close as possible, and yell “Boo Koo Dinky Dow! GI this is not your country!” Once we got him so good he got his chainsaw and just started cutting everything in half. He destroyed all my sister’s softball trophies, my mom’s bookshelves, and an old chest passed down from my great grandmother. We had to hit him in the back of the head to get him to stop.

I asked Robin if she knew the difference between Chinese and Japanese people.

“I think we’ve seen enough,” she said. “Wait, can I say one more thing?” I asked. She acquiesced. I said “All the aliens in Star Wars speak some language, but wouldn’t it be funnier if they just sounded Chinese?”



I pulled out my sketchbook and showed her a character I had drawn and thought should be in the movie. I explained how he should have a Chinese accent. This is where things got weird. My drawing and the Chinese accent both ended up in the movie, but not together. The character I drew was this:





I called him Kyle (because my Chinese friend was named Kyle), but in the movie he’s called Ben and he doesn’t speak. They gave the Chinese accent to the Trade Federation characters Nute Gunray and his crew. I feel I’m owed something. Just because I was six doesn’t mean I can be ripped off wholesale.



Funny story about my friend Kyle. As a kid, I had three close Asian friends (Kyle, Charlie, and Ronald). My grandfather came to town once and met Kyle. He came back a year later and saw Ronald, but just kept calling him Kyle. At different points my grandfather met all three of my friends, but they all went along pretending to be Kyle and he never caught on.

As I was leaving I was shutting the door behind me and I heard Robin say, “Jesus Christ, that kid was retarded. I don’t get paid enough for this.”



Needless to say, I did not get the part.