Showrunner Noah Hawley is a good writer. I’ve seen Fargo and have heard Legion was pretty good. He has his bona fides. The fact that this show is so bad isn’t due to any one person, but because this is the passion project of nobody. This show exists because Disney owns the property, and they will milk it for every penny it’s worth from now till Armageddon. It’s the same thing they are doing to Star Wars. With every Star Wars property outside of Andor, the creative bankruptcy is apparent. This show caters to the lowest common denominator of fandom. It distracts with bright lights, shining colors, and provides surface-level Alien iconography.

While watching episode three, there were two moments that stuck out to me. The first was when the android character, played by Timothy Olyphant (and the best part of this show), gives an exposition dump about the alien’s birthing cycle. Remember how interesting it was in the first film to witness the birthing cycle at the same time as the characters? We, the audience, were never a step ahead, but here we are constantly waiting for the characters to catch up. This also violates the show-don’t-tell rule. Where’s the fun in being fed exposition? This scene is emblematic of the whole show. Either there is no intrigue, or we, the audience, are constantly a step ahead of the characters.

The second moment finds two of our cyborgs (children’s brains have been implanted in adult cyborg bodies) doing something. At first, I thought the characters were insufferable because it was torturous watching adults badly pretend to be children, but that’s not what it was. They aren’t playing children at all. They’re playing Gen Z adults. Their dialogue, their facial expressions, and their behavior are typical of terminally online Gen Z’ers.

The first movie was timeless. Yes, we had the dated seventies technology, but nothing about the characters’ behavior, dialogue, or appearance screamed that we were watching a seventies movie. They all felt relatable, human, and timeless. Everything about the characters here in the show screams we are watching a contemporary product. That’s who this show is for. Beyond people who will watch anything with the xenomorph in it because it looks “badass”, this show is tailor-made to a Gen Z audience. The dialogue is blunt and without subtlety. Character behavior and interactions are so two-dimensional and lacking in emotional intelligence. People spell out their emotions in any given scene.

The last thing I want to talk about now is that for two whole episodes, Wendy’s (the main cyborg girl) brother has been stalked and attacked by a xenomorph, yet the supposedly scary alien this show is based around can’t seem to kill him.

(look, I like this actor, he was a standout in Andor)

In the first film, every single person who encounters the alien fucking dies, and quite unceremoniously. They either have their goddamn heads imploded or they are saved for later to get incubated for some later chestbursting. They don’t get a badass or epic death. And they most certainly don’t get to encounter the alien on multiple occasions to only survive it. They are quickly disposed of. The only reason Ripley survives at all is because the movie set up from the beginning how intelligent she was (and also her pure will to survive). In the second film, even a highly trained platoon of Marines with advanced weaponry is taken out within a matter of minutes by a handful of xenomorphs. In two full episodes of this show one xenomorph couldn’t kill some spritely twink, and I’m supposed to be afraid of this thing?

This show adds nothing compelling to the mythos. All it does is take things we’ve already seen and make them a whole lot more boring. I’ve been enjoying the comments to my reviews on Reddit a lot more than the actual show.