Here’s the thing you need to know about Hunter Biden, back when he used to hang out with Paul Dano and me, he was the most boring guy I’d ever met. He was part of the whole straight edge crowd and he’d never shut up about it. It went beyond that though, he always had this laptop with him and he always tried to show us the absolute worst stuff on it (trust me, it was nothing interesting, just his sad attempts at writing screenplays and lame, primitive Photoshop stuff).



His behavior was getting in the way of my Weezer cover band. That’s why I decided to introduce him to crack. You see, he was pretty naive and didn’t realize how life-changing the drug would be. I got my hands on some crack from a connect named Corn Pop. Now Corn Pop was a bad dude, but he sold good quality crack.



Hunter loved it, and I mean he was really into it. It made him a lot more fun to be around. He was pretty wild, but it also ruined his life. I didn’t want to deal with a crackhead, so I abandoned him around the same time the cover band broke up.



This is why I was super surprised when Hunter called me yesterday. We hadn’t spoken in years. He’s sober now and I guess he’s going on a tour trying to rehabilitate his image. I assumed he was calling to apologize for being weird when he was younger, but that’s not why he called. He wanted to see the new Star War movie. I had zero interest, but he said afterward he wanted to talk about this startup he was working on with Turtle from Entourage (whom I didn’t even know he was friends with). I acquiesced.

As you’ll no doubt remember, I’ve only ever seen one Star War movie (the one called Attack of the Clones) but that’s only because I was hired as a script supervisor and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Hayden Christensen. I’m just not all that interested in movies about space princesses. When Lucas told me his plans for the sequel to Clones, I was deeply offended. I told him turning Hayden’s character of Anakin Skywalker into a badguy was a terrible idea and I’d have no part in it. I still think it’s a huge mistake. For that reason I never watched the rest of the franchise, but Hunter agreed to pay for my ticket and get a large popcorn, so I went along.



Now I believe The Mandalorian and Grogu is the eleventh part in the franchise. I wish movie series would just stick to numerals. I gave up trying to watch the Resident Evil movies because each one is called Extinction, Apocalypse, or Annihilation. How is anyone actually supposed to make sense out of any of that?

As soon as we sat down in the cinema, things got off to a weird start. Turtle from Entourage brought a huge bag of coke with him, knowing full well Hunter was clean. He kept insisting one time wasn’t gonna kill him. I was shocked at how quickly Hunter gave in. It’s a good thing trailers go on for forty minutes these days, because those two got up at least six times to go to the toilets to snort coke.



As for the movie itself, it was the most confusing thing I’d ever seen. Hey buddy, that’s what you get for not watching the ten episodes in between! But I don’t think that’s a valid argument. I watched Dr. No, the very first James Bond picture, and then skipped everything in between and watched Goldeneye, the fifteenth picture, and besides not realizing into forty minutes into the picture that Pierce Brosnan was 007, everything made perfect sense. I didn’t need to see the previous films to understand this one. A movie should stand on its own. At least, that’s how things used to be.



Let me start with the positives before I dive into the review:

Natalie Portman isn’t in the movie.

It’s no secret I’m no fan of Natalie Portman. Even when we were dating, I never sugarcoated things, I made it clear I didn’t think she was a talented actress, especially in her scenes with Hayden. She was the weak link of that film for sure. She went to Harvard, so I can only imagine her desire to be an actress was due to how needy she was about most things. She was really needy.

There are some fun, cute moments with puppets. I really liked the puppets, but it was few and far between.

Right off the bat, I had no idea what was going on. Only two characters from Attack of the Clones appeared in this movie, and they were barely even supporting characters. They were background characters, if anything, but for some reason the main character in this film is Boba Fett, who we last saw witnessing his dad get his head cut off by Samuel L. Jackson’s character Mace Tyrell. The other character is Yoda, who’s now called Grogu. I asked Hunter why Yoda was a baby now when he was old in the last picture, and he asked if I wanted to do a line. I was able to figure it out though. One of Yoda’s biggest traits was he spoke backwards. At first I thought that was stupid and annoying, but it makes sense, because his species ages backwards. In the other ten movies he was aging in reverse ala Benjamin Button, so now he’s just a little baby.

