*This title is clickbait. This post contains chapters VI and VII of my upcoming book.

Chapters I-III

Chapters IV and V

VI

Rob suggests taking an Uber into the city and grabbing drinks. Other than Francisco, who now knows more about me than Father Marcello, the rest of us know incredibly little about one another.

The bar is a run-down little place with a neon sign tempting us with Coors Light. Hardened old-timers eye us as we make our way to the back, next to an out-of-order jukebox. The most exotic beer on tap is Heineken. I opt for something domestic. The glass is perfectly frosted with that thin, fragile layer of ice. In the corner, an incredibly obese woman is dancing with complete abandon with two of her friends. There is pure, unadulterated happiness on her face. Rather than allow the happiness to be contagious, I recall my conversation with Father Marcello, feeling guilty about acknowledging how others look. People I’ll never even talk to. I’m hardly two sips in when Rob orders us all tequila shots. My cocaine come-down nearly gave me a panic attack in the Uber. Tequila does not seem like the best of companions at the moment. Music my dad listens to plays over the sound system. I recall how uneventful my own going-away party with friends was, but who the hell are these people? Why does Katy have resting bitch face? Why does Brian’s jaw click? Why does Michael exist?

“What’d you think of that display?” asks Michael.

“What’re you on about?” asks Rob.

“That performance,” Michael says.

“You’re speaking in riddles, mate,” says Tyler.

“And you’ve got two different-colored socks on, mate,” says Rob.

“Oh, you noticed?” says Tyler.

“Anne”—Michael makes air quotes—“She had me going for a bit. But she was definitely reaching toward the end. Straining to remember her lines.”

“You saying she was a plant?” asks Rob.

“Did you not see the color and consistency of the blood? Far too bright. They wouldn’t just kill someone. Fun way to scare us into shape.”

“How can you be so callous?” asks Katy. “ I don’t think making light of death is appropriate.”

“No one’s making light. I simply wasn’t fooled. I’ve taken acting classes from the most prestigious non-Julliard school on the East Coast. I know all the tells of a performance. Especially from a woman. They should have put in just a tad more effort, right?” asks Michael.

Brian drinks with reluctance, as if fessing up to a terrible, shameful secret.

“I’m not drunk,” he says to me for some reason. “Don’t ask me if I am.”

“I wouldn’t worry about that, mate,” Tyler says. “American beer is shit. You’d have to drink a thousand of these to feel anything.”

“Because Australia is known for having quality anything,” says Rob.

“Everything in Australia is quality,” says Tyler.

“Next you’re going to make the claim that McDonald’s is better there, just as every jackass claims McDonald’s outside the US is always better,” says Rob.

“Maccas is better in Australia,” says Tyler.

“I hate Australians,” says Rob.

“Reckon,” says Tyler.

“I do. You lot ruined any enjoyment I could have had while in Eastern Europe. Tallinn, Riga, every goddamn hostel there is run by Aussies.”

“So?”

“So what the fuck? What’re you doing? These guys are older than I am, but going on a pub crawl is the epitome of life achievements. Nineteen-year-old backpackers who have never traveled before mistake their loud arrogance and immaturity for a misplaced belief in Australian charm.”

“Well, that’s a retarded thing to be upset about,” says Tyler.

“Don’t use the R word. Be better than that,” says Michael.

“Every Australian I’ve met has been incredibly sweet,” says Katy. “Des gens charmants.”

Michael starts rolling out sweet nothings to Katy in French. She reciprocates.

“You two want us to leave so you can continue this gross display more intimately?” asks Rob.

“She’s so fabulous,” says Katy.

We all look to see her attention is on the morbidly obese woman. I quickly look away, not wanting to acknowledge her existence. Katy won’t allow the subject to be dropped.

“Just look at her. Isn’t she amazing? I love her confidence. There’s just something so cool about her. I could watch her dance forever.”

“Hmm,” says Francisco. “I don’t like watching fat women dance, unless it’s at the circus or something.”

