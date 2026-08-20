At long last. I’ve downgraded from living in a third world country to a seventh world one (The United States). I arrived in The United States yesterday. I’ve been waiting for ages to finally talk about the movie made by one of Hollywood’s biggest directors, an academy award winner with an ego (and known to make questionable artistic choices) who decided to make an expensive, overly produced epic about Greece’s most famous figure (without a single Greek actor in the cast). That’s right, I am finally talking about Oliver Stone’s 2004 film Alexander. You’ve just been Trojan Horsed! You thought I was going to talk about The Odyssey, but I’m here to talk about a film nobody has thought of in a two decades, a film that bombed at the box office and has a measly 15% critic score on RottenTomatoes. Don’t even get mad, I’m honoring Homer and Greek mythology by doing this. I take Greek history so seriously (my whole family does), that as a kid, my parents wouldn’t let Greeks come to my birthday parties. I knew those boxes meant to be Playstation games weren’t actually Playstation games.

Critic David Walsh described the film as “Alexander tells us little about its central figure or the sort of society he emerged from or envisioned. Its goings-on are rather silly. It’s not at all clear what Stone is getting at, other than suggesting that conquering the world is exhausting and psychologically damaging work”.

Dorothy Woodend (more like bellend) said “I didn't feel particularly emotionally involved in the story. In fact half the time, I didn't even know what was going on.”

MTV gave the film one star, stating “The picture is so thoroughly ridiculous, it's hard to know where to begin in listing its infelicities. But I'll try.”

IMDB user mgerity-1 wrote “I didn’t know the Greeks were all Irish.”

All of these reviews are spot on, yet I love this movie all the same.

When the movie first came out, the reaction from most audiences was “A movie about a 5’4’’ gay Greek? Do we really need another one?”

Was Alexander the Great even Greek? Every Albanian cab driver I’ve ever had insisted he was Albanian. Other famous Albanians include Frank Sinatra, Robert De Niro, George Washington, Cixin Liu, and Kevin Bacon.

But wasn’t Alexander the Great Macedonian? Debatable. There is compelling evidence. Ancient and modern Macedonia are fundamentally different entities separated by millennia, major demographic shifts, and distinct geographic locations. The ancient kingdom was a Greek-speaking military powerhouse centered in northern Greece, whereas modern North Macedonia is a landlocked Slavic-majority republic situated further north on land that historically belonged to ancient Paeonia. During olden times, the rest of the Greeks kind of viewed Macedonians like they were the Welsh of their day (sheep shaggers and whatnot). Slavs didn’t even exist yet back then.

After the Slavs started to exist, they eventually created a state called Yugoslavia. Like all Slavic countries, it eventually broke up and became other countries. Some people decided they were Serbs, others chose to be Croatian, and so on and so forth. One nation that separated from Yugoslavia was the Republic of Macedonia. Greece, however, objected to the tiny nation using that name. Greece argued the name implied territorial claims over its own northern region also named Macedonia, and that it hijacked ancient Hellenistic Greek history (like Alexander the Great).

Greece used this opportunity to do something truly hilarious and blocked its neighbor from joining NATO and starting European Union talks for decades, forcing it to use the temporary label "FYROM" (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia). They essentially bullied the country into having the really stupid name of FYROM.

FYROM built a bunch of statues of Alexander the Great and said “Yeah he’s ours.”

Here’s the proof that Alexander the Great was indeed a Slav.

Exhibit A:

Explaining the plot (or sequence of events) of this movie is a bit tough, as four fucking different versions exit. There’s the theatrical version (runtime 175 minutes), the director’s cut (released the following year on Digital Versatile Disc [runtime 167 minutes {were it so simple: Stone removed seventeen minutes, but added nine new minutes}]), Alexander Revisited: The Final Unrated Cut (225 minute runtime AND the structure of the film is rearranged), and because you’d be a fool for thinking the word final meant final in The Final Unrated Cut, Stone released the 206-minute-long Ultimate Cut. Scholars have been debating for years whether ultimate is more final and ultimate than final, and here you have your answer.

When reviewing a film that has four different versions, what are you actually supposed to do? Further confusing the issue is Oliver Stone was given three attempts by his teacher to resubmit his homework assignment, but instead of making it better, he just made it longer and less coherent.

I’ll be talking about the version I saw most recently (I don’t remember which one it is).

The film begins with Alexander on his deathbed, before flash-forwarding to Ptolemy in Alexandria dictating to a scribe why Alexander the Great was great, then it flashbacks to when Alexander was still alive on the eve of the Battle of Gaugamela.

The movie flashes back and forward throughout, focusing on what Oliver Stone decided were the key moments/events of Alexander’s life. This includes: Alexander witnessing his drunk father assaulting his mother, slightly older Alexander taming an untamable horse.Alexander taking lessons from Aristotle, Alexander witnessing his father’s assassination and becoming king, the Battle of Gaugemela, Alexander conquering Babylon, Alexander having sex with Rosario Dawson and seeing her big titties, Alexander killing his friend Cleitus, the Battle of the Hydaspes, the back to back deaths of Jared Leto and Alexander, and then Ptolemy closing out the movie by explaining what it was all about.

