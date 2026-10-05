David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Ray Van Horn, Jr.'s avatar
Ray Van Horn, Jr.
Oct 5

Since I kicked this up, the algorithm is throwing one DIG after another in reviews at me.

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Spam Sullivan's avatar
Spam Sullivan
Oct 9

You threw us a classic David curveball. Another wonderful review man. I totally forgot about scissors pizza cutting scene in Cobra haha what a funny detail.

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