Among the sea of old-timers and riff - raff are two girls far too good looking to be here. They stand out more than I will on Khal’vardey. Both young, one of them extraordinarily beautiful. Exotic isn’t a word I’m fond of using when describing a human being, but she certainly isn’t local. She has what Martin calls the “ethnically ambiguous” look. She catches me looking at her. I catch Brian looking at me.

“What are y’all most worried about once we go you know where?” asks Rob.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried per se,” says Michael.

Trust fund babies seldom are.

“The first time I went to France for a homestay,” says Katy, “I went without my long-term boyfriend. But he was, like, so clingy. Can you imagine how annoying it was? I mean, people talk about culture shock, but I was so prepared. I didn’t feel it. Others did. They couldn’t hack it. Coming home, that was the real culture shock.”

“Avoir un coup de foudre,” says Michael.

“Now my boyfriend and I are polyamorous, which, FYI, is so much healthier.”

“I’m pretty worried about the food,” I say.

“Oh my, you’re sooo American,” says Katy.

“As opposed to you?” I say.

“Ah, come on, mate. The most fun part of traveling is trying all the weird shit. In Korea—the North one, that is—I had dog. Not half bad,” says Tyler.

“As long as it looks nice and smells nice, I’d eat dog,” I say. “Mayonnaise is where I draw the line. I can’t be doing with that.”

“Reckon they’ll have ale or lager?” asks Tyler.

“No smokes and no booze. There’s roughing it, and then there’s roughing it,” says Rob.

“Do you really want this place to be familiar?” asks Katy. “That’s just like, such an American Anglo - centric view of things. Everyone knows that, when traveling to Japan, writing sushi in kanji as opposed to in English in Google Maps will produce better, more authentic results.”

“I think hoping for booze to help cope with the horrors we’ll face isn’t asking too much,” says Tyler.

“Katy is so right,” says Michael.

“I hope the aliens are fuckable,” says Rob.

“Show some respect,” says Michael.

“Respect for what, aliens?”

“You’re judging women based on how fuckable they are.”

“Who said anything about women? I’m talking about aliens, and this kid’s talking about women. We don’t even know if they have women.”

“Couldn’t you say if they “are” women, not “have” women? That’s a little dehumanizing.”

“What humans?” asks Rob.

“Think they’ll look human or humanoid?” I ask.

I’m still not used to the casualness of how we throw out these terms and pose these questions.

“No,” says Brian.

“Why are you so sure?” I ask.

“Seems ridiculous to suggest they’d look human.”

“I didn’t say I think they do, just suggesting that they could.”

“No, they wouldn’t,” he says.

“OK, bud,” says Rob. “The Milky Way alone has a hundred billion planets. Besides Earth, there is another planet for certain that has life, but who’s to say it ends there? Endless possibilities. The odds of there being life out there that looks human is just as likely or unlikely as there being life that doesn’t look human. Who is to say our look or other looks don’t repeat throughout the universe? With the right building blocks and planet conditions, why wouldn’t they? Maybe our appearance is a simple copy-paste job. If a planet has similar conditions, water, oxygen, a sun, is it so crazy to think the aliens may look similar? Maybe our look is simply what life looks like. Maybe we’re unique? Maybe our look is a divergent one.”

“I just don’t think they’ll look like us,” says Brian.

“You’re absolutely right. Well done,” says Rob.

“Would it be disappointing if they looked like us?” asks Tyler.

“Extremely underwhelming,” says Katy. “It’s like going all the way to Bordeaux just to eat McDonald’s and drink Starbucks.”

“What about you, Brian? What would you miss the most?” asks Rob.

“Birds,” he says.

“Birds?”

“Yeah, those. I’m not drunk,” says Brian. “Looking at them, identifying them based on their sounds. Today, I’m quite certain I saw a ferruginous hawk. There was a colleague I was dating. Well, we went on dates. She said she had a good time. I had given her a CD of bird sounds. She really liked it. But our dates never led to anything.”

He pauses to look disapprovingly at his drink.

“I just hope they have birds to look at. That’s all,” says Brian.

Katy pulls out her phone and shows Tyler videos from her YouTube channel.

“Look at this one,” she says.

