I watched Digger. The critics have really been going after this one. I’m not the biggest Alejandro González Iñárritu fanatic. Of his filmography I’ve previously seen Babel, Birdman, and The Revenant and don’t remember much about them. What I’m getting at is I didn’t go into this movie with any real biases in place. The critical response was interesting though. They really hated this movie, but it felt like something beyond simply not liking a work of art. It almost felt personal, as if Iñárritu had sodomized their spouses.

This movie is not some Megalopolis-level train wreck some are making it out to be, nor is it some misunderstood masterpiece. Guys, this movie was FINE. Sometimes it’s okay for a movie to be fine. A movie can be smug, up its own ass, not as funny as it thinks it is, and still be mostly pretty good.



I was never bored watching this movie. It has some nice sequences, set design, and a solid Tom Cruise performance. I feel like people will over-scrutinize Tom here, chalking it up as a desperate attempt for a star to finally get his Oscar, and I think that’s a bit reductive. He’s good!

The main issue I have is I don’t have much to say about this movie. It’s nothing special, but I want to reiterate that I don’t mean that as an insult. It’s a perfectly watchable, inoffensive movie.

Because I have so little to say, I want to take this time to talk about another movie instead, and that movie is 1986’s Sylvester Stallone vehicle—Cobra.

As a kid (between the time I was 8 - 11) my brain would always confuse this movie with Stone Cold starring Brian Bosworth. It’s likely because both movies have motorcycles and muscles. Having rewatched both as an adult, Stone Cold is far and away the more entertaining and unhinged of the two, but that’s not to say I don’t have a lot to say about Cobra.

Critics were not kind to this movie when it was first released. Rotten Tomatoes’ website consensus reads, "A disengaged Sylvester Stallone plays the titular Cobra with no bite in this leaden action thriller, queasily fixated on wanton carnage and nothing else."

TV Guide stated that "Stallone's character is an empty hulk...the few attempts to provide us with little insights into his character are downright laughable." Nina Darnton of The New York Times opined that the film "pretends to be against the wanton violence of a disintegrating society, but it's really the apotheosis of that violence....[it] shows such contempt for the most basic American values",and Vincent Canby called it "disturbing for the violence it portrays, the ideas it represents and the large number of people who will undoubtedly go to see it and cheer on its dangerous hero."Sheila Benson of the Los Angeles Times panned the film, saying "Cobra's pretentious emptiness, its dumbness, its two-faced morality make it a movie that begs to be laughed off.”



All of the above-mentioned critiques are not only true, but justifiable responses, but they are also the exact reasons this movie rules so hard. This movie is barely a movie, even by macho-80s action standards. This movie makes Commando look like a plot-heavy character study by comparison. Cobra is as if everyone involved asked the question ‘How little effort can be put into this thing and have it still be considered a movie?’ and yet, it works. All of it works.

Stallone’s stoic, taciturn hero is comedic. He’s so detached and simply too cool to live in the same plane of reality as the rest of his cop colleagues. He always has a match in his mouth because it looks cool and toothpicks are for losers.

This movie was, ostensibly, based on a book. Now, one of two things could have happened here: option one is that the movie was not at all a faithful adaptation. Perhaps the author wrote a thoughtful, intelligent thriller involving cops and a mysterious serial killer. A cat-and-mouse game of sorts.



Stephen King was unhappy with the Running Man adaptation that took his “smart” novel and turned it into action schlock. However, the movie with Arnold ruled, whereas the “faithful” adaptation that recently came out was a boring pile of crap, so do with that what you will.

I know nothing about author Paula Gosling or whether she was pleased or shocked by the film adaptation. Did she approve of how crude, rudimentary, violent, and fascist it was?

Option two is that the movie is an incredibly faithful adaptation, which is what I want to believe, because I like the idea of the violent action sequences and silly character interactions being written out as prose.

Stallone’s Marion Cobretti is too cool to speak in this movie. He’s too awesome to have a personality. Beating people up and saying “fuck you” to rules and regulations is his character. Also he eats pizza wearing gloves and using scissors and it’s fucking awesome.

Just to emphasize how cool Cobra is, his partner is an old, out of shape, candy eating chump. He looks like an actual cop, but he’s there to emphasize how based Cobra is. Also, there’s a segment where the only witness who can place a face to these killers (and is a beautiful 80’s babe) has to go in the hiding with the two cops. Obviously, she’s going to sleep with one of them, and it aint the shlubby, loser partner.

The villain in this movie is Brian Thompson. Thompson is a guy with a face that was made to be various Star Trek aliens. He’s got an evil face and a demented, evil-sounding voice. He’s a great villain and it’s weird how he never became bigger, utilizing that frightening face of his.

The goal of the badguys in this movie is no more than “we have to kill everyone because we’re evil”, and they don’t discriminate. They really do kill everyone. This is perfect, because Cobra also kills everyone.

The other cops don’t like Cobra because he’s basically a psycho murderer, but he doesn’t look like a weird freak like Brian Thompson (even though Stallone kind of does look like a weird freak).

The main cop foil is a detective played by Andy Robinson (known for playing Garak in DS9 and basically being the best actor of all time). He is criminally underutilized here. But I guess a movie like this doesn’t require an actor to be good. He’s there basically to show that following the rules of law is gay and that real men just torture and murder badguys.



That’s the main thesis of this movie: in a scene between Cobra and woman, they talk about how the justice system is broken and all criminals and vagrants and basically anyone who is a nuisance should just be murdered in cold blood instead of sent to jail. Fair enough.



Towards the end there’s a scene where the badguys attack the town on motorcycles, but it’s filmed as if they are zombies. It’s wave after wave, coming to attack and waiting to get shot off their bikes by Cobra. It was really cool.



If you have to see one movie this weekend, I’d recommend Cobra over Digger.