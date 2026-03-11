No one on Earth knows this guy’s name and it’s really sad. Oh, I’m sure most of you recognize him. You remember him in the role of “main character’s younger brother”, “FBI Agent”, and perhaps even as “Coast Guard Guy”, but don’t even tell me you know his name. When I googled him, I typed “White middle-aged actor who usually plays the main character’s brother, the third-in-command of some unit, and FBI Agent” and this is what the internet gave back to me.



I have a huge raccoon problem in my neighborhood. My previous dog used to kill all of them (opossums too), but my current dog is failing in her guard duties.

Not only do the raccoons eat from my trash and make a disgusting mess all over the lawn, they steal my Amazon packages. Worse, they steal neighbors’ Amazon packages and leave them on my doorstep, leading neighbors to believe I’m taking all their shit. As if I want their stupid fucking Fraser boxset.



Beyond the malicious chaos and contempt for decency, the raccoons have seemingly grown immune to rat poison. I’ve resorted to using this big, inelegant club (basically what Bam-Bam had in the Flintsteins).

I’ve been bashing in their heads for over two weeks now and the sight of blood and viscera no longer bothers me. I even leave their bodies outside my trashcans as a reminder for any of the critters who think it wise to tread on me.

One day, I was so sleep deprived that when I heard shaking from inside my trashcan, I was ready to set the entire thing ablaze. I opened the lid and started squirting the lighter fluid inside when I heard the scream of a man. Initially, I thought nothing of it. Raccoons often mimic the sounds of men to elicit sympathy, but this was an actual guy curled up in my trashcan.



The sad part is, when he saw what I was doing, he didn’t plea for help, instead, he meekly said “Get on with it, motherfucker.” But I’m a Buddhist, so I cannot harm any living creatures (except raccoons). So I clothed in in mine own garb and gave him some lemons to suck on.



I said, “Hey, wait a minute, aren’t you the—”

“The Texas Ranger from Man of the House? Yes, I am.”

And I said, “And aren’t you also—”

“The Agent from Non-stop? Yes, that is me.”

He had sadness in his eyes like nothing I’d ever seen. He told me his life story, only interrupted occasionally so I could fetch more lemons for him.



He’d always dreamed of being an actor. He knew he’d never be a Brad Pitt or Di Caprio, but some of his favorite actors were character actors. Men and women who disappeared into the role. People who could play an investor one day and a Russian arms dealer the next. He did it for the craft, not for the acclaim and accolades.



“Combined, I’ve probably be in something most of the world has seen at some point. At some point, you’ve seen my face. Whether it was in a Marvel or in some kind of King Kong thing, I was there. I go to the movies with my wife and kids. Been doing it for two decades. Do you know what it’s like for twenty straight years to ask your own family who their favorite character in the movie was, and for it to never have been yours?”

I had no idea. But it sounded grim. He continued with explaining what it was actually like.

“You know, some guys get typecast as perverts, because they’re weird or kind of funny looking. It isn’t glamorous, and people automatically connect that face with that deplorable type of guy, but at least he’s remembered! Think about The Machine from 8mm, people remember that guy! They remember Buffalo Bill. Who the hell remembers the fourth most important FBI Agent in the sixth Fast and Furious movie?

“You know, I overheard a producer talking to an agent once, and he actually said, pointing at me, ‘He’s exactly the type of guy born to be replaced by AI.’ and dammit if I don’t agree. What kind of person becomes an actor to essential play disposable, non-entities for his entire life? I’ll never be anyone’s favorite character, nobody knows my name, and nobody walks out of the theater talking about how my performance elevated the movie, or brought David Mamet’s dialogue to life.”

I chewed on this. It made sense. I couldn’t imagine what it’d be like to have a dream, to work hard at a craft, only to be treated like a broom or a hammer. A useful prop, but easily replaced. Who remembers a hammer they owned thirty years ago? Even if it was reliable and did what it needed to.



I told him about my upcoming Weezer biopic and he asked if there was a part for him in it. I told him not really, as there wasn’t an FBI subplot. He said he was done with that, but I told him beside Rivers Cuomo and some of the Asian hookers, none of the roles were all that meaty. They didn’t require a thespian. Then, he broke out into Buddy Holly. I’ve heard worse covers, but I explained that the movie would focus exclusively on the unproduced space opera and Ratitude. I told him he wasn’t going to pity party me into putting him in the movie.

He asked for five dollars so he could take the bus back home. Seeing as I was still waiting for Paul Dano to pay me back the five he owed me, I explained how I no longer lent money to actors. He understood, and gratefully accepted the bag of lemons I gave him.



What do you guys think? If you were an actor, would you feel fulfilled having this kind of career? It seems like being a bass player for AC/DC.