“I’m looking,” he says.

“This couple, I could tell they were Korean based on her plastic surgery. Look how shocked they look when they see me speaking perfect Korean to them in Amsterdam.”

“You just stand around looking for Koreans?” asks Tyler.

“No, I have more, look,” she says.

Tyler reads off the titles of a couple of her videos: “What Happens When I Suddenly Speak Asian Languages to . . ., Playing Dumb until I Suddenly Speak Fluently in Asian Languages. Bloody hell.”

Katy clicks on one of the videos. There’s some difficult-to-make-out voice-over until her voice becomes clearer: “Let’s take it out onto the street and meet new people.”

“Orson Welles,” says Francisco.

Katy looks up from her phone with a questioning look.

Francisco’s attention is on the obese woman who had recently finished dancing and sat down to have a drink.

“If she shaved her head,” says Francisco, “she’d look just like Orson Welles when he did that champagne commercial.”

“I have no idea who Orson Welles is,” says Katy. “Stop distracting me.”

The ethnically ambiguous girl catches me staring once more. I apologize to Jade, but the decision has been made for me. My feet pull me forward, and next, I’m standing next to her and her friend. Her beauty is intimidating, standing next to her stressful.

“Hi,” I say. “You two look a lot friendlier than the other locals here.”

I forgot to bring my drink along. Unsure of what to do with my hands, I stick my own out.

“Ron,” I say.

“Isabelle,” says the beautiful ambiguous ethnic one. Such a sexy name. The friend’s name doesn’t matter.

Oh my God. She smells as nice as she looks. She’s a fragrance, not a person.

“Mind if I ask you some questions about this place and yourselves?” I ask.

She smiles.

“First question, can I get you a drink?”

“Sure.”

That also means having to get a drink for her friend. They tell me what to get. The handlebar-mustached bartender is deep in conversation with a woman who could pass for his twin sister. My presence at the bar goes unnoticed. Several regulars approach and get served before me. Once I finally have a handful of drinks, I return to Isabelle, deep in conversation with Michael in French. Despite being taller than the redheaded shit, she’s clinging on to his every word, playing with her hair. I rejoin the others and pour the three cocktails into my not-quite-empty beer mug.

About an hour has passed when Michael walks by, Isabelle at his side, the friend missing in action.

“This charming young woman is Isabelle,” he says. “We’re going to share poetry with each other. Don’t wait up for me.”

The next morning, my skull threatens to strangle my brain. My pounding headache forms an alliance with my stomach. I try to resist , but eventually burst into the restroom. This vomit session finds me in bad form as chunks get lodged in my nose. A knock in Morse code from the stall next to me:

“Hang in there, brother.”

Rob and I vomit in unison.

Good and awake by six a.m., I go into the common room to find the TV already on. It takes me a while to notice Katy sitting in the darkness. Both of us do a double take as the local news shows a familiar face. Below the photo is a text display: “Michael O’Connor, twenty-two, found dead by hikers—”

Katy snatches the remote away and flips to another news channel. The same photo of Michael eventually appears. A moment later, the sound of high heels on tile breaks our concentration. Claire enters the common room, followed by a woman in business attire, her hair pulled back into a tight bun. It’s Isabelle.

“Is he really dead?” asks Katy.

“Michael talked too much,” says Claire. “Breached contract. He got the punishment he agreed to.”

Still convinced Anne’s an actor, Michael? This is real. In a couple of weeks, we’ll be on another planet, Michael and Anne very real reminders that I have zero say in the matter. Father Marcello, why have you forsaken me? You’re actually needed. All those problems that middle-aged housewives come to you with aren’t real problems in the grand scheme of things. What would you do in my place? Who’s to say that after our year away, they don’t just put a bullet in our heads on our return? After they’ve extracted everything they require, what purpose is there in keeping us alive? At least Isabelle wasn’t really interested in him over me.

