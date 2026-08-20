David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Keary's avatar
Keary
9h

Well played, well played. But is Waterloo a good movie IYO?

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1 reply by David
Alex's avatar
Alex
10h

FUCK! Trojan horsed again

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