For those of you unaware, Tony Hinchcliffe is a heterosexual tough guy. Picture, if you will, an edgy dive bar where simply walking in invites challengers to size you up. The way you respond is life or death. Hinchcliffe is the type of tough guy playing pool in the corner who doesn’t even look up when the saloon doors open. He’s got a cigarette hanging from his mouth. He grew up on the streets. He learned and earned respect the hard way. This is what makes him not just such an effective comedian, but a judge of character and the abilities of other comedians.

Being really tough and straight has made him incredibly influential and successful. He’s in tight not just with legendary comedian and tall person Joe Rogan, but the president of the United States himself. Tony Hinchcliffe loves fucking, by the way. He’s been in multiple threesomes. I know most people like fucking, but Tony really likes it.

He’s the host of the wildly successful show Kill Tony. The set up is quite simple (and by that I mean ingenious (Hinchcliffe is a genius): at a comedy club, hosts Hinchcliffe, Redban (and celebrity guest host) pull the names of aspiring comedians from a bucket and that comic is given one minute to perform not just before the panel of judges, but a live audience. At the end of the performance, Tony and the panel give feedback and ask questions. If the comedian does well, they are invited to become a regular at the show.

Now I know what you’re thinking. One minute hardly seems like enough time to establish your personality as a comic, get a rhythm going, establish a rapport with the audience, and all that jazz. Most comics spend up to two minutes just saying the name of the city they are in. Imagine of the medley from Abbey Road only had a minute to get its point across. Honestly, if you’re asking these questions, shut the hell up. Tony is here to tell you what a loser you are. If you can’t be amazing at something in a minute, then you should basically get cancer. Tony isn’t cruel at the expense of nervous amateurs for no reason—he has your best interest at hand. He’s helping you grow as a comedian. When hell calls you a racial slur and makes fun of your weight (while ignoring your actual jokes) that’s just part of the game, baby!

I don’t particularly like stand-up comedy, but my therapist (Doctor Bogosian) said I needed to master my fear of public speaking. Moreover, he said our sessions were getting really boring and that one of my biggest problems was my weak sense of humor. I try to pick up new skills and improve all aspects of my life, so I took a deep dive into the world of stand-up comedy.

I attended the taping of his show recently in Austin (that’s in Texas). The place is owned by Joe Rogan and it’s called The Comedy Mothership. It’s about outer space, I think. Everyone who submitted their names was so nervous. I tried not to look any of them in the eyes because I didn’t want to see my competitors as humans.

The celebrity guest judge for the evening was Jared Leto. You probably know him from movies like The Thin Red Line and Alexander. Jared Leto basically looks like what Jesus would have looked like if he had survived and didn’t go to space or wherever it was he went. The combined macho aura of Hinchcliffe and Leto together was too much and I started to sweat profusely. I think it was like a panic attack.

The first amateur comic to be called on stage was a young black gentlemen named Bernice Cornwallis. He kind of looked like Steve Urkel.

He opened his set with “You notice how lately pizza crust is—”

But Tony cut him off with “Tell a fucking black joke you stupid retard.”

Bernice tried to finish the original joke, but Tony kept cutting him off.

“Be black you fucking loser.”

Bernice never did get to his punchline. That’s part of the game though. If you can’t take the heat…

Tony roasted him for his clothes and for being black but not a cool black guy. That’s just Tony’s style. Jared Leto didn’t even look at him.

Next up was a fat woman named Caroline. Tony sighed loudly into the mic before she even opened her mouth.

“First of all, I just want to say I’m a huge fan of 30 Seconds to Mars.”

“Nice try you fat bitch,” said Tony. “Get off the stage before you break it. Oh my God, I hate fat people, especially women.”

I was next up. I saw where the first two went wrong. I was going to absolutely kill it. They wouldn’t be able to pick their jaws up off the floor.

I took the mic and said “I’ve been thinking about Rumplestiltskin a lot recently and—”

“Kill yourself. Just kill yourself. You’re not even funny to look at. You’re ugly in a way that just pisses me off. I wish you’d just die you stupid mongoloid. Not only did you ruin my night, you embarrassed me in front of Jared Leto. Week after week I give you f*ggots a chance, and this is the best you could come up with? No, no. Don’t kill yourself. I’m redeeming this night. You are going to fucking entertain us you dumb bitches. Who wants to see these gay losers die?”