VII

It’s a familiar hallway, so that checks out. What’s off? Plain, sterile walls stretch on. It takes a minute to recall why I’m walking down this corridor. My memory is like this recently. Things I’ve set out to do are instantly forgotten. I’m no longer at the base, but these hallways are familiar enough. Why do they bear a resemblance to my college dormitory halls? It’s nothing out of the ordinary for one hall to look like another, but these are distinctly the same as my dorm halls. What the hell did I set out to do? It’s there. Fragments. A letter of it. I dreamed about it, but why can’t I remember? My feet just keep going forward. I am controlling none of it. Even my thoughts are being dictated from elsewhere. The conference room looms ahead. That’s right. I need to be there. I enter. Two thin men in glasses greet me. Their appearance and behavior are so similar to one another they could be clones. They’re attractive, but I resist looking directly at them. Something is cold and insincere about their smiling faces. What’s being concealed? Suddenly, I’m lonely and very afraid.

Why should I be lonely? Plenty of people are around. I recognize many of them from my university days. There is that one girl who was in two of my classes. She was a little annoying, always insisting on adding her expertise to the professor’s and dominating discussions, but she was never unpleasant to me. I’m not unhappy to see her, but why her? Where is . . .? Wait. I can’t remember her name. I can’t remember any names. I can see their shapes, but what are they called?

A realization manifests slowly, as if deliberate. I can’t comprehend why I’d willingly put myself in this position.

All faces vanish, and before me, only the two attractive faces in glasses remain. Their faces are the last thing I want to look at. But it’s the only thing I can do. They look straight through me with eyes that aren’t quite eyes. There’s something false and sinister behind these eyes. There’s no light in them. They stare at me until all the noise of the world becomes subdued. All that remains is the sound of my beating heart.

“You’ve guessed it, haven’t you?” asks the one nearest me.

“Yes,” I say. It dawns on me.

“Say it out loud,” he says.

“I don’t know if I want to,” I say.

Each word comes out of me, my own, my voice, but I do not give them away voluntarily.

“It doesn’t matter,” he says, the smile unchanging.

“Once you are in this room, you may no longer leave. You belong to us. Say it, and I promise, it’ll be much easier for you,” says the other.

“Say it aloud,” says the first.

It all comes back to me. I finished the training at Vandenberg, and this is what it culminates in.

“You are the aliens,” I say.

We’ve completed our training and were handed over.

“Yes,” says the first.

Without warning, I’m grabbed by hands on all sides and thrown onto a stone slab. The conference room vanishes, in its place a featureless void. The attractive faces vanish too, replaced by their true essence. Beneath the human skin façade are faces gray and horrible, with enormous black eyes. Without moving its mouth, I hear its voice inside my head.

“Thank you for volunteering to do this willingly.”

I wake in a cold sweat. I think I’ve pissed myself too. This isn’t my bed. The walls are unfamiliar too, but the realization sets in: I’m in Vandenberg. This was no mere dream, nor even a premonition. I know a warning when I see one. Even if some of the details are wrong, the inherent truth is in there. I’m handing myself over to fucking aliens. I feel neither brave nor historic, only incredibly, horribly stupid. Of course, the actualization that I would be leaving was present in my mind, but there were lectures and Khal’varian language lessons and physical exercises to keep me occupied. Now, only one week remains. It’s all real. I want my mommy. Just to see her. Why can’t I just run away and have my mind wiped? I’ll even embrace the grind of retail. I want it. Retail is brilliant! What’s there to complain about?

Once upon a time, I lived in a bubble where only Earth existed. Only Oxnard existed. Could money really be so powerful a motivating factor? Greed, plain and simple. I ought to whip myself for being led astray so willingly. Our top minds know just as much about where we’re going as we do. Nearly every one of Mung’s recent business endeavors has ended in absolute failure. Where is one meant to find comfort in that? Growing up, parents, coaches, teachers—I trusted them. They knew more than I did. What if, where we’re going food, doesn’t resemble food? What if mayonnaise is the only food? What if food is so bizarre a concept to them they can’t even comprehend that we need food? What if I am completely fine on the planet but upon returning home, my body melts from some unknown virus that renders Earth conditions no longer suitable for a human body? What if, a mere week into my journey, my parents are involved in a horrific car accident? They’d be dead a full fifty-one weeks, and I’d have no idea. This isn’t worth it. I sob into my pillow. I want to jerk off, but I can’t. The more I try to contain the urge to jerk off, the more violently the tears burst forth. Despite the fact that five others are going through the exact same thing, I am utterly alone. Let the power of prayer bring back that mundane life as Dad watches TV and occasionally grunts. Mom makes mediocre dinners and asks me banal questions. I might never taste coffee again. Coffee doesn’t even taste good; it’s hot, dirt-infused water, but I want it. Jade . . . Jade! Nothing changes, but that’s a good thing. Take me there!

