I Judge Books by Their Covers
I admit it, I do. I think the idea behind putting effort into book covers is becoming a loss art. When I travel, I make it to buy copies of books I already own in different languages. For one, if it’s a language I know, it’s fun to do a reread. An additional motive, however, is non-English book covers almost always look way better than their American/English-language counterparts.
Here’s a brief video showcasing my (tiny) collection of books from the Folio Society just so you can see how lovely they are.
I think everyone does.
But don't do that.
Although I will.
I totally judge books by their covers too. I have refrained from buying books because I dislike the cover (any movie tie-in is usually a no-no, even if I like the movie adaptation and/or the actor featured on the cover). I have also bought books because of the attractive cover--never read anything by Adrian Tchaikovsky but bought "City of Last Chances" (and the other books in the series) solely/mainly because of the cover. With Folio, I find that the books are always well put-together and are overall nice objects, but the actual artwork and illustrations within can be a bit hit or miss, at least for me.