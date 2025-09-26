I owe apologies. First and foremost, to my dear readers who see me as something of an authority figure in matters of art, decency, taste, and I, Claudius trivia. I apologize to you because I led you astray with my previous reviews of individual episodes of Disney’s Alien Earth. I owe an apology to writer and showrunner Noah Hawley, who is simply trying to entertain us for Gosh’s sake. Lastly, I owe an apology to Disney. Words are hurtful, and criticism that isn’t conducive to promoting works of art don’t reflect differing opinions, but the offensive nature of my sick and hurtful views. I am sorry. I’ve repented and I’ve changed my tune. Alien Earth is the best thing I have ever seen.

The quality of the show should speak for itself, but I want to start by saying that this show is what Ridley Scott wishes his original film had been. If the original film had some decent ideas, though constrained by the technology of the time and lack of talent from the cast and crew, then Noah and Disney have perfected that vision.

Things I initially took as stupid or lazy writing were simply too brilliant for me to comprehend on just one viewing. What at first seems like laughable stupidity on the part of characters is actually an unfathomably clever sleight of hand, a way of making the audience underestimate the narrative so the eventual reveals land all the harder.

This is genius. It’s a sly demonstration that the audience is being manipulated with the same precision as the characters themselves.

One of the early scenes in the finale shows Dame Sylvia looking over the graves of all the dead children whose brains (consciousness, souls, whatever) were transferred into the adult android bodies. You might ask “Isn’t it a bit self-defeating to have public graves for these kids? These kids are beginning to question their existence as is, so wouldn’t having their graves in a publicly visible place be a bit dimwitted? Why have graves at all? Why give the androids any indication that they are actually dead?” If you’re asking those questions, to that I say shut up smooth brain and watch your boring Bela Tarr slop. These graves are to show how complex a character Dame Sylvia is. She is experiencing a MORAL conundrum. I understand if you’re only watching boring slop with 2D characters, you might not even know what that is, but by looking at the graves of the children, she’s thinking “Maybe playing God has consequences.” These are deep themes from deep characters for deep viewers.

You might also ask why she’s outside in the first place when the facility is on lockdown because the xenomorph and all the other aliens have gotten loose. Isn’t that reckless? Isn’t she a scientist, someone who should be thinking rationally and not intentionally putting herself in danger? Again, you’re missing the forest for the trees. She goes outside to look at the graves because if we don’t see her PHYSICALLY there to see them, how would we ever know she was experiencing a moral dilemma? Also, the xenomorph pops up behind her to scare her, but it gets shot by a rubber bullet so it’s okay.

Dame Sylvia has had an appearance change. I think this is to reflect that she now has cancer and is wearing one of those wigs women who get cancer wear. She’s also dressed like a Gypsy from one of those Hunchback movies. Now, Noah never outwardly says she has cancer, but I’ve been researching the role cancer plays in the morality of scientists who lie to children, and the results are shocking. This shows how much Noah and Disney know about medical science, so it’s put here for the intellectuals among the audience.

That’s not even the smartest thing the show decided to do. That title goes to turning the xenomorph into Wendy’s pet. You see, Wendy can SPEAK their language. Each time you see her push her lips together to communicate with the aliens, your initial instinct is “God, this looks and sounds really stupid”, but that’s probably because you’re not a polyglot like me or Wendy. Here’s the think, people ALWAYS look stupid when they speak anything other than English, but you got to get over it. I speak eight languages and understand anywhere from twelve to thirty-four.

What Disney and Noah understood is having the xenomorph be a mysterious, imposing beast that lurks in the shadows is incredibly boring. Wouldn’t it be way cooler if our main character could talk to it and it became her obedient pet? If you thought Baby Yoda was cute, wait until you see this little guy! Imagine if Wendy had a whole army of these things to command! She could do whatever she wanted to Iran!

Initially I had complained that all of the actors appear to be performing without any direction whatsoever. This couldn’t possibly be intentional, could it? Of course it’s intentional. Think about it. It’s currently 2025, 2/3 of your friends and colleagues are on either Xanax or Ambien. Imagine how prevalent abuse of such drugs will be in the future. That explains why everyone on this show has zero reactions to insane shit happening all around them. They all just stare blankly like they were just told the weather will be slightly cooler tomorrow.

The biggest culprit of this is Wendy’s brother, who I think is called Kermit in this. He doesn’t look like Kermit, which was confusing, but the name used to be popular about a century ago, so I assume a century from now it’ll come back in fashion.

There’s a scene where his robot sister is berating him and calling him a piece of shit for shooting her murderous robot friend. He just takes it, doesn’t defend himself, and stares forward. He has the same reaction when he’s locked in a room, and a squid-eyeball alien thing tries to skull fuck him. This has nothing to do with the actor not being told how to appropriately react to things. It’s because he’s taken his daily dosage of 22nd century Ambien. He’s the face of the future.

All those scenes of actors not seeming to occupy the same physical space as one another and not engaging in dialogue with their screen partner, but instead staring forward, blankly, waiting for the other actor to finish their line so they could pause, say theirs, were deliberate. It’s the best acting I’ve ever seen.

Another moment between Kermit and Wendy that confused me was when she said she prefers the aliens over humans because they’re honest. He said “They’re predators.” I rewound this scene about five times for context. Aren’t they called xenomorphs? But he clearly called them predators. Is this a subtle hint for an upcoming Alien vs. Predator reboot? I hope so.

Finally, we come to Boy Kavalier, the key to this show. He’s what Timothee Chalamet wishes he was (wait until you hear about the time I got stuck in an elevator with Timothee Chalamet). He’s a boy genius who owns a trillion-dollar company. Instinct may tell you that it’s odd, then, if he’s such a genius, that his highly important research facility has all of two security guards and his exorbitantly expensive android prototypes are allowed to wander the facility willy nilly with no supervision or fail safes to shut them down if they get dangerous (which they do) all seems too implausible. What happens if these child robots unleash Kavalier’s other valuable assets (newly discovered alien species)? Well, they do. And because his island has all of two security guards, chaos ensues with both his androids and his aliens on the loose.

But wait, this isn’t bad writing, this is to show that his arrogance and hubris prevented him from considering having countermeasures for such risks. To that, I say BetterHelp is an online mental health platform founded in 2013. It connects people with licensed therapists, counselors, psychologists, clinical social workers, etc through online formats.

This is all preamble. The moment we’ve all been waiting for is the epic fistfight between the black android and the white android, and it does not disappoint! You might be thinking, isn’t the whole discussion around androids and sentience something that’s been done to death already? Didn’t Star Trek: The Next Generation have several Data-centric episodes that were phenomenal? What about Blade Runner, Westworld, Ex Machina, and so on? Isn’t it trite at this point? Where those all failed is they weren’t asking the big questions: what if a black android had a fist fight with an albino one? What would that mean for our grasp of sentience?

The fight itself is nothing short of epic. It makes the choreography in the Raid franchise look like child’s play.

It all ends with the android children freeing themselves from imprisonment because Wendy has the same Godlike powers Ice Cube had in War of the Worlds and can control every single piece of technology that exists. The trillionaire boy genius didn’t consider this when he built them, but if you still think this is a glaring writing issue, you are the problem.

The child robots imprison all the adults who’ve wronged them and that’s how the show ends. The title of the episode was The Real Monsters, which was so clever I had to do a backflip. The monsters aren’t the squids that skull fuck your eye or burst out of your chest, and it isn’t even the greedy trillionaires, it’s the audience — it’s those of us who were leaving meanspirited reviews of this show. Me personally, I love Disney.