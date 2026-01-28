I admit it, I do. I think the idea behind putting effort into book covers is becoming a loss art. When I travel, I make it to buy copies of books I already own in different languages. For one, if it’s a language I know, it’s fun to do a reread. An additional motive, however, is non-English book covers almost always look way better than their American/English-language counterparts.

Here’s a brief video showcasing my (tiny) collection of books from the Folio Society just so you can see how lovely they are.

My Modest Collection