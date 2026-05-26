David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Arturious Castillo's avatar
Arturious Castillo
3d

I didn’t understand any of this shit. So what the fuck is a Mandroflorian? Why is Goku in the movie? Why are Irishmen marrying Koreans? I came into this expecting answers. Now I just want to go watch people do cuhcaine.

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Sorcerers & Spaceships's avatar
Sorcerers & Spaceships
3d

Funny, funny stuff

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