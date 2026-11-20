Please read that title carefully, because I know people will look at that and say “Oh dear God, that fat hack Steven is no authority on taste, how can he say Amazon’s Rings of Power is good?” Okay, F U. I never said it was good. I never even said I like it. I said I don’t hate it. That is the key difference here.

What separates a show like this from shows that I have nothing but contempt for? Shows like House of the Dragon or Alien: Earth? What’s the difference?

House of the Dragon had every opportunity to be phenomenal. It had the might of HBO behind it. It had four good seasons of Game of Thrones to inspire hope in viewers. It had a complete source material to harvest from, unlike Thrones where the showrunners resorted to just making shit up. It had a phenomenal cast: either picture-perfect casting or in other ways an improvement upon the source material.

The first season made some questionable decisions, but for the most part it established a lot of goodwill. George himself, the fat old curmudgeon, even praised the show for having a better depiction of King Viserys than the one he wrote: he was absolutely right.

After having been spurned so badly by the ending of Thrones, fans of this franchise had reason to be hopeful. That’s why the second and third seasons felt like such betrayals. I won’t repeat myself as I’ve already written about them extensively here, but the writers consistently chose to take the worst possible route, to make the worst possible decision at every turn. They had gold and twisted it into shit.

Alien Earth is another show that fundamentally made baffling decisions and shat all over what came before. Again, I’ve written extensively about it so I won’t waste time repeating myself.

Rings of Power never had a shot at being good. It didn’t have established showrunners, a talented writing staff, or a complete and ready source material. Amazon had the rights to the Lord of the Rings—and that’s it, but they didn’t want to tell the story already told in Lord of the Rings. The Silmarillion has a plethora of tales to choose from, but they don’t have access to that. So what’s Amazon to do? They looked to the appendices. The appendices appear at the end of the third book. They are not stories, but rather bullet points of information they fleshes out the lore. Basically, Amazon decided to use this to build their new franchise, filling in the gaps when necessary.

Talented writers could probably make gold out of this, but the showrunners J.D. Payne and Other Guy are literally just some dudes with no career to speak of, two random dudes given the reins to not only a beloved franchise, but the most expensive television project in history.

Imagine giving your most important property or piece of art to just….some guy.

So the most expensive show ever made “based” on one of literature’s most beloved franchises is being run by two randos with a cast of people who are presumably actors, but there aren’t any big or even marginally respectable names attached. What could go wrong?

The answer to that question is everything. Not one single aspect of this show works. Yet, I’m not angry. I don’t hate any of it. I think that’s because the show reminds me of watching a bunch of people forced against their will to take part in some awful flash mob or choreographed wedding dance. You really don’t want to be there, you have zero dancing experience and you hate being the center of attention, but your bitch wife peer pressured you into doing it because all the other husbands and boyfriends are doing it, and you know if you don’t you’ll never hear the end of it.

All of the actors in this show are clearly embarrassed to be there, and that only shows more and more with each consecutive season. They’re embarrassed, but they’re just professional enough to put on a brave face and give the show, honestly, better performances than it deserves. That doesn’t stop me from feeling like I’m watching an ISIS hostage video.

While HOTD season three was a travesty, even the most hardcore of haters would be hard-pressed to deny the brilliance of Tom Glynn-Carney’s performance as Aegon. Like Paddy before him as Viserys, Tom made Aegon are more remarkable character than his book counterpart, and that’s in spite of shit writing, not because of the writing.

Rings of Power doesn’t have anything similar. There’s no shining outlier making an impact despite the show working against its cast.

Then there’s the story. Ostensibly, the show tells the story of the Second Age, the time where Sauron crafted the rings and went to war against the Elves and the men of Numenor. This is a HUGE period of time. In Tolkien’s writing, this period is nearly three-and-a-half thousand years. The showrunners, however, decided to cram the entire timeline of events into about a decade. For clarity, that would be like if someone wanted to tell the story of Alexander the Great, the Roman Empire, Napoleon, and the Second World War in a ten-year period with a consistent cast of characters whose stories interact and overlap. If that sounds like it can’t possibly work, you’d be right, it doesn’t.