On the morning of our baggage inspection, Claire arrives to inform us there has been a last-minute change.

“I had a long talk with Mr. Mung last night. Francisco has convinced him of the necessity of sharing Earth’s cultural and artistic achievements with the Khal’vars, so each of you will have to make minor sacrifices in what you are bringing along. The weight limit remains the same, so you will have to decide now what to leave behind. Rob, you will be carrying the DVD set from the extended Lord of the Rings trilogy. Katy, you will be carrying the portable DVD player. Brian, you will be carrying the tripod. Tyler, you will be carrying the boom mics. Ron, you will bring the 35mm film stock.”

Aside from the mandatory two notebooks and pens, I wouldn’t be leaving my music behind. What would be left behind are two extra pairs of socks and a photo album. I’ll just have to remember what my loved ones look like. In addition to carrying Francisco’s items, Rob drew the short straw and was carrying all the digital cameras. Francisco is bringing along his own film camera. War and Peace sits snugly alongside my Bible. Two books, 35mm film, three pens, and a notebook. One additional T-shirt, one extra pair of socks, a change of boxers, and my music. That is it.

I go to the church on base despite it being Protestant. My father can live his entire life without discovering this. I could barely wrap my head around the idea of aliens, and here I am, entertaining Protestants.

The base is brimming with pilots, military personnel, and all-around impressive people. People of importance, status, merit, and rank. People who shape the course of history with deliberation. I’m nothing more than an out-of-uniform burden. Do they know my purpose? How many of them know where I’m going?

There’s a path in the shade that leads back to my quarters. Katy is sitting with her back against a tree, scribbling away in her notebook. Rob towers over her, saying something she isn’t interested in. The peaceful atmosphere, naïve in its understanding of the machinations of the universe, bothers me. The chirping of birds, annoyingly innocent, infuriates me. I make to escape, but Katy has already seen me.

“Ron, great,” she says.

“Look at Katy with her little vision board,” says Rob.

“It’s not a vision board.”

“Could have fooled me.”

“I see zero harm in writing down a list of goals and hopes. Sometimes writing things down makes it easier for ideas to manifest. Then , it’s that much easier to work toward them.”

“That’s pretty stupid,” says Rob.

“OK, boomer,” she says.

“High school bullshit,” he responds.

“Why don’t you try being useful somewhere else?”

“I’d rather talk to my therapist anyway,” he says.

I have a terrible suspicion Katy is going to go on about her goals and aspirations.

“What do you hope to get out of this experience, Ron?”

She’s in the shade. , I’m forced to look directly into the sun while facing her.

“Alive.”

“Please take this seriously,” she says.

“What’s more serious than not wanting to die?”

“For example, I want to be able to think differently,” she says.

“What do you mean?”

“Do you speak any other languages?”

“Not really.”

“I’m something of a polyglot. The languages I use daily are English, French, and Spanish, but I also know Korean, Persian, and Malay. If I set my mind to it, I could totally get by in Japanese. I can read both Hiragana and Katakana. Haven’t bothered to learn most Kanji. Really, Hangeul is so much more practical than the convoluted Japanese writing system anyway, no offense. I used to make videos where I’d shock waiters and venders by speaking perfectly in their language.”

“Oh, I see it. ‘Clueless white person orders food in perfect Korean.’”

