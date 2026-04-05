I’ve been thinking about men a lot lately. After arduous deliberating, I’ve concluded I like men more than women (not in a sexual or romantic way, but in an intellectual and artistic way). I don’t like to cheapen ideas by making them smutty. Simply put, I went down the list of people who’ve impressed me (Patrick Swayze in Road House, Kevin Bacon in Tremors, Joe Pilato in Day of the Dead, Jackie Chan in Jackie Chan movies, and Slavoij Zizek), and none of them are women.



Why is this? It has nothing to do with intellect or philosophy, but their bodies. Not bodies of work, but their physical bodies. I think men have better bodies than women (there’s nothing sexual about this).

Throughout history (as far back as Antiquity and even further than that), men have had to live up to and abide by ridiculously strict body standards. Look at any Greek or Roman sculptures or paintings and the default image for a man was this:

What an absolute snack of a body. This is the protagonist from the movie Samurai Cop, but you would be safe in assuming this is exactly how Alexander the Great or Jesus looked as well.



Meanwhile, throughout most of human history, this is how women were depicted in art:

What an unbelievable double standard. Just to show I’m not being selective in the examples I’m providing, let’s take a look at male bodies and female bodies throughout the ages.

Hardly seems fair, doesn’t it? The societal pressures for a man to look good, or even “adequate” enough to become a piece of art has been controlling their ideas of self-worth for millennia. It’s ruined my life for sure, I can confirm that. For years I’ve been starving myself, injecting myself with random shit, and listening to bald midgets like Joe Rogan because he seems to know what he’s talking about, but no matter how jacked I get, I’ll never live up to the Greek and Roman sculptures because their penises are still so much bigger than mine.



I find it funny that people still debate whether Alexander the Great was gay or not. Of course he was gay! It’s not even up for debate. All the men in his time were hunkasauruses, whereas all the women looked like fucking Ginny Sack:

She had a ninety pound mole removed from her ass. To be fair, I’ve been to Greece, and not much has changed.

One time my female friends wanted to go to a “tasteful” pole dancing show. They’re obsessed with it. It’s really weird. I told them I don’t like smut, but they insisted it wasn’t about titillation, but about the art, so I went. All of the girls dancing on the stage were pretty fat, and I don’t like watching fat women dance unless I’m at the circus. I didn’t have a good time.



I just feel bad for me. The pressure to look like Samurai Cop is unfathomably stressful. The ideal male body the media tells us we need is probably the main cause for most of the world’s problems. What do you guys think? Are there any men reading this? I noticed a growing problem that most of my readership is female and that really bothered me, because I don’t write for them.