Boba Fett is also his father now. But he’s a terrible father. For no discernible reason, he keeps bringing his baby into extremely dangerous situations where he can get killed, and even if he doesn’t die, he’s watching his dad burn people, blow people up, slit throats, so he’s going to be traumatized for the rest of his short life. It was a pretty violent movie. The puppets were there to trick children, but don’t be fooled, this movie was violent.



Speaking of fathers, he’s also a husband, and by husband I mean he’s a homosexualist. He’s in a relationship with this guy, whose name is something like DooDab.

The CGI is just awful, but worse is his chemistry with Boba Fett. At first I thought he was supposed to be Beast from X-Men because he kind of looks, talks, and fights like him, but his name is DooDab.



As far as I know, this is the first gay relationship in a Star War, as well as the first inter-species one, but so what? It’s not that weird. Star Trek has been doing weird relationships for years, like a Trill with a Ferengi or an Irishman with a Japanese woman.



I’d try to explain the plot, but truthfully I can’t. Boba Fett just goes from place to place killing people, and the target keeps changing. This movie has no villain. After about forty minutes I realized Count Dooku, the main villain of Star Wars, would not be showing up in this film. I guess that would be fine if they found a suitable villain to replace him, but they didn’t! Why they would kill off the brilliant character played by the immaculate Christopher Lee, your guess is as good as mine.

The closest thing this movie has to a proper villain is this elderly Chinese woman that Boba Fett fights several times, but I have no idea why they dislike each other, and the movie didn’t offer any subtitles for the Chinese dialogue.

Every five minutes or so Turtle from Entourage would get all giddy like a little spastic and say “Oh, this is the live action debut of so and so from the cartoon!”. I told him he was embarrassing me.



I was also getting embarrassed that Turtle from Entourage and Hunter kept getting up to do coke. It was their idea to watch the movie and they were barely watching it. I told them to just do the lines in the theater, nobody would see them doing it anyways.



The most offensive part of this movie is that they used AI to bring Sigourney Weaver back to life. I know this is the new trend, to resurrect dead actors, but I find it highly disrespectful. It also didn’t serve the plot any. AI might be able to replicate the face, but it couldn’t replicate a living, breathing performance. The Sigourney AI’s performance is the most wooden, embarrassing, lifeless thing I have ever seen.



Speaking of wooden and embarrassing, apparently Jeremy Allen White is in the movie, playing this gross slug thing, and the entire time I couldn’t tell who was phoning it in harder, him or the guy playing Boba Fett. Anyone who ever criticized young Hayden’s acting talent owes him an apology. He was leagues beyond any of the characters in this movie.

The best performance in the entire movie comes from Martin Scorsese, who plays this little rat fucker thing. He’s the only one who was trying.

The action throughout was mind-numbingly dull. The stakes were non-existent. By the fifteenth “epic” fight scene, I was completely tuned out. This might just be the most boring, most pointless movie I’ve ever seen. I failed to see what the point of any of it was.



This movie looked incredibly cheap. Every shot is flat and sterile. There’s nothing dynamic about any of the shot compositions.



If you were to ask me how it ends, I couldn’t tell you. I think the elderly Chinese woman got away.



After the movie, Hunter and Turtle from Entourage proposed their startup idea.



”What if movies were good again?” asked Turtle from Entourage.



I was intrigued. His idea was predicated on the fact that movies aren’t good anymore, but what if someone created a studio that made good movies? Isn’t that something worth investing in? I liked the idea of good movies being made once more. I gave them my entire life savings, but now that I think about it, I’m pretty sure they used all that movie on blow and hookers. I’m never going to recover from this. I have no money and I don’t know what I’m going to do now. It’s pretty scary. if you guys want to support me, consider becoming a paid subscriber.