“Oh, so you have seen my videos. Great. Anyway, when you acquire another language, you begin to think differently and have a different mentality. In a sense, languages dictates—ugh, what’s the English for le comportement . . . ah! Behavior. I swear, I’m forgetting English. It dictates your behavior. Like, blue isn’t just blue to me. Most languages have different words for different shades of blue, whereas in English, we just put an adjective before blue. English as a language is such a narrow way of viewing things. Studies say there’s no truth in this, about language dictating behavior, but those studies were made by non-polyglots, so I don’t subscribe to that. Sometimes knowing a language well can be stressful, though. When I did my gap year in Korea, people wouldn’t leave me alone because my Korean was so good. Sometimes I just wanted to eat quietly, and they kept telling me how impressive I was. Sooo annoying. Anyway, I think if I got good enough at the Khal’varian language, I’d be opening myself up to new ideas, ways of thinking I’d never considered. Isn’t that passiounant? Oh, there I go again. I’m such a polyglot.”

“What kind of new concepts?”

A wind springs up, and the sky grows overcast.

“Well, I don’t know them yet, do I? But I can’t help but think back on my study abroad— , all the people who spent a year in a new place and have nothing to show for it. No local friends, no newfound tastes or appreciation. No improvement in their language skills, as if they were never even there. What about you?”

“I honestly don’t know.”

“No offense, but you’re really boring.”

Back in my room, I pull out my notebook and write “List” at the top. List of what? I cross it out and write “Goals” in its place. One, I write “Don’t die.” All other points made are null and void if I can’t fulfill that one. If I can survive this trip, nothing will ever bother me again.

Two, this one is more difficult. I know what I have to write, but writing it makes it too real. As long as the thought remains in my head and isn’t transferred anywhere tangible, I’ll be OK. But even thinking it makes me ashamed. How could you insult Father Marcello by having such ideas? But I’d already thought it, and once a thought has been thought, it stays forever.

“Definitive proof,” I write. Two months ago, with full confidence, I could say my faith in God was unshakeable. But how could said faith remain sound after hearing the message Jimmy played for us? I remember vividly the feeling in my throat and the smell. There was no God in that experience. But until then, the word of Father Marcello was definitive enough. Short of God opening up the skies to reveal himself, what was definitive proof? Even then, such a display seems like easy work for the technologically advanced aliens to pull a prank on me. What about something as simple as the Khal’vars having faith and a god? That would mean this idea existed in the universe. That would have to mean something. But wait a minute, say they believe in God but don’t look human. Doesn’t that change things? Perhaps they are thirty-foot-tall, five-headed, nine-dicked tentacle monsters who communicate via farts. Is that really what God had in mind?

“Three,” I write. Fuck this. I crumple the paper and throw it against the wall.

One day remains. As a final act of kindness, Claire informs us it’s in their power to provide any meal we want for our final one. “Kindness.” In reality, nothing has ever stressed me more. How was I meant to narrow it down to just one thing? Depending on what I choose, that will set the tone for the entire endeavor. Normally, my go-to is a barbeque joint called Just BBQ. The perfection of this place lies in its simplicity. Rather than intimidate customers with an overwhelming menu, Just BBQ’s menu consists of two items: the tri-tip sandwich and chicken (for imbeciles). You go there precisely because you know you are in for the best tri tip in Southern California. I always opt for the hot sauce. The place is located in a mostly abandoned food court across from the recently closed movie theater. The perpetual hundred-person-long line is a testament to their talent. But it’s Friday. I absolutely cannot eat beef. Not today of all days. Shit.

Francisco and Rob share several dozen chicken wings with a variety of sauces on the side. Francisco also has a large bucket of popcorn from his favorite three-dollar theater and what smells like the entire butter supply of a third-world country.

I ought to have Mexican food. What is more representative of my hometown than our authentic Mexican cuisine? Even just ten miles away in any direction, and the variety of Mexican food is not of the same caliber. Locals will argue over which establishment has the best, but for my money, the carnitas at Taco Inn are unmatched. But is Mexican good for my stomach on a day like this? Granted, on a day like this, water will likely wreck my stomach.

Katy’s food arrives. Various plates from the finest Michelin-rated restaurant in Paris.