Stone falls into the biopic trap of trying to cover the subject’s entire life. This basically never works. In trying to show someone’s whole life, you ended up with truncated scenes which feel more like trailers or appetizers. You might be saying “But Alexander died at 33, so it’s okay to show his entire life. It wasn’t that long!” No. Who actually gives a shit what Alexander was doing when he was a kid? Do these scenes have any impact on what seeing Rosario Dawson’s titties meant a decade later? Not really.

The best biopics understand that providing bullet points going through the motions don’t really give a sense of who a person was. It’s far better to focus on one key event, one pivotal year, or the chasing of a specific goal than the generic approach of showing an entire life. I really liked the David Foster Wallace biopic—The End of the Tour. The movie’s focus is just a week depicting what hanging out with DFW was like for a journalist. I never met the guy, but for an outside observer, it seems to me that this approach provides a better sense of who a person is than trying to cram their whole life into 95 minutes.

The ultimate irony of Stone’s sin here is by cramming so much into the movie, we never really get a sense of what made Alexander great or unique. We briefly see his tutelage with Aristotle, but other than learning “Persians bad”, we get no valuable insight into why Aristotle is one of history’s greatest philosophers or what kind of a student Alexander was. Why bother showing us this at all if you’re not going to explore it?

As an adult, do we see Alexander utilizing or challenging the tutelage of Aristotle? Not really.

When tackling a subject matter that might be introducing a new concept, world, or theme to an audience, the creator should never assume the audience is bringing prior knowledge with them. As a teenager, I knew next to nothing about the life of Malcolm X, but then I saw Spike Lee’s movie, and I feel that the film did a pretty good job explaining how and why he was radicalized, who the Nation of Islam were, and why he had a falling out with them. At no point did I feel the need to have an encyclopedia with me referencing names and dates to make sure I was up to date.

With Alexander, it really seems Stone went in assuming the audience knew all the intricate details of pre-Hellenic Greece, the Persia Empire, the importance of Babylon, and what was and wasn’t considered gay.

The Battle of Gaugamela in the film is presented as this crucial, epic battle, but the audience never truly knows what’s at stake. What does a Macedonian victory over the Persians mean at this point and time? What is the history between Persia and Greece? How are the cultures different and similar? What about for the various cultures taking up the space between the Greek and Persian world? Do they view Alexander as a liberator or occupier? Was Alexander a hero or tyrant? Was he both? Was his ambition to conquer the world viewed in a positive or negative light by his contemporaries? The movie only briefly toys with the idea of asking and answering these questions.

The battle itself is a spectacle. At the end of the day, that’s what studio execs and audiences want, but a spectacle without context is a big problem. The reason the battles of Helms Deep and Pelennor Fields work so well in the Lord of the Rings movies work so well is because of all the work that went into demonstrating what the stakes were. We knew exactly what it meant if our heroes lost. We had build up, we had a sense of geography, we knew the players involved. Beyond the spectacle, the build up is half of what makes a battle scene work on film. Imagine the movie Zulu being half as good without the insurmountable tension that builds and builds before the battle even starts.

Historically, the battle is significant because it’s considered the decisive battle between Alexander and Darius, cementing the Macedonian’s overthrow of the Achaemenid Empire and Alexander as ruler of Persia.

Alexander’s force went up against a much larger Persian force. Alexander won by using an oblique tactical movement to stretch the Persian lines, creating a gap in their center, and leading a wedge-shaped cavalry charge directly at King Darius III, which forced the Persian king to flee.

For a movie that was heavily lambasted, this battle sequence is one of the few segments to receive praise (particularly from historians and history buffs). My grandfather also praised this scene. He was a veteran of the Battle of Gaugamela and he said this movie’s depiction was the most accurate portrayal of Phalanx warfare he’d ever seen (though he said he didn’t remember the real event being so loud).

Most sword and sandal flicks reduce battle scenes to one mass of people running into another mass of people, resulting in a free for all in which no one could possibly hear any orders from their officers, comprehend who the enemy is, or have any wherewithal of the progress of the battle. It looks cool, but when you stop and think about it, it don’t make too much sense.

This scene goes out of its way to show the importance of unit formations, geography, and tactics. The icing on the cake is the fact that Stone utilized large numbers of extras on location (yes, CGI is used, but sparingly). This helps add to the scale and tangibility of the battle. However, eagle eyed viewers (who am I kidding, no one has seen this movie more than once) will notice some awkward moments of extras kind of standing around doing nothing because they aren’t the focus of the scene.

Jared Leto is in the movie as Hephaestion and he’s just terrible. The movie implies he and Alexander were lovers, but never gives the audience anything beyond “lustful staring” and really awkward hugs. Look, Colin Farrell and doesn’t deserve the flack he got, but Daniel Day fucking Lewis couldn’t have convinced audiences he was in love with Jared Leto’s Haphaestion. Farrell eventually proved he can play Mediterranean when he played a fat Italian in Penguin.

