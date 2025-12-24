Watch the review here

No, I am not under duress. No, I did not like this movie ironically or in a guilty pleasure kind of way. I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. No movie has brought me more joy in 2025 other than Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds.



Did I enjoy the movie for the reasons James Cameron intended? Perhaps not. In any case, I took my main homie (who hasn’t seen a single film in this franchise) to a crowded, dirty, disgusting movie theater to watch this in 3D. Afterward, we drank too much whisky and had a lot of fun talking about this movie.



*Disclaimer— I am not a YouTuber. I have no idea how editing works. I don’t even know how to use a microphone. I realize this can come off as cowardly, like Chris Stuckmann begging people to like his movie because he knew it wasn’t good. I’m not bothered by the fact that I am as technically proficient as a caveman. I had fun putting this video together. Having said that, my New Year’s resolution is to learn how to edit.



Take a look at my friend and I attempting to make sense of James Cameron’s mind here: AVATAR 3