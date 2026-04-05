David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
12h

I'm not entirely sure if my take is accurate on this, but the reason those Greek statues looked so chiseled is because the artists literally had to use a hammer and another object whose name escapes me at the moment to form the marble in this way.

Also, don't feel bad, the only reason those models for statues where chosen to be immortalized in that way is because their body type was actually far from the norm. They were living freaks and since cameras weren't invented, artists were paid to make statues in those forms for posterity.

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American Psycho's avatar
American Psycho
11hEdited

“and Slavoij Zizek” had me rolling.

ps. who is that dude behind the red curtain?

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