The movie, afraid of being too gay, shoehorns in Rosario Dawson as Roxane, who becomes Alexander’s wife. Dawson has maybe four lines of dialogue and ten minutes of screen time and is only in the movie to show titties. I’m being serious. There’s no love or chemistry between her and Alexander, but the movie wasn’t going to have an all-out homo fest, and the studio execs knew the movie was pretty boring, but figured “Hey, Dawson is an up-and-coming actress, let’s use her getting her big babylons out as a way to market the movie.” Don’t even act like that’s not what happened.

We learn very little about any of Alexander’s companions outside of Hephaestion, which makes it odd that the movie chose Ptolemy to be the narrator. Yes, historically Ptolemy was important, but the movie doesn’t show why Ptolemy was any more adept at being the one to tell Alexander’s life than say, Nearchus or like another guy or something. Old-man Ptolemy is obviously important because he’s played by Anthony Hopkins, but the scenes in which he’s young, he’s just some guy in the background not really doing much.

The movie’s second battle scene is at Hydaspes in India. It loses accuracy points because Stone, wanting to contrast it with the earlier battle at Gaugamela, places it in a thick jungle. The real battle did not take place in a rainforest environment like this, but Stone wanted to let you know this was India and it’s exotic. I don’t mind because it’s a very good sequence. Alexander’s army goes up against battle elephants, and fuck me I don’t see any CGI trickery in this sequence. All I see are real ass elephants and I have no idea how they filmed this sequence.

Despite how technically thrilling it all is, we’re left cold because we don’t have much in terms of context. Why was this battle important? What campaigns preceded or succeeded it? What’s at stake? Why did Stone focus on this battle instead of one of Alexander’s other famous feats?

That leads me to another problem, so many of Alexander’s most famous feats are not only excluded, but not even alluded to. No movie could ever truly capture every single one of his feats, but that’s my entire point. The movie should have focused on just one or two key events in his life, fleshing those out and making it dramatic and compelling.

This movie had a budget of $150,000,000. Let’s imagine I was given that money and told to make a movie about Alexander the Great. I would take the Waterloo approach. For those who haven’t seen it, Waterloo is a 1970 film directed by Soviet filmmaker Sergei Bondarchuk. It tells the story of the battle between Napoleon and the Duke of Wellington, which concluded in Napoleon’s defeat.

Adjusted for inflation, the movie has a budget of around $215M – $344M, making it one of the most expensive pictures ever made. The movie features 17,000 authentically dressed extras, recreating battle scenes with true numbers and without special effects, remain the largest body of costumed extras in any film. This was the pre-CGI days people! The amount of bodies on screen and the level of coordination necessary to get these shots was a masterclass in craftsmanship. There hasn’t been anything like it sense.

Now imagine an Alexander the Great battle featuring that level of commitment. The battle/campaign/siege that lends itself the most to cinema that I would choose is the Siege of Tyre.

Tyre was the Phoenician island city a kilometer off the coast of the mainland. The city was surrounded by 45 meter tall walls. So how did Alexander, lacking a meaningful navy, conquer an island fortress city? He ordered his men to build a giant causeway to connect the island to the mainland. Phoenician naval vessels harassed Alexander’s builders with arrows and more. Alexander deployed massive siege towers to defend the builders and antagonize the ships. At one point, the Phoenicians loaded up a large horse transport ship with pitch, sulfur, oil, and other burnable shit, smashed it into the causeway, blowing the fuck out of Alexander’s builders, towers, and the causeway itself.

Alexander decided to build a wider causeway. As luck would have it, the Macedonian also managed to secure a large portion of the navy that used to serve his enemy. Picture this, if you will—a cinematic battle in which a massive bridge connecting an island fortress to the mainland, where giant siege towers are raining down heavy artillery to break the walls, and at the same time a naval battle is going on with arrows, flaming arrows, exploding ships, and ship-to-ship combat with battering rams. After Alexander’s forces breach the walls, violent street-by-street combat occurs.

If someone had the balls to film this siege with 17,000 extras, practical effects, and all that jazz, it would be unfathomably based.

Nobody would ever make this movie because it would be hella expensive and wouldn’t feature any titties in it.

An alternative route would be to make a dialogue heavy political drama ala I, Claudius which shows the politics and philosophy of Alexander as he tries to rule an empire.

The problem with Stone’s film is he tries to do spectacle and historical/political drama and doesn’t succeed at either.

Alexander the Great's biggest accomplishments include conquering the vast Persian Empire, creating one of the largest empires in ancient history across three continents, remaining undefeated in every major battle, and sparking the Hellenistic Age by spreading Greek culture and founding numerous cities like Alexandria in Egypt. Does the movie make any of that clear? Not really. It kind of just insists you already know that.

Even after all that bitching, I can’t hate this movie. It has some charm, some impressive battle sequences, nice scenery and costumes, and at least for me, got me curious to learn more about the source material.

What did I think of The Odyssey? It was alright.