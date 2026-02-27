If Studios Just Asked for My Advice, Movies Would Be Without Flaws
Rogue One's Biggest Mistake
You guys have all heard of Star Wor right? I’m sure you have. This movie came out a decade ago. It’s a “Star Wars Story” rather than a proper saga film, having said that, it did something so fundamentally wrong, I’m honestly surprised nobody at Lucasfilm thought of it. Studios, I work for scale. Hire me, I’ll make all of your products criticproof.
Short video on how I would perfect this film: HERE
David’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I didnt need to know Rogue One came out 10 years ago! 😱 Thanks for that gut punch.