I’m about to have a panic attack. What about a lamb curry? But your stomach! Click.

I shudder. Brian’s jaw clicks into action. For his final meal, he opts for a tuna (mostly mayonnaise) sandwich from the base canteen. Tyler eats Maccas. Katy screams. On her plate of stinky cheeses crawls an enormous potato bug. She asks me to get it off her plate. I decline. Brian walks over, lifts the thing from the plate, and sets it down near the door. Katy calls me a coward. I have no defense. I am deathly afraid of insects. Brian assures me they are harmless. I assure Brian their ability to cause harm is not what distresses me, but rather their grotesque appearance and nature. I check the time. No! It’s nearly five p.m. Impossible. How has the whole day gone? I’m not ready. I grab a bowl of soup from the canteen and some stale bread.

A conference is taking place in one of the auditoriums that we are not invited to. In attendance are Mung, Claire, various generals, and political types. They’re discussing our fates as Tyler shoves McNuggets into his gob.

Claire emerges and hands us itineraries. Launch is four a.m. Standing on the shoulders of giants such as Armstrong, Gagarin, and the other guy, I feel unworthy. They underwent the training, put forth the effort. This, it’s just happening to me. But I guess the plan doesn’t require our competence. A flight crew is to take us up in a rocket and fly past the dark side of the moon.

The flight crew, led by a Mr. Sparrow, is lean and genial but does not make any effort to communicate with us. Perhaps they are aware that, for us, this is a one-way trip. Once settled on the dark side of the moon, the rocket is to be intercepted by the yet-unseen Khal’varian vessel. This is where the transfer is to take place. These details are still shaky, but seemingly, our rocket will be hit by some sort of tractor beam, and we six are to be sent over to our host vessel. Once aboard, Sparrow and his team get to return home. We are told nothing regarding the details of our return trip.

The rocket stands proud in the cool morning air. I break out into a cold sweat. I’m not ready. During training, lectures, all the meetings and briefings, going out for drinks, I prayed nightly that the mission would be called off. I never truly considered that this day would actually come. Who controls my fate? Something simply pulls me forward. Call it time if you will, or the divine will of God, but this is not me.

In mere minutes, we’ll be inside that thing. How far would I make it if I bolted? I can manage to give them a good chase. This is no more than a bad dream. Waves. A sea of blood. Jaws clicking. I’ll wake up tomorrow. My dog! Does he understand I know he’s a good boy even when I yell at him? No dog has more pleasant fur to the touch. Father Marcello will know how much I value him, my father will learn to value me, and Jade and I will value each other.

“Just let my death be quick,” I say aloud.

Hands are strapping me in. I didn’t give them consent to touch me. My body trembles. I’m next to Brian. At home, my dog is running in the backyard trying to catch the stream of water my mother sprays from the hose. I will gladly eat her mediocre cooking. Give me seconds! Girls I went to high school with, I see you. I value you. Be with me now. What is happening in the heads of the others? Why aren’t they resisting? Don’t they know we’re on a one-way trip? How can people be brave? And why? Put a gun to my head, and I’ll feel fear, but at least I recognize a gun. Their language alone . . . what it does to my throat . . .

Three hours we sit there, strapped in as the launch team makes preparations. With any luck, the rocket will malfunction. Maybe it will explode in orbit, sparing me the experience of Khal’vardey. So long as I don’t witness it, I can die with the universe remaining what it’s always been. Jade. Why can’t I see your face? Materialize, dammit! My right hand won’t even squeeze into a fist. Numbers? The countdown begins. The rocket shakes.

There’s a song. Any, even a lyric will do. A poem, a Bible verse. Something symbolic about going into the unknown. Conquering your fears. What is it Father Marcello recites? A couplet or a tercet? “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me, your rod and your—” Bitch son of a bitch cocksucker filthy fucker! What comes next? What the fuck is that sound? People who memorize different psalms and have them on hand to utilize for specific occasions baffle me. How do they do it? I can’t even remember the word staff.

At t-minus zero, the rocket boosters ignite, and I believe the ship to have exploded. But we go up. Just let my death be quick.