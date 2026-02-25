I’m sure most of you are aware of the premise of Sophie’s Choice even if you’ve never seen it. Meryl Streep plays a Polish woman who is sent to Auschwitz with her two young children (a young boy and an even younger girl).



The Nazis present Sophie with the dilemma of choosing which child gets to live and which gets sent to the gas chamber.



Streep won an Oscar for her performance in this movie. It’s a good performance, don’t get me wrong, but imagine if this movie wasn’t merely good, but was something truly ambitious that aimed for the stars? I would introduce one simple change. Nothing in the script would have to be altered, but I think the tiny change would change the movie for the better. It would make the movie worthy of remembrance and would elevate Streep’s already acclaimed performance.

When you look at the two kids in the photo above, I think the problem with the movie is obvious: both kids are normal, cute-looking little kids. it’s a cheap ploy to pull at audience heartstrings. Now imagine if one of those child actors were replaced by a puppet.

I think it would work for either the son or the daughter, but the more I thought about it, the more appropriate choice would be to replace the daughter with a puppet.

The Scene Where Sophie Chooses

Sophie ultimately chooses for the Nazis to take her daughter to the gas chamber. Now imagine if Streep was able to give a truly, heart-wrenching performance as the Nazis take a little felt puppet to the gas chamber. If Streep could convince us she was truly torn over her choice, then she will have earned her praise as one of the greatest actors of all time. Like I said, you wouldn’t have to change anything about the script. I think more movies should do this. This would separate the actors who are truly one of a kind talents from those who are merely good at memorizing lines from a script.

This idea came to me because an old YouTube series, called Movie Fights, recently returned after a six-year hiatus. The contestants were asked to improve one movie by replacing an actor with a puppet, and I can’t believe that none of them chose Sophie’s Choice.