The timeline is fucked beyond belief and repair, with the showrunners deciding to include things where they don’t belong, only realizing too late the chain reaction that follows by not having events play out sequentially, leaving them to scramble to figure out what to do. Case in point—the distribution of the rings, the thing this show is supposed to be about.

In Tolkien’s lore, Sauron (disguised as Annatar) guides Celebrimbor on how to forge the rings, resulting in the nine (for men) and the seven (for Dwarfs). Celebrimbor forges the three Elven rings without the aid of Sauron. Finally, the One Ring is forged, the one to rule them all and such.

In the show’s version of events, the forging of the great rings, those rings that lend the show its name, are treated like an afterthought. Sauron shows up and says “Hey Celebrimbor, make some rings innit.” The three Eleven rings are made first for some reason, with Sauron’s aide. This doesn’t make all that much sense.

The distribution of the rings for Men is also goofy. In the lore, I had always just assumed Sauron gave them to various kingdoms as a gift, assuming Man’s susceptibility to greed and power would make them easy marks. They wouldn’t question these powerful gifts, and by the time they were fully consumed and enslaved, it’d be all too late. I always imagined it was a gradual process.

In the show, men (not even necessarily kings) just show up at Sauron’s doorstep, basically already evil, vying for the rings. And Sauron makes them fight to the death against other men who want them (it’s a blatant rip-off of the tryouts scene from The Dark Knight where the Joker breaks a stick and makes three perspective henchman fight to the death).

Basically, the show presents it as “I’ll give the ring to whoever wins this battle royale and once you have it you become a Ring Wraith.” I’m not a Tolkien expert, but I had always assumed these kings didn’t want to become Nazgul, they just thought the rings would give them power over their kingdoms, but becoming Nazgul was Sauron’s trick he played on them. The show paints it as if these guys WANT to become Nazgul because it looks hella cool.

It just makes this vast, expansive lore feel so small and petty.

This is the most expensive TV show in history, yet it looks so hilariously cheap. Oh, it definitely looks like money was spent, just not wisely. The show presents quick establishing shots of environments like Numenor, Rhun, or Khazad-dum. They last just long enough to make you think “Ohhhh, ahhhh” but then there is a quick cut to a boring, flat interior. We hardly (or never) see characters actually interact with these environments. It’s a cheap trick. The Jackson films relished in showing the cast traverse ancient Dwarven halls and forests. Remember the shot of Gandalf riding Shadowfax through the streets and layers of Minas Tirith? Don’t expect any of that here.

Every interior shot is so flat and dull, but this often leads to some humorous results.

In the first episode of season 3, Sauron is sitting on his thrown holding tryouts for Nazgul. The scene wants to evoke the idea that this place is expansive and oppressive. Orc hordes fill out the halls, cheering and chanting for Sauron, but the camera betrays all this. We see a cheap looking set with four or five guys in Orc costumes awkwardly standing around, cheering for Sauron. Meanwhile there’s dudes in cheap masks and helmets sounding like knock-off Banes as they speak. It looks like something out of Mortal Kombat Annihilation; that’s how cheap and goofy it all looks. That’s definitely a movie you want to be reminded of when watching something meant to be Tolkien.

Remember in Attack of the Clones how Lucas took Boba Fett, the mysterious cool-looking character, and made him a dumb little kid? Well, this show decided to do the same thing with the Witchking. They even found a kid who kind of looks like Boba Fett.

Exacerbating things is how the show does not give viewers any sense of geography whatsoever. Yeah it occasionally shows maps, but please shut the fuck up. I’ve read everything Tolkien has written, but watching this show, I have no idea where Rhun is in relation to Lindon, or why a character is where they are at any given moment.

Jackson’s films gave locations like the Shire, Rivendell, and Rohan such distinct personalities. You’re not confusing Rohan for Lothlorien. These places all felt lived in. Even if the camera didn’t zoom in on it, there was history and lore in every single sculpture, painting, tree, and bookshelf. The locations here, however, give me a bad case of object permanence: they all cease to exist when not on screen.

