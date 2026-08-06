David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Nada (no relation)'s avatar
Joe Nada (no relation)
1d

But did you get the Golden Ticket or whatever the fuck?

Reply
Share
Colin Cuming’s Eternal Spiral's avatar
Colin Cuming’s Eternal Spiral
1d

Dude, you’re too damn funny. Lolz.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture