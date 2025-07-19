anti-natalism

/ˌantɪˈneɪtəlɪz(ə)m/

noun

noun: anti-natalism; noun: antinatalism

the belief that it is morally wrong or unjustifiable for people to have children.

"an obvious consequence of anti-natalism taken to the extreme is that the human race will die out"

Blindsight, the 2006 science fiction novel by Canadian author Peter Watts, poses numerous questions about the nature of sentience and consciousness. One of the primary ideas that gets challenged is that evolution leads to increased intelligence, and therefore, the most intelligent species will be the most dominant. Is intelligence necessary for a species to be able to reach space flight and travel between stars? How do we determine the success of a species? Is it only based on its intelligence, or is it based on a species' ability to reproduce and colonize new spaces? One of the primary ideas in Watts' novel is that humanity was an accident. The theory the novel presents is that self-awareness, something we discover is uniquely human, is a hindrance rather than a gift. Various animals can be extremely intelligent while not possessing self-awareness or sentience. Therefore, consciousness gets in the way of evolution rather than helping push it forward. Self-awareness has burdened humans with existential dread and self-doubt. Intelligence, unhampered by self-awareness, bypasses these existential thought exercises. In the book, humans discover an alien entity that is not conscious at all, but it possesses several magnitudes of intelligence that surpass our own. Sentience, for us, was an evolutionary mistake. A curse, if you will. This will all become relevant later on. Watch a comprehensive video on the YouTube channel Quinn’s Ideas to get a better gist of these concepts.

The Horrible Truth About Consciousness

For the final two years of his life, my father was in agony. He was in and out of emergency rooms and inpatient treatment centers. He had more blood transfusions than one could reasonably count, and if the pain that comes with chemotherapy wasn't enough, a plethora of infections were added to the mix as a nice cherry on top. His cancer went into remission multiple times, leading his family to believe he would make a full recovery. In March 2025, he took his final breaths. His remaining weeks alive were filled with confusion, pain, terror, and a childlike belief he’d see home again. As his son, I felt an obligation to be there when he died. It’s impossible to reliably say whether he was conscious of the fact I was in the room with him, but it's just one of those things, as family, you feel an obligation to do. The image of my father’s shriveled body and the sound of his desperate, final breaths have left a scar on me that I will carry until the day I inevitably die. For those of you thinking this is going to be a dark piece, be patient; there is a bright silver lining to all this.

Immediately upon the nurse's declaration of his death, my sister fell to her knees. She prayed in a motion that seemed absolutely natural and necessary to her, but psychotic to me. During my father's final moments of consciousness, my frighteningly devout sister asked him if he saw angels and if he was comforted that he'd be going home. Unable to speak, he nodded his head weakly. How much of her line of questioning was he able to comprehend? I can't say, but I can say that her questions infuriated me. There was something infantilizing about the whole thing, and at least in my case, the last thing I'd want to be thinking about on my deathbed is a family's naïve belief that there is a semblance of anything okay about any of this.

I’ve been an atheist since long before I even knew the proper terminology, and by that same token, I’ve been an adamant anti-natalist my entire life. But I am incredibly envious of my sister and her conviction. Having children is what good Christians are meant to do. In the good old days, it was easier to simply convert people, but nowadays, it's increasingly more difficult to convince people to join your cult, so what do you do? You have children, and you raise them in the beliefs and system of the church. Club members are no longer converted; they are born into it.

My sister and her family believe in the literal word of The Bible. They believe in the actual existence of angels. While I might find this all to be nonsense, it doesn’t remove the feeling of envy I have. They have all the answers. They don’t need to ponder the big questions about the universe, eternity, or existence. Angels are real, and so is heaven. When my father died, they actually believed he was up there on a cloud somewhere looking down on us (sounds awfully boring. You'd think after seventy-odd years with us, he’d be entitled to not have to be bound to us any longer.).

My case for anti-natalism doesn’t include convincing religious folk because, while I fundamentally think they are all brainwashed and naïve, their minds are made up. More power to them. I wish I had it in me to join their ranks.

The problem is that they have no ability to understand metaphor, just as they have zero critical thinking facilities. They have kids because, growing up and throughout history, they are told they are supposed to. They are told family is the most important thing and the greatest joy one can achieve in their earthly existence. But is it really?

What about atheists and agnostics? What about people who are merely alive and haven't given much thought to God one way or another? Why do you have children? Many of my peers, with whom I grew up and attended school, have children. Whether or not they believe in God is something they keep to themselves, but it never played a large role in our interactions with one another.

Now I understand the biological urge in us to procreate. It’s inside every single living being on our planet. Survival of the species is the ultimate goal of us all. The main difference between us and, say, a fish or a mongoose is that those fortunate creatures are not burdened with pondering the grand, existential questions. They aren't concerned with guilt, trauma, the future, climate change, or the end of time. All they need to know is when their next meal will be and if they have shelter. Books, knowledge, and hypotheses don't change the fact that we, too, have the biological urge to procreate.

It’s pretty easy to understand why religious people have children. Then, you look at people like Elon Musk, who have sent their sperm to dozens of (confirmed) women to have his offspring. In the case of robber baron oligarchs, it's simple: legacy and immortality. You see, to his ilk, the rules of mortality don't apply like they do for the rest of us. Elon isn't allowed to play the game of Pascal's Wager, so he has to create his own form of immortality, and it’s likely he won’t resolve to only utilize one method. If Plan A of uploading his brain to the cloud doesn't bear fruit, then perhaps his genes will live on through his various children, and by that, I mean I think Elon literally wants his essence, his "soul," to live on in his children. These people are all cowards and desperate to not just hold onto power but stay alive forever.

My main point of contention with bringing life into the world is it is the ultimate violation of consent. Nobody born ever agreed to it. We refer to it as the "gift of life." How many people can recall their mother or any mother involved in an argument with an "ungrateful" child? They inevitably fall back on the reliable "I'm your mother. I gave birth to you." That mother knows full well that that ends the debate. Any grievance the child has is rendered null and void because the mother is the one who created this living being. Some may see that as the ultimate gift, but I see it as the most immoral form of servitude I can imagine. The child, a fully conscious being who never asked for any of this, is forever bound to the guilt of not loving their mother enough, not being obedient enough, not doing enough to show they’ve earned the gift of life that they were given.

Even if you love your mother, did you ever have a say in the matter? Mothers, whether they are consciously aware of it or not, mold you from birth. They manipulate you and lead you on the path to the person they want or expect you to be. When you deviate from said path, they don't hesitate to remind you of your ingratitude and how disappointed they are. Remember Tony Soprano's mother? While an extreme caricature of the manipulative, overbearing, never-satisfied mother, is she really all that far off from reality? A reason the series still resonates nearly thirty years later is that, when you look past all the memes and moments of hilarity, it touches on aspects of family and consciousness better than almost any other modern work of media.

I suffer from severe depression. Coming to terms with that fact hasn't made it any easier. My father also suffered from depression, among a plethora of other issues. Knowing all this, my parents still decided to have children. Now, I highly doubt there was anything sinister on their part. They did it because, once more, having children is what society and biology expect of us. All of my father’s demons and my mother’s insecurities were passed onto me. I never had a say in the matter. I was doomed before I was ever even born. How was I ever meant to be anything but depressed? Then, you are left with the burden of not wanting to burden your mother, because you don’t want her to feel blamed, and so you keep your pain to yourself, knowing it would kill her if she knew how much you were suffering. Isn’t it a scary thought that most people put less consideration into bringing life into this world than I put into writing this paper?

People often don’t look past the first couple years of a child’s life when they decide to conceive a baby and give birth. They have images in their heads of precious babies, buying toys for the tots, watching them play baseball for the first time, and sharing all their passions and hobbies with a new generation.

I like children. I have four nephews, and throughout my career, I've taught children of different ages from a variety of countries. I love their sincerity and enthusiasm. It's a delight to watch them find happiness in the simplest of things and play the same game for the millionth time without being bored by it. The problem is that those children eventually grow into people. By the time they've developed self-awareness and insecurities, it's already too late.

In my case, I have depression and a constant awareness of my own mortality. It's not hyperbole when I say I've never had a decent night's sleep in my entire life, and with age, it has only become exacerbated.

Those cute kids you decided to raise will become adults; many of them will turn to drugs, have depression and anxiety, and will do their utmost best to be productive members of society, but with an increasingly competitive world, who's to guarantee them success?

My generation is the first in a long time that is worse off financially than its parents' generation. We went to school, took out loans, and attended university, yet none of us could afford a house or realistically start a family without severe financial hardships. The pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps shtick hasn’t delivered for us. We're in debt and slaving away at jobs we hate, and for what?

Even if we were to overcome our debt and find a house (thanks to mortgages and working two to three full-time jobs), we'd have global warming to contend with.

Nearly every relevant expert from every country on Earth has said in no uncertain terms that we've already passed the threshold of combating global warming. It’s not a matter of if it will happen, but when and how bad. The sick cynicism and nihilism of corporate greed and billionaire robber barons have all but assured that global warming is coming for us all, and future generations will be living in a scorched, post-apocalyptic hellscape. How could any reasonable, sentient adult look at all the evidence of our bleak future and think, "Yeah, I want to bring life into this."?

Sure, we might be long gone by the time it gets really bad, so hey, it's not my problem, right? And maybe your sons and daughters won't see the worst of it, but their children will, and that is still on you. You decided to have the children. You didn't think about the consequences, did you? You thought, "Little kids are cute. I want to create something that will love me unconditionally.”

In just 2025, there is a genocide unfolding in Gaza before our eyes, a genocide our Western leaders aren't just funding but complicit in. Thousands of dead children. None of these children consented to being born. On top of that, we have Russia's ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine. With autocrats like Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu in power, they have shown time and time again that there are no consequences for violating international law and human rights. Aggressive nations are being rewarded for their violent behavior. This trend is only going to get worse. The billionaire robber barons are in bed with the autocratic leaders, turning an oligarchy into a tech-oligarchy that will become increasingly unlivable for ninety-nine percent of the population. The suffering of our posterity will mean nothing to them.

The United States has a convicted felon president who has told more lies than there are dead Palestinian children, a president who makes a mockery of the constitution and wants to cut Medicaid, increase taxes for the average citizen, and cut taxes for the rich. Tech bro oligarchs have infiltrated every facet of US society and will render the country unlivable for anyone not part of their billionaire tribe.

Putin and his sycophants threaten to use nuclear weapons every time it looks like Ukraine has gained a strategic advantage. In 2024, the US witnessed nearly 500 mass shootings. Are stricter gun laws any closer to becoming a reality?

Any actual attempt to reduce or forgive student loan debt in the US is shot down by corrupt elected officials.

I ask again, who in their right mind would want to bring a life into this world?

When we decided to have children, it was purely for selfish reasons. If it's not your biology dictating what you need to do, it's because you want a life you can manipulate. You want something that loves you unconditionally. You want to fill its little head with your beliefs, your ideas, your racism, and your conspiracy theories. You don't consider that one day this will be an adult, depressed, contemplating suicide, afraid of the future, guilty for not being a good enough son or daughter. That's all on you.

Whether we’ve lived a good life or a bad life, it will end in pain or suffering. If not your own, then that of someone else’s. My dad suffered. His final days alive were a nightmare. I will carry that with me until I die, and considering the prominence of cancer in my family, it’s very likely I’ll suffer the same fate as my father. Whether I have twenty more years or forty, that end date, which seems like a vague, nebulous mark on the calendar, far in the future, will eventually not be so far away. Is that what my mom means by gratitude? I should be thankful that I get to look forward to that? For all the joy and happiness that comes with being alive, pain and suffering are inevitable. Nobody comes out unscathed from this.

There’s the ultimate cruel joke. I don’t particularly want to die, but it’s hard to be alive when the thought of my inevitable demise and suffering is nearly constant. In fact, I don’t know how any reasonably sentient adult isn’t constantly on the verge of a nervous breakdown thinking about their own oblivion.

People often ask, "But what about your legacy? Don't you want to be remembered? Don't you want to have something to pass along?" What good is legacy to a dead man? I think people have a hard time grasping the concept of nihilation or nothingness. Trying to comprehend unbeing is impossible. It's why people struggle to comprehend what existed before the Big Bang. Recently, Piers Morgan got into a bit of a row with scientist and author Sean Carroll (the whole video is hilarious. Sean exposes charlatan Eric Weinstein by reading Eric's own goofy thesis). In the video, Morgan asks what was before the Big Bang, and because something can't possibly come from nothing, it's the best case for God being the primary creator of everything. Sean explains that the question is inherently silly because it attempts to posit that time must have a beginning or an end. Those are very human understandings of nature. It's likely that the Big Bang emerged from a universe that existed before ours, and the process involves copying and pasting. There is no beginning or end; it's all cyclical. Piers didn't like this answer. Like my sister, Piers doesn't understand the complex nature of reality. Metaphors and analogies don't mean anything. These are very literal people, the exact type who are susceptible to religious dogma.

Sean Carroll Humiliates Eric Weinstein

If you are not overly concerned with legacy, are not religious, and have enough willpower to fend off your biological urges, what excuse do you have for having children? Can you think of any answer that is not inherently selfish? Posterity? To what end? To ensure that suffering continues? Our parents' generation has all but ensured a planet that will be unlivable in the near future. Once you've removed all those excuses and take an honest look at the state of affairs now and how they will unfold in the near future, you will see that having children is an awful idea. Not only is it selfish, but it is cruel.

I fear that while reading this, some people’s takeaway will be that I hate people or am anti-human. That couldn’t be further from the truth. I have nothing but sympathy and empathy for my fellow people who were born into this world without consenting to it. It’s not like I’m endorsing murder or mass suicide. We’re stuck with this existence. I don’t believe being an antinatalist makes me hypocritical here. I have a say in whether I continue this cycle of pain and mysery.

David Benatar, one of the most famous proponents of anti-natalism, had this to say: “when you deliberate whether to create a being, you consider two scenarios: one in which the person comes into existence and one in which the person doesn’t. I think that the harms the person would experience in the case of existence would be bad. And if you choose to not bring them into existence, those absent harms would be good.”

“In an ordinary course of events, a potential being would also have some benefits (or pleasures) within their life that would be good. But if we fail to bring them into existence, the absence of those benefits is not bad. And the reason why it’s not bad is because there is nobody being deprived of those pleasures.”

Sentience or self-awareness have done us no favors. It has only filled us with doubt and dread and, in my case, crippling depression. At the beginning of this piece, I said there would be a silver lining to all this; I lied, just like every parent lied to their child when they told them to be grateful for the gift of life they gave them. Stop having children. If you're so desperate to have a family, adopt children. Give them a life that, while they didn't ask for, you have the power to make marginally better.