Numenor deserves its own special category. In simple terms of understanding Tolkien: Elves are immortal and enlightened. They are fair and graceful. Men are easily corrupted, greedy, ambitious, and full of flaws. They are mortal.

The men of Numenor are unique.

They are men, but different. They have extended lifespans (around 250 years I think). They are taller, stronger, more agile. They’re basically all of Khan’s eugenics freaks from Star Trek.

They’re also architectural and technological masters, crafting things unlike anything else in the world. Elves and Sauron fear the Numenoreans alike. In fact, Sauron was unable to beat Numenor on the battlefield, he had to resort to trickery to finally beat them, that’s how badass these guys were.

The show presents the Numenoreans as a bunch of dorks. There is nothing exceptional or enhanced about them. They’re a bunch of goofy dudes. The show makes zero attempt to explain why there is anything special about them whatsoever, They’re lame, just like any other group of people in this show.

Just look how cheap and silly this armor is.

Jackson’s films did a wonderful job showing how distinct Elves were from Men, but they went a step further, they showed how distinct men from Gondor were from Men from Rohan. For fuck’s sake, we even got clear distinctions between Mordor Orcs and Isengard’s Uruk-hai. In Rings of Power the Elves, Men, Hobbits, and Numenoreans all look, feel, and behave the same.

I defy anybody to describe the characters in this show: to describe their personalities, goals, weaknesses. Every single character is painted with the same broad strokes. They are serious. They are epic. They all speak with faux Tolkien weighty dialogue, but it’s devoid of weight and meaning.

The Jackson films featured plenty of levity. Every scene wasn’t just characters talking about the plot or their feelings. We learned about the Hobbits by watching them eat, drink, and party.

Another thing the films masterfully did was its pairing of characters, both in trios and as pairs.

Frodo, Sam, and Gollum—fantastic trio. Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli. Merry, Pippin, and Treebeard. Then you have the pairings, like Merry and Pippin, Frodo and Sam, Theoden and Eowyn, Eowyn and Merry, Pippin and Gandalf, Pippin and Faramir, Pippin and Denethor. Pippin seriously gets so much great stuff to do in the final form.

The separating and pairing of characters presents a great way to show growth and changing dynamics. Rings of Power presents nothing of the sort. Whether Galadriel is with Elrond or gallivanting with Arondir, it’s all the same.

They dug up poor, elderly Howard Shore out of his retirement home and forced him at gunpoint to compose the opening theme tune, but even his music couldn’t save this show. It’s low-effort and not memorable in the slightest.

In the show’s first season, we learn Mordor was “turned on”. Basically some guy had a key and he inserted it into a rock which led to a Rube Goldberg machine that turns Mordor on. If it wasn’t clear, a title card that says “The Southlands” gets erased and replaced by another saying “Mordor”.

The show also falls victim to the J.J. Abrams theory of storytelling—everything is a mystery box. Who is Sauron??!? Is it that guy or this guy? Is that guy going to be Sauron or is it Gandalf? This type of storytelling tricks people into thinking there’s a payoff being built towards, but there isn’t. Once we realize discount Aragorn is actually Sauron and the homeless weirdo is Gandalf, it doesn’t add anything to the story. The status quo doesn’t change. It’s like finding out Humberto Cabbagepatch in Star Trek Into Darkness was actually Khan. So what?

When a show has nothing good to offer, has bad visuals, looks cheap, has actors being forced against their will, doesn’t understand Tolkien or even like Tolkien, and doesn’t even work on its own, how could I possibly not hate it? I’m rooting for it. I have this weird thing where I enjoy second-hand embarrassment. I want to see the show somehow manage to pull off a miracle. It’s all such goofy silliness. I’m not offended or angered by any of it. Maybe I should be, but I’m not.

I’ll say this, the actor playing Sauron comes off the best here. He’s doing a decent job and I like his look, even if he’s let down by stupid writing like everyone else is. Elrond’s actor is trying his best as well.

Unlike HOTD that had every opportunity to be great, this show never did. It had no chance in hell. I kind of feel sorry for it. It was doomed from the start.