The audience erupted into applause.

“I’m introducing a new feature to Kill Tony—Russian Roulette!”

The roar from the crowd was deafening. I didn’t even comprehend how I was sitting on stage next to Bernice and Caroline and a revolver was placed on the stool in front of us.

Redban placed three bullets in the chamber and spun it multiple times.

“Who wants to see these losers fucking die?” said Tony.

The audience clapped its approval.

“I don’t want to die,” Bernice whispered in my ear.

“The winner doesn’t just get to live, but I’ll let them finish their set and hang out with Jared Leto backstage. Is that cool, Jared?” said Tony.

Jared Leto shrugged.

“Let’s go in the same order,” said Tony.

Bernice picked up the revolver, hands shaking.

“If I don’t make it, can you tell my children to be brave, and that everything I did was for them?”

“Oh my God, fuck your children. Literally nobody cares,” said Tony.

Bernice put the revolver to his temple, pulled the trigger, and blew his brains out. The audience burst into uproarious laughter.

“The black guy always dies first!” said Tony.

Caroline took the revolver. She put the gun to her head and pulled. There was a soft click.

It was my turn. I put the gun to my head, looked my opponent in the eyes and pulled the trigger. The bullet entered the right side of my head, traversed the intricacies of my brain and exited the left side of my head, but miraculously it missed every vital part of my brain and I was not only alive, but fully functioning.

“So I win?” asked Caroline.

“No, you stupid bitch. He’s still alive. We keep playing.”

Caroline was crying at that point. She put the gun to her temple and pulled. Once more there was a click.

The gun was handed back to me. I didn’t think I could possibly survive a second shot to the head. I was actually kind of nervous, especially considering I didn’t hear anyone laughing the first time I shot myself. I pulled the trigger and was met by the sound of a click. A fifty-fifty chance now remained between me and my opponent.

Caroline, gun in her hand, lifted it to her temple, pulled the trigger, and fell over dead.

I had won.

“Okay now tell your stupid fucking joke,” said Tony.

“"I've been thinking about Rumplestiltskin a lot recently. You know what his real mistake was? He kept demanding first-born children when he could've just asked for…uh…well…wait a minute…, really he should have only gone after first-born immigrant children, and second-born, hell, all of them! Immigrants sure are fucking stupid!”

Everyone loved that! I had won over the audience. Even Jared Leto stood up to clap.

Later that night I was hanging out backstage with Jared Leto drinking something called Kombucha.

I tried asking him about Weezer, but he said he didn’t listen to music. For a while I didn’t know what to talk to him about.

“What do you think about Austin?” I asked.

“It’s alright.”

I could hear a couple of gunshots coming from the stage. I surmised they were playing another round of Russian Roulette. Some Italian guy had replaced Jared Leto as the guest judge.

“My next project is going to be my biggest one yet,” he said.

“Oh yeah?” I said.

“Yeah,” he said. “You ever heard of Japanese cartoons?”

“I think I’ve heard something about that,” I said.

“It’s called Anime. Lotta money in that shit. Sony recently acquired the rights to this popular cartoon called Dragonball Z. Instead of doing a straightforward adaptation, I pitched this idea to Sony where we start doing solo movies for individual characters. That way we can really take our time, set up the universe and the lore.”

“Makes sense,” I said.

“Don’t interrupt me,” he said. “Anyway, I was really drawn to this character called Vegeta. So I’m spearheading a live-action, solo Vegeta movie. He’s a really complex character, but like, in a way that’s complex for a cartoon. I don’t want this movie to be a cartoon. It’s live action. It’s for adults. So, instead of being the Prince of Space or whatever he was, I’m going to bring him to life as a former desert wellness cult leader who’s dying of space aids. Instead of powerlevels, his scouter shows his subscriber count.”

“Oh, interested. Did you watch the cartoon?” I asked.

“I didn’t watch the Japanese cartoon because I didn’t want it to influence any of my decision-making regarding this project. It’s really a metaphor for the male loneliness epidemic and AIDS.”

“Will any other characters from the Japanese cartoon make an appearance?”

“It’s really Vegeta’s show. I don’t want to clutter it, but to answer your question, Android 19 will show up, and he’s going to be played